Dorinda Medley Says That This RHONY Castmember Is Jealous Of Her

In a preview posted by Bravo for the August 20 episode of The Real Housewives of New York, Dorinda Medley tells Ramona Singer not to be jealous of her. In the clip, it appears the two are fighting about something during their trip to Mexico, when Medley says to Singer, “Don’t be jealous, it’s okay, you can have my life.” In response, Singer says that she is not jealous.

This fight seemed to be the result of built-up tensions that arose during the trip. During the August 6 episode, Singer said that Medley drinks too much. “I think she should go to AA,” Singer said during the episode. “She drinks way too much.” In the following confessional, Singer elaborated on her point, saying, “I don’t know if Dorinda needs to go to AA or not, but just stop name-calling and saying Sonja has a problem when obviously you have a bit of a problem yourself.” The two also got into a fight when Medley answered a phone call during lunch, and Singer called her out for doing so.

Medley Has Been Fighting Publicly With Singer

Both on and off the show, Medley has clearly not been getting along too well with Singer. Medley has aired her grievances with Singer on her social media pages throughout the season. After a July 30 appearance on Watch What Happens Live in which Singer said that Medley had only been on the show for four years, Medley fired back on Twitter. Medley wrote, “By the way @ramonasinger on for 6 years you dummy.”

On July 4, Medley also called out Singer on Twitter for not properly social distancing during the coronavirus pandemic. In the Tweet, Medley claimed that Singer attended the same party in The Hamptons, New York, as Kimberly Guilfoyle, the girlfriend of Donald Trump Jr., who tested positive the coronavirus shortly after attending.

In the Tweet, Medley attached an article from The New York Times and wrote, “Anyone that attended Joe Farrell’s packed Hamptons party last week should get tested ASAP including @ramonasinger. Kimberly Guilfoyle, Top Fund-Raising Official for Trump Campaign, Tests Positive for Coronavirus”

Another RHONY Castmember Recently Criticized Medley

During an August 6 appearance on Watch What Happens Live, Luann de Lesseps also criticized Medley. During the trip to Mexico, Lesseps also got into a tiff with Medley. On the show, Andy Cohen asked Lesseps, “Tonight we saw Dorinda bring up your past brushes with the law, and you felt she was shaming you. Do you feel like she brings this up because she knows it still cuts deep?” In response, Lesseps said, “You know, I don’t think it’s about cutting deep, I think it just says a lot about her that she has to make someone feel bad about themselves and shame them in order to make herself feel better. I don’t think it’s about me, I think it’s really more about her.”

Lesseps continued talking about Medley when Cohen asked, “You came to a truce tonight, promising to never bring up one another drinking again, how long can we expect this to last?” Lesseps shaded Medley and said, “Well, you know, it’s a problem because every time you bring up the drinking she gets angry, and it’s very hard to talk to Dorinda about the drinking. I personally don’t want to label myself, I’ve been in a good place and I want to stay in a good place, and my life is not about drinking, it’s about so much more with everything that I’m doing.”

