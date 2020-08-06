Dorit Kemsley Thinks This RHOBH Member Is Trying To Buy Her Friendship

In a recent Real Housewives of Beverly Hills sneak preview clip for the August 5 episode, posted by Bravo, Dorit Kemsley says that she wonders if friend Sutton Stracke is “trying to buy her friendship.”

In the clip, Stracke, Kemsley, and Kyle Richards are private shopping at Dolce & Gabbana during their cast trip to Rome, Italy. Stracke explains in a confessional that she set it all up. In the confessional, Stracke says, “I told Mr. Dolce I was coming to Rome, and he said immediately, come do private shopping, bring the girls…I didn’t ask. I don’t have to ask.”

The preview shows the ladies gushing over the clothes. In the confessional, Kemsley says about Stracke, “First she gives me a gorgeous handbag. Then, I get the rain boots. Now, this experience. Are you trying to buy your friendships? If she is, well, it’s nice to have friends in high places.” During the season, Stracke has gifted various items to Kemsley, and has also mentioned that she is friends with Domenico Dolce, who is one of the founders of Dolce &Gabbana.

Stracke Said She Would Consider Selling Kemsley’s Label In Her Store

During a July 29 appearance on Andy Cohen’s Watch What Happens Live, Stracke said that she would consider selling Kemsley’s clothing line, Beverly Beach, in her stores.

“It’s a hard thing for boutiques to carry, but I’ll look at it,” Stracke said, according to Bravo, “I could do a trunk show! I think that would be way more fun.”

According to The Los Angeles Times, in September 2019, Stracke opened up a boutique in Los Angeles called Sutton. The boutique features hand-picked items from Stracke herself, ranging from decor and fashion to skincare and books.

Stracke Was Supposed To Be a Full-Time Housewife

Stracke only appears as a “friend” on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills this season, but she was supposed to be cast as a full-time housewife. According to People, Stracke was demoted to part-time because her kids were unable to film. During a May 2020 appearance on the Reality Life with Kate Casey podcast, Stracke explained what happened. “My ex-husband just was adamant that they could not film with me, and I totally get it,” Stracke said, “It was hard. It was a hard blow because, you know, it’s exciting to do.”

Stracke continued, “I wanted also viewers to see me with my kids and me at home. And it’s the softer side, I think, of all of us. When you get to see all of the ladies at home with their kids and their families, it’s kind of like, you know, you don’t they don’t show that much of it,” she said. “It’s clearly not that interesting. But it’s the soft underbelly of who these women are. And I’m sorry that we can’t see that this season.”

However, though Stracke is not technically a full-time Housewife, she appears on much of the season.

