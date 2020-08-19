TLC Family Suffered a Tragedy With Birth of Triplets

On TLC’s Doubling Down With the Derricos, you’re about to have a new favorite reality TV family in Deon and Karen Derrico and their children. Here’s what you need to know about them.

The Derricos Have 14 Surviving Children

According to the press release from TLC, the Derricos “have a knack for conceiving multiples, even quintuplets, naturally.”

Indeed, the family has a set of quintuplets, a set of triplets, two sets of twins, plus two other single children. When the series picks up, the family has 11 children with the triplets on the way, which the Derricos are hoping to carry to 32 weeks — but an earthquake sends those plans reeling in the August 18 episode.

Karen was at 24 weeks when the show premiered and her doctor advised her to spend the remainder of her pregnancy in the hospital, leaving Deon home to manage 11 children who range in age from 2 to 14 years old at the time. The children are:

Darian, girl, 14

Derrick, boy, 9

Twins Dallas and Denver, boys, 8

Quints Deniko, Dariz, Deonee, Daician, and Daiten, three girls and two boys, almost 6

Surviving triplets Diez and Dior, 3

Triplets Dawsyn, De’Aren, and Dyver, two girls and one boy, born July 2019

The Derricos often refer to Diez and Dior as “triplins” because they were triplets, but their brother, Carter, died a few hours after being born. So they are both triplets and twins. Deon wrote on Instagram in March 2018 about the triplets, “These two little precious jewels are the last two born of the #DERRICO crew!! Triplins are what we call them, because they were born #Triplet boys, but one of them went to Jesus.”

Viewers Can Look Forward to a ‘Modern Take’ on Parenting Such a Large Family

Quintuplets, Triplets and Two Sets of Twins?! | Doubling Down With the DerricosDon't miss the series premiere of Doubling Down With #TheDerricos, Tuesday, August 11 at 10/9. Subscribe to TLC: http://bit.ly/SubscribeTLC Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TLC Twitter: https://twitter.com/TLC Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/TLC 2020-07-16T19:13:39Z

According to the TLC release, the show features “sleepless nights, sibling squabbles and a living room full of toe-tripping toys is the norm for any family with kids. Magnify that by 11 with triplets on the way and you have the Derricos, who celebrate life and embrace its hurdles and drama with open arms every day.”

“The new kids on the block in TLC’s popular family neighborhood, Karen and Deon Derrico always wanted a large family but never in their wildest dreams expected to be quite so blessed (though multiples are prevalent on both sides of their family)! Karen and Deon use open and honest dialogue when parenting their kids with a modern take and give viewers an unfiltered look into their bustling, sweet and growing family in a series that is all heart.”

“TLC has always been the home for extraordinary families, and with multiple multiples the Derricos take ‘extraordinary’ to a whole new level!” said TLC President and General Manager Howard Lee in a statement. “They bring a fresh voice, perspective and willingness to share their culture and values. And while their size may be unique, their story is universally relatable — devoted parents trying to raise their children the best way they know how all while navigating life’s ups and downs. We are proud and excited to introduce TLC viewers to the Derricos.”

