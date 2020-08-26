Denise Richards Gets Caught In A Lie During RHOBH Season 10 Finale

In a sneak preview posted by Bravo for The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 10 finale, it looks like star Lisa Rinna catches her friend Denise Richards in a big lie.

During the final episode, Richards fails to show up for a party at Dorit Kemsley’s house, citing that there was a “family emergency,” but many of the ladies believe that Richards didn’t attend because she wanted to avoid seeing Brandi Glanville. In the preview, they show Rinna and Richards sitting down to talk after the party happens. Richards tells Rinna, “I did not want to go and have her create some Jerry f***ing Springer moment,” referencing Glanville. In response, Rinna asks, “So there wasn’t a family emergency?”

Richards then admits that there wasn’t a family emergency. “We were worried about you,” Rinna responds to Richards in a serious tone. To that, Richards says, “The reality is what it is.” Rinna then accuses Richards of lying.

Rinna Calls Richards A ‘Liar’ During The Reunion

In a trailer for the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 10 reunion, which was obtained by E! News, we see Rinna telling Richards that she is a liar. “Denise, you lie, lie, lie, lie, lie, lie,” Rinna says to Richards during the reunion.

Rinna may also think Richards is a liar for what she said during a group dinner in Rome, Italy. During the August 5 episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Richards implied that Glanville said that she had also hooked up with Rinna. During the dinner, Richards said that Glanville “says she had sex with every single woman she has come in contact with, including some people in the group.” After Richards said that, she stared right at Rinna, who wanted Richards to immediately stop talking about it. “I’ve never had sex with a woman,” Rina asserted while Kyle Richards announced, “I don’t believe [Brandi] said that.”

Richards Has Been Hurt By Rinna This Season

Throughout all of the affair drama this season, Rinna and Richards’ friendship has definitely been affected by it. During the August 19 episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, the two sit down and have a tearful heart-to-heart after Richards tells Rinna that she feels like Rinna isn’t being a good friend to her. The week before that, during the August 12 episode, Richards accused Rinna of attacking her during a group dinner in Rome.

“Stop attacking me,” Richards told Rinna during the August 12 episode. “I had your back. I defended you with Kyle at my house when she kept tell you to f*** off and f*** you. If everyone at the last twenty dinners kept coming at you, I would, as your friend, step in and say ‘stop, guys.’ That’s where I feel like you have not been a friend to me.”

Richards and Rinna’s feud seems to have come to a head during the Season 10 reunion. According to TooFab, Richards unfollowed Rinna on Instagram following the taping of the Season 10 reunion.

