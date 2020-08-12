Why Denise Richards Thinks The Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills Cast Are ‘Mean Girls’

In a preview posted by Bravo for the August 12 episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Denise Richards calls the rest of her castmembers “mean girls” during a group dinner in Rome, Italy.

In the clip, Richards said, “I have to say this, because this has been probably the worst trip I’ve ever been on in my life. That is the truth. I don’t deserve this, and you know that.” In response, Kyle Richards asked Richards who she thought had been attacking her, and said that she hadn’t attacked her. “You haven’t attacked me?” Denise Richards responded, “To drag in Brandi, that’s not f***ing cool, and you know what? It has gotten to the point, this is the God’s honest truth, where it is mean girls.”

In a following confessional, Erika Jayne replied to the comment, saying “If being a mean girl is standing up and saying how you feel and not backing down from that, well then I’m a motherf**ing mean girl. ‘Til the day I f***ing die.”

Lisa Rinna Said It’s ‘Easy’ To Call The Group Mean Girls

In the same preview clip, Lisa Rinna says that calling the cast a bunch of mean girls is a “cop-out” and that it’s “easy” to say that. In her confessional, Rinna said, “This group of women were horribly bullied last year because we were called the mean girls of Beverly Hills. It’s a cop-out, it’s easy to say that, and she knows that that’s not cool.” In the confessional, Rinna made reference to last season’s scandal, which was called “puppy gate.” The other women spread rumors about costar Dorit Kemsley, alleging that she gave her dog back to a shelter.

At the dinner in Rome, Kemsley said to Richards, “I know, having been at the receiving end of a lot of darts thrown, that it may not be comfortable in the moment, and you go on trips…” Kemsley was then interrupted by Garcelle Beauvais, who got up from the table abruptly.

Few Castmembers Have Defended Richards

Only a handful of the ladies from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills have defended Richards throughout the season, primarily during the affair scandal, when Brandi Glanville claimed that she had an affair with Richards. Beauvais has defended Richards throughout the season and spoke about it during a July 2020 interview with Access Hollywood. Beauvais said about Richards, “I mean, she’s been my friend for a long time. So how do you not stay loyal to a friend of yours? I don’t really know Brandi that well. So if I’m going to stand with someone, I’m going to stand with someone who is a friend of mine.”

Many of the other women have shaded Richards recently, especially Rinna. According to Us Weekly, after taping the Season 10 reunion, Rinna took to her Instagram stories on July 19 and wrote “You have to be true to yourself and if you find out your friend of 20 years is a phony? Run.” Hours later, Rinna shared several definitions for the word “phony.” Rinna also called out Richards again on Instagram stories on July 17. Rinna wrote, “Reunion was bulls*** today. I’ve never said that in 6 years. I guess cease and desists work.” This was in reference to Richards, as Glanville revealed during a June 25 episode of The Rumour Mill podcast that Richards had sent her a cease and desist letter following the allegations that the two had an affair together.

According to TooFab, Richards also unfollowed Rinna on Instagram following the taping of the Season 10 reunion.

“Reunion was bullshit today. I’ve never said that in 6 years. I guess cease and desists work.” – Lisa Rinna about the #RHOBH reunion taping 👀 pic.twitter.com/NTmdqjAcf7 — Gibson Johns (@gibsonoma) July 17, 2020

