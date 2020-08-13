RHONY Star Gets Sick On Mexico Trip

In a sneak preview posted by Bravo for the August 13 episode of The Real Housewives of New York, star Dorinda Medley appears to fall ill during their cast trip to Cancún, Mexico.

During the clip, Sonja Morgan and Ramona Singer enter Medley’s hotel room, only to find her in the bathroom. Singer asks her, “Do you have diarrhea?” to which Medley responds, “Horrible.” When the ladies come further into her room, Medley says, “I can’t even get off the toilet. I got s*** on my floor trying to reach for my dress.” Morgan then helps Medley get back into her bed, skipping dinner with the other ladies.

Later in the clip, the women reflect on their trip to Cartagena, Colombia that they took during Season 10. During the trip, the women all endured a horrible stomach bug and Morgan even had to wear a diaper on the plane ride home. In the following confessional, Medley said, “Since Cartagena, my intestines have never been the same…eating like a newborn baby, no problem. Add a little spice? Make sure I’m home.”

The Real Housewives Of New York Have Dealt With Health Scares Before

This isn’t the first time that the Real Housewives of New York ladies have dealt with a health scare. During Season 8, former housewife Bethenny Frankel dealt with a scary health emergency, when she had bleeding and fatigue, which was documented on the show. According to Bravo, Frankel had large fibroids that were causing excessive bleeding, and doctors told her that she had lost almost 10 percent of her blood.

“It was part of the show and it was affecting the way I was acting on the show and I was very stressed and I couldn’t hear something that Luann was talking about,” Frankel said about her health scare during a 2016 interview on Good Morning America, “I felt, like, zoned out because when you’re iron-deficient and you’ve lost so much of your blood, you’re just depleted, and I just felt really terrible. I was always cold. I’m still cold a lot.”

Another Real Housewives of New York Member Recently Dealt With Being Sick

In March 2020, Ramona Singer revealed that she was diagnosed with Lyme Disease. According to E! News, Singer began to feel ill around Valentine’s Day and ordered a full blood panel, which revealed that she had Lyme Disease. “You must get tested once a year, especially if you’re in an area where there are deer,” Singer told E! News in March 2020, “But, we caught it early and I’m very lucky and very blessed.”

Singer continued, telling E! News, “[Her doctor] said everything else is great. ‘You’re a strong woman, very healthy and you can easily live to 95.’ I told him I want to live to 100.” In July 2020, Singer also revealed to People that she and her daughter Avery had tested positive for coronavirus antibodies. However, Singer was never officially tested for the virus, according to People.

READ NEXT: Luann de Lesseps Dishes On Upcoming RHONY Season 13 In New Interview