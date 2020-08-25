‘Dancing With the Stars’ Season 29 Cast Spoilers & Rumors

Dancing With the Stars season 29 premieres on September 14, but the celebrity cast remains under wraps. While fans have learned the surprising news that Tyra Banks is taking over as the show’s host, and Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews will not be returning to the ballroom, they are still waiting to find out who will be competing this season.

The cast will be revealed on Good Morning America on September 2; until then, here’s what we know about the Dancing With the Stars season 29 cast so far:

BEWARE OF SPOILERS & RUMORS BELOW.

‘The Bachelorette’ Star Kaitlyn Bristowe Was Confirmed for the ‘DWTS’ Cast in June

While ABC has not announced the Dancing With the Stars celebrity cast yet, they did confirm one cast member back in June: former Bachelorette star Kaitlyn Bristowe. Bristowe was surprised with the news by Chris Harrison, during the episode of The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons – Ever! that featured her season as the reality dating show’s leading lady.

On Bristowe’s web series 9 to Wine with Kaitlyn Bristowe, she reflected on what it will mean to be back in the public eye as a DWTS contestant. She said, “I’m going to be under a microscope again, and I feel like it took me a couple years to get out of that feeling of everybody’s eyes on me and criticizing and just everybody has an opinion. So my fear about going back into the world of national television with something as vulnerable as dancing, I’m excited, but I’m also a little bit nervous again to be critiqued for being myself.”

Artem Chigvintsev Is Returning to the Pro Cast & 2 New Pros Are Joining the Show

When the news was announced that Chigvintsev was returning to DWTS after a season away, he said on Good Morning America, “Last season watching from the sidelines really made me realize how much I miss the show.” He added, “I’ve been working out every single day trying to get back into my dancing shape … by the premiere, I’ll be top-notch.”

The other confirmed fan-favorite professionals returning to the ballroom this season are Sharna Burgess, Peta Murgatroyd, Val Chmerkovskiy, Cheryl Burke, Keo Motsepe, Jenna Johnson, Alan Bersten, Brandon Armstrong, Sasha Farber, Pasha Pashkov, Emma Slater, and Gleb Savchenko.

This season, there will be two new professionals joining the cast: Britt Stewart and Daniella Karagach.

Carole Baskin & AJ McClean Are Among the Celebrities Rumored to be ‘In Talks’ for ‘DWTS’ Season 29

Although Bristowe is the only confirmed celebrity for the season 29 Dancing With the Stars competition, rumors are swirling about other potential stars in talks to join the cast.

According to E!, fans should not be surprised if stars like Tiger King‘s Carole Baskin, Backstreet Boys’ AJ McClean, and Selling Sunset‘s Chrishnell Stause are among the celebrities announced on Good Morning America September 2.

Bristowe revealed that she almost competed on DWTS back in 2015, but was pulled from the cast due to her ongoing Bachelorette contract.

