Was Dorinda Medley Fired Or Did She Quit RHONY?

On August 25, it was revealed that Real Housewives of New York star Dorinda Medley will be exiting the show following Season 12. Medley announced the news on her Instagram page, making it appear that she left the show on her own accord, but was it possible that she was actually fired?

According to Page Six, Medley didn’t have a choice when it came to her exit because she was fired. A source told the publication that she was let go because she had become a “mean drunk” on the show, as viewers had seen her make off-handed comments to her costars Luann de Lesseps and Tinsley Mortimer. The source said to Page Six that Medley failed to apologize or even acknowledge her mean comments. “If she’d have said [at the end of the season], ‘Look — I’ve been depressed and that’s why I’m acting like this,’ or, ‘I miss my [husband, Richard, who died in 2011],’ and said she’d work on it, I think it would have been different,” a source told Page Six.

According to Page Six, Medley was not expecting the news, and she was “blindsided” by it. Apparently, when she got the call, she was filming an episode of ABC’s “The $100,000 Pyramid.”

Medley Announced Her Departure On Instagram

Medley announced her departure from the show in an Instagram post. Medley joined the show in 2015, for the show’s seventh season, according to Entertainment Tonight. In the caption, Medley wrote, “What a journey this has been. I have laughed and cried and tried to Make it Nice…But all things must come to an end. This was a great outlet for me to heal when my late husband Richard passed away.”

Medley continued, “I have met so many interesting people and learned so much about myself, about life and about women along the way. Thank you to Bravo and NBC for the incredible ride and to my cast mates for constant stimulation and entertainment. I wish you all health, happiness and success. Clip! Dorinda”

Following the announcement, many of Medley’s Real Housewives of New York costars paid tribute to her time on the show by posting photos of her on their Instagram pages. In a photo posted by Lesseps, she wrote in the caption, “We will miss you tremendously and support you in your decision.”

Medley Had A Difficult Season

This season of The Real Housewives of New York seemed particularly difficult for Medley, as she dealt with a breakup from her ex-boyfriend, John Mahdessian, as well as a flood that damaged many of her belongings in her Berkshires, Massachusetts home. Medley also lashed out at many of her costars during the season. Throughout the season, some of the castmembers tried to confront Medley about her bad behavior.

During the August 6 episode of The Real Housewives of New York, star Ramona Singer said that she thinks Medley drinks too much.” I think she should go to AA. She drinks way too much,” Singer said during the episode. In the following confessional, Singer elaborated on her point, saying, “I don’t know if Dorinda needs to go to AA or not, but just stop name-calling and saying Sonja has a problem when obviously you have a bit of a problem yourself.”

