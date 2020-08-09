Is Donald Trump in Lifetime’s Jeffrey Epstein Documentary?

The latest documentary from Lifetime is Surviving Jeffrey Epstein, which “investigates the billionaire New York financier who is alleged to have used his connections to the rich and famous to shield his predatory behavior with young girls,” “telling the stories of eight survivors with insights from those close to him.”

One noteworthy public figure seen in many photos throughout the documentary is President Donald Trump. Here’s what you need to know about his relationship with Epstein.

Trump Is Not in the Documentary In Person, But Photos of Him With Epstein Appear Many Times and He Is Mentioned

The documentary uses still photos of Epstein throughout its four-hour running time and many of the photos feature the late financier rubbing shoulders with Trump, sometimes alongside Ghislaine Maxwell, the British socialite recently charged with the crimes of enticement of minors and sex trafficking of children.

Trump is also mentioned at one point by survivors Virginia Giuffre and Chauntae Davies. Giuffre worked in the spa at Trump’s Florida club Mar-a-Lago as a teenager, which is where she met Maxwell and was recruited to give massages to Epstein at his mansion. In a recent deposition, Giuffre alleges that she became a sex slave for Epstein and Maxwell and was given to rich and powerful men like England’s Prince Andrew.

Davies also recalled being taken to Epstein’s mansion by Maxwell, saying, “We drive to their mansion and on the way there, she points out that Donald Trump’s a neighbor. She says with my partner Jeffrey, just do whatever he wants and you’ll be fine.”

Epstein Was a Member at Mar-a-Lago

New Tape Shows Donald Trump And Jeffrey Epstein At Mar-A-Lago Party In 1992

A new book called “The Grifter’s Club” by Miami Herald investigative reporter Sarah Blaskey and her co-worker Nicholas Nehamas in conjunction with Wall Street Journal reporters Caitlin Ostroff and Jay Weaver claims to offer “an astonishing look inside the gilded gates of Mar-a-Lago, the palatial resort where President Trump conducts government business with little regard for ethics, security, or even the law.”

Trump has claimed Epstein was never a member at Mar-a-Lago, but according to the Miami Herald, the book says Epstein was a member at Mar-a-Lago until 2007 when an incident at the club forced Trump to kick Epstein out. A club member explained to Blaskey that Trump “kicked Epstein out after Epstein harassed the daughter of a member. The way this person described it, such an act could irreparably harm the Trump brand, leaving Donald no choice but to remove Epstein.”

Trump recently said of Maxwell that he wished her well after her recent arrest, which Blaskey said shows “the difficulty Trump and Palm Beachers have in acknowledging abhorrent behavior in people they consider part of their social circle. When reporting this book, we heard many times that Epstein’s victims had done pretty well financially, despite the abuse, and shouldn’t really be pitied. It was sickening.”

The Miami Herald also reports that Epstein associate Jean-Luc Brunel, who is spoken about at length in the Lifetime documentary, recruited underage girls for Epstein through his modeling agency. Zoe Brock told the Herald that she and other young girls were taken on a bus from Miami to Mar-a-Lago in 1998.

Surviving Jeffrey Epstein airs Sunday, August 9 and Monday, August 10 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Lifetime.

