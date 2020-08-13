Denise Richards Wants This RHOBH Member To Stop Attacking Her

In a recent preview clip posted by Bravo for the August 12 episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Denise Richards begs Lisa Rinna to stop attacking her.

In the clip, Rinna and Richards are having a sit-down talk together during their cast trip to Rome, Italy. Rinna starts off by saying, “Here’s the thing that was not okay for me last night. What you said about Brandi towards us…it’s not true.” Rinna was making reference to the comment Richards had made during dinner the night before, alleging that Brandi Glanville had said she had sex with other members of the cast.

“I said she has said that about so many people,” Richards said back to Rinna. In response, Rinna said, “When you said it was somebody at the table, that wasn’t fair. You don’t have to tit for tat it…you tit for tat a little bit with me, but don’t do it anymore.”

Richards then says to Rinna, “Stop attacking me. I had your back. I defended you with Kyle at my house when she kept tell you to f*** off and f*** you. If everyone at the last twenty dinners kept coming at you, I would, as your friend, step in and say ‘stop, guys.’ That’s where I feel like you have not been a friend to me.”

Richards Implied That Glanville May Have Hooked Up With Rinna

During the August 5 episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Richards implied that Glanville may have said that she had hooked up with Rinna. During dinner, Richards said that Glanville “says she had sex with every single woman she has come in contact with, including some people in the group.” After Richards said that, she stared right at Rinna, who wanted Richards to immediately stop talking about it. “I’ve never had sex with a woman,” Rina asserted while Kyle Richards announced, “I don’t believe [Brandi] said that.”

On the July 22 episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Glanville explains to fellow Housewives Kyle Richards, Kim Richards, and Teddi Mellencamp that she and Richards first made out in a bathroom while out to dinner. Then, Glanville alleged that Richards invited her to stay with her for two nights in an out-of-town home where Richards’s daughter and her daughter’s friend were also staying.

Richards and Rinna Are Not On Good Terms

It seems like this fight during the cast trip to Rome was one of many that the two would eventually have. These days, it doesn’t seem like the two are particularly good friends. According to Us Weekly, Rinna shaded Richards after the taping of the Season 10 reunion on July 16. Rinna took to her Instagram stories on July 19, according to Us Weekly, and wrote “You have to be true to yourself and if you find out your friend of 20 years is a phony? Run.” Hours later, Rinna shared several definitions for the word “phony.”

Rinna also called out Richards again on Instagram stories on July 17. Rinna wrote, “Reunion was bulls*** today. I’ve never said that in 6 years. I guess cease and desists work.” This was in reference to Richards, as Glanville revealed during a June 25, 2020, episode of The Rumour Mill podcast that Richards had sent her a cease and desist letter following the allegations that the two had an affair together.

During a May 13 appearance on Andy Cohen’s Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen: @ Home After Show, Richards spoke about her friendship Rinna. “There’s definitely been a change in our friendship, and people will see that as the show plays out,” Richards said on the show, “We’ve been friends for over 20 years. We never know what’s gonna happen in life. So we’ll see. People will keep watching, they’ll see how it plays out.”

READ NEXT: A Real Housewives Star Said She Won’t Come Back Without Denise Richards