Dorit Kemsley Dishes on Denise Richards’ Husband In New Interview

During a recent August 4 interview on New York Live, Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Dorit Kemsley dished all about Denise Richards’ controversial husband, Aaron Phypers.

During the interview, Kemsley shared, “I think he’s a great guy. I’ve never had an issue with him. [But] I’ve personally learned that it’s not a good idea for husbands to jump in and stand up for their wives. I understand the instinct of a husband that’s very supportive and protective of their wife. They want to come in and speak for them but we’re all strong, independent women. We can all handle ourselves.”

Kemsley continued, explaining that it “doesn’t look good” when a husband talks to the other women on the show in a certain way. “It doesn’t bode well when you have a guy that’s speaking to a group of women in a certain way,” Kemsley said, “It doesn’t look good. It doesn’t feel good and ultimately, it’s not going to serve them well. So I think he made some mistakes. But sometimes we have to watch it ourselves to really self-reflect and understand the mistakes that we’ve made.”

Kemsley also noted, “I’m hoping that happens because I don’t believe he’s a bad guy and I know his intention was good.”

Kemsley Also Dished About Fellow Castmate Garcelle Beauvais

During the interview, Kemsley also spoke about her new castmate, Garcelle Beauvais. After the July 2020 taping of the Season 10 reunion, Kyle Richards posted a photo of her hanging out with Kemsley, Teddi Mellencamp, Erika Jayne, and Lisa Rinna. Beauvais and Denise Richards were noticeably missing, and Beauvais spoke about it recently on an episode of Andy Cohen’s Watch What Happens Live.

“I instantly connected with Garcelle,” Kemsley said during the interview, explaining that the two are on good terms, “I’m really drawn to people like her. She’s full of life, she’s got this great smile. She’s happy. She enjoys herself. She loves her fashion. So clearly, we connected there. She’s blunt and she’s honest and she’s really ready to have a good time.”

Some Of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Ladies Are Unhappy With Aaron Phypers

Although Kemsley had some nice words to share about Phypers, it doesn’t seem like the rest of her castmembers would say the same. In recent episodes, Phypers has most notably butted heads with Erika Jayne. Phypers shocked viewers when he made an off-handed comment on the air during a recent episode in June 2020. In the shocking clip, Richards and Phypers storm out of Kyle Richards’ barbecue, and Richards instructs Phypers not to say anything because they are in front of the cameras. As Richards continues to say, “Baby, don’t say a word, we’re on the camera,” Phypers responds, “I’m going to crush your f**king hand. Stop it.”

Richards’ fellow castmates responded to Phyper’s comments during the premiere of the episode. On June 3, 2020, Mellencamp tweeted the clip of Phyper’s comment, writing, “When I called him an asshole I wasn’t too far off #RHOBH.”

