Real Housewives Veteran Is Leaving RHONY

In an August 25 Instagram post, Real Housewives of New York veteran Dorinda Medley announced that she would be leaving the show following Season 12.

In the caption, Medley wrote, “What a journey this has been. I have laughed and cried and tried to Make it Nice…But all things must come to an end. This was a great outlet for me to heal when my late husband Richard passed away.”

Medley continued, “I have met so many interesting people and learned so much about myself, about life and about women along the way. Thank you to Bravo and NBC for the incredible ride and to my cast mates for constant stimulation and entertainment. I wish you all health, happiness and success. Clip! Dorinda”

Currently, there is no report that Medley was fired from the series. In her exit, Medley also joins Tinsley Mortimer, who left the show midseason to move to Chicago with her fiancé. Medley joined the show in 2015, for the show’s seventh season, according to Entertainment Tonight.

Many Bravo Stars Are Sad To See Medley Go

Many of Medley’s fellow Bravo stars commented on her Instagram post announcing her departure. Andy Cohen wrote in the comments, “What a ride. Unforgettable. 🙌❤” Medley’s former Real Housewives of New York costar Bethenny Frankel also commented, writing “XoXo.” Last month, Medley got together for a hangout in the Hamptons with Frankel, who previously left the show.

Medley also got some love from various members of The Real Housewives franchises. Real Housewives of New Jersey star Margaret Josephs wrote, “You are a legend, forever an ICON love you @dorindamedley” with a string of emojis. Lisa Rinna from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills also dropped a comment, writing, “True Queen.”

Medley Has Been At Odds With Some Of Her Castmates This Season

This season has not been easy for Medley. On the show, many of the women have been confronting her about “being mean.” According to Entertainment Tonight, in April, Medley admitted that she had some trouble with filming this season. “It was the first filming season where I actually woke up the day after filming ended and kind of felt bad,” Medley said at the time to Entertainment Tonight. “People don’t realize that filming’s very intense. You see a teeny, tiny bit of what we’re doing. And in order to do well on the show, and be really engaged, you have it to give it 100 percent.”

Medley has also been at odds with castmate Ramona Singer, both on-air and off-air. Medley has aired her problems with Singer on her social media pages throughout the season. After a July 30 appearance on Watch What Happens Live in which Singer said that Medley had only been on the show for four years, Medley fired back on Twitter. Medley wrote, “By the way @ramonasinger on for 6 years you dummy.”

On July 4, Medley also called out Singer on Twitter for not properly social distancing during the coronavirus pandemic. In the Tweet, Medley claimed that Singer attended the same party in The Hamptons, New York, as Kimberly Guilfoyle, the girlfriend of Donald Trump Jr., who tested positive the coronavirus shortly after attending.

