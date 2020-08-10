Did Colby & Teeter Live or Die on ‘Yellowstone’ Season 3 Episode 8?

As always, the latest episode of Yellowstone on the Paramount Network was super intense. But now fans are left with a big unanswered question. Are Colby or Teeter alive or dead?

This article has major spoilers for Season 3 Episode 8 of Yellowstone, which aired on Sunday, August 9, 2020.

Wade Morrow has been a thorn in John Dutton’s side since he first showed up on the TV series. We were told in a previous episode that he’s a neighbor and the two have had a feud that’s lasted for years. And unlike John and Rainwater, John and Wade don’t have an uneasy truce in place while they fight a common enemy. We learned in Season 3 Episode 7 that John had arrested Wade a few years back, and Wade left the state. John also said something mysterious about Wade stealing from him.

Now the rivalry is even worse, since Wade has attacked John Dutton’s own people.

Wade and his men cornered Colby (Denim Richards) and Teeter (Jennifer Landon) in a river while Teeter was trying to convince Colby to go skinny-dipping with her. Teeter was in a very compromising position and neither had a weapon nearby to protect themselves.

For what ended up being a long and heartbreaking scene, Wade and his men rode their horses through the river, stomping at and whipping Colby and Teeter. At one point we see the two with their heads above water, gasping for breath, but then Wade and his men keep on whipping at them through the water and riding their horses violently over where the two are swimming.

When the men ride away finally, the river is empty and we don’t see any sign of Colby or Teeter.

So really, viewers have no idea if they are alive or dead. Even the premiere for next week was very careful not to give away their fate. Can you spot either one in this fuzzy screenshot below from the trailer for next week?

Some fans are pretty sure they aren’t dead because we didn’t see any blood in the water after the men rode away. So they’re thinking that John Dutton and his crew are going to seek revenge on Wade and his men, but Colby and Teeter will be with them for that moment.

Wade also said that they had to give a message to John. It’s possible that their dead bodies would be enough to deliver that message, but then John would be left wondering who killed them. So I’m going to guess they’re alive to deliver the message.

But fans are really uneasy about not knowing.

Man you left one heck of a cliff hanger for next week. What happened to teeter and Colby? 😱 — Josh Long (@The_Josh023) August 10, 2020

One fan wrote on Twitter: “And I can’t believe you are making us wait another week to find out Teeter and Colby’s fate!”

And I can't believe you are making us wait another week to find out Teeter and Colby's fate! 😭 — Fran Donaway (@fran_from_de) August 10, 2020

These two characters are quickly becoming fan favorites, so of course viewers are hoping that they made it out OK.

Please don’t be dead Colby & Teeter. 🙏🏾 #YellowstoneTV — Korrey Blount (@KoKoBagginz) August 10, 2020

Some fans hope this only helps them grow closer in the end.

The actors themselves aren’t giving away much. Richards hasn’t tweeted since the episode aired. And Landon is dropping hints but not saying much. She wrote on Twitter: “Till death do us part?”

The show kept its cards close to the vest, so we don’t know for sure if Colby and Teeter lived or died. It looks like we’re going to have to wait until next week to learn if either one made it out alive. I’m betting they’re both OK. The last time we had a cliffhanger like this it was with Jimmy in Season 3 Episode 3, and he ended up being OK. So if I had to bet, I would bet that both Teeter and Colby will be OK, but there’s going to be some big-time revenge happening in a future episode.

READ NEXT: The latest COVID-19 deaths, cases, and updates