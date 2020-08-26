Which RHOBH Stars Denise Richards Has Served With A Cease & Desist

Throughout this season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, there has been one storyline at the center of the show, and that’s the alleged affair that went down between Denise Richards and Brandi Glanville.

During the July 22 episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Glanville alleged to costars Teddi Mellencamp, Kyle Richards, and Kim Richards that she and Denise Richards first made out in a bathroom while out to dinner. Then, Glanville alleged that Richards invited her to stay with her for two nights in an out-of-town home where Richards’ daughter and her daughter’s friend were also staying. Glanville also alleged that Richards and her husband Aaron Phypers have an open marriage.

Richards has denied all claims of the affair and has been so upset by the claims that she has served a few members of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills with cease and desist letters. Here’s what we know:

Richards Served Glanville With A Cease & Desist

During a June 25 episode of The Rumour Mill podcast, Glanville revealed that Richards had sent her a cease and desist letter, although it is unclear when exactly it was sent. “I’m not gagged, it’s a cease and desist, but it doesn’t mean I have to follow it,” Glanville shared on The Rumour Mill podcast. “But after being sued by another Housewife about a few years ago, I’m just choosing to figure out when and where and how I can talk.”

Glanville continued, “I have talked to the producers about trying to figure out a way because I’m not going to talk about it if she’s gonna sue me. They’re working on that. We do have contracts that say we can’t sue each other, but it hasn’t stopped her from sending me a cease and desist. The funny part is that she doesn’t even know what I said, and I haven’t said anything negative, but it is what it is.”

According to Glanville, she will be doing an exclusive one-on-one tell-all special with Andy Cohen separately from the reunion, which she previously revealed to Celeb Magazine.

Richards Also Sent Cease and Desist Letters To Her Co-Stars And Bravo

“Reunion was bullshit today. I’ve never said that in 6 years. I guess cease and desists work.” – Lisa Rinna about the #RHOBH reunion taping 👀 pic.twitter.com/NTmdqjAcf7 — Gibson Johns (@gibsonoma) July 17, 2020

In an April 2020 interview with Entertainment Tonight, star Erika Girardi says that Richards reportedly sent cease and desist letters to the network and her costars. “Let me say this — I’m gonna go on the record — sending a cease and desist to [the network and your co-stars], that’s like trying to break the house in Vegas,” Girardi said to Entertainment Tonight. “The house always wins. Don’t be stupid. Save your money.”

The cease and desist letters that Richards had sent also affected the Season 10 reunion taping, leaving some castmembers of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills frustrated. The reunion was filmed on July 16, and the next morning, on July 17, star Lisa Rinna took to her Instagram stories to complain about what had happened. On Instagram stories, Rinna wrote, “Reunion was bulls*** today. I’ve never said that in 6 years. I guess cease and desists work.”

According to TooFab, Richards unfollowed Rinna on Instagram following the taping of the Season 10 reunion. Richards also unfollowed costars Girardi and Mellencamp after the reunion, and Garcelle Beauvais unfollowed Rinna, according to TooFab.

