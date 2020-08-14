‘World’s Toughest Race: Eco-Challenge Fiji’ Cast: Meet the 60 Teams Competing

It has been 18 years since the last Eco-Challenge race took place, but in 2020, producer Mark Burnett and Amazon Video brought it back with the help of host Bear Grylls and 60+ teams from around the world.
The event spanned 11 days and was filmed back in September 2019, with teams traveling over 400 miles of brutal Fijian terrain as they raced to win the title and $100,000 for World’s Toughest Race: Eco-Challenge Fiji.
The 10-episode season chronicling the race dropped on Friday, August 14 on Amazon Video. Here is a guide to all of the teams taking part in this grueling adventure race.
Team Outlab Argentina (Argentina)
Passionate about the health of the planet, Team Outlab Argentina loves the earth, water, sun and wind.
Competitors: Alejandro Eugenio Kuryluk (TC), Ignacio Raigoso, Silvina Bedecarras, Leonardo Yozzi, Fabian Cordiviola (TAC)
Team Hashtag: #TeamOutlabArgentina
Team Tierra Viva (Argentina)
Team Tierra Viva is an Argentine team formed by two friends marriages including couples. They all work in activities related to mountain, tourism, and the organization of sporting events.
Competitors: Guri Aznarez (TC), Veronica Astete, Juan Diego Lotz, Soledad Ermosilla, Dr. Marcelo Parada (TAC)
Team Hashtag: #TeamTierraViva
Team 2nd Chance (Australia)
With a strong adventure racing background, Team 2nd Chance consists of Australian expedition racers and a husband and wife duo.
Competitors: Deanna Blegg (TC), Maria Plyashechko, Sergey Kurvo, Darren Clarke, Gavin Allen (TAC)
Team Hashtag: #Team2ndChance
Team Aussie Rescue (Australia)
View this post on Instagram
#teamaussierescue . With 18 days till @toughracetv, thought we’d share some training session piccies. We had 6 months to get ready for the #worldstoughestrace – getting to the start line with jobs & 6 kids amongst us was a big effort! . Image 1 – #boybandstyle – during a climbing session at @thegrampians. A 3 day training camp where we got the whole team together. We trekked/ran with full packs, did our climbing certification & mountain biked. Team training is key!
A team made up of paramedics, firefighters, special ops & social impact entrepreneurs, Team Aussie Rescue will maintain their fun Aussie banter and uncomfortable honesty which will get them through the dark to the Eco-Challenge finish line.
Competitors: Samantha Gash (TC), Morgan Coull, Mark Wales, Jarrod Mitchell, Joshua Lynott (TAC)
Team Hashtag: #TeamAussieRescue
Team Gippsland Adventure (Australia)
View this post on Instagram
Bikes 🚵♂️are looking pretty clean so this river crossing must have been early in the #WorldsToughestRace for #teamgippslandadventure. . . @toughracetv Series premiere 14 August only on @amazonprimevideo @tboote @rob_preston @aaronprin @specialized_au @bairnsdalebikes #specializedbikes @kodanutrition @beargrylls #ecochallenge #thoughtsports #exploregippsland #adventurerace #bike #mtb #Gippsland
Team Gippsland Adventure is made up of experienced orienteers, runners and adventure racers. They have been friends for years, but this is the first time that they will all be racing together as one team.
Competitors: Rob Preston (TC), Kathryn Preston, Tim Boote, Aaron Prince, Patrick Howlett (TAC)
Team Hashtag: #TeamGippslandAdventure
Team Mad Mayrs (Australia)
This family team consists of two brothers, one cousin and an honorary family member who were born and bred in Australia and have shared a lifetime of adventures together from around the world.
Competitors: Tyson Mayr (TC), Elijah Mayr, Nick Mayr, Courtney Home, Chris Dixon (TAC)
Team Hashtag: #TeamMadMayrs
Team Thunderbolt AR (Australia)
Team Thunderbolt AR is a group of donut loving, joke telling, trash talking friends (and twin sisters) who have raced with or against each other for many years fighting for the top step of the podium in the Australian adventure racing scene.
Competitors: Dave Schloss (TC), Bernadette Dornom, Elizabeth Dornom, Leo Theoharis, Jan Leverton (TAC)
Team Hashtag: #TeamThunderboltAR
Team To-Get-Ther (Belgium)
View this post on Instagram
Coming together was the beginning, to stay together was a process, working together made our success! Team Together before the #worldstoughestrace in Fiji @beargrylls @amazon.prime.video @toughracetv . . #ecochallengefiji #ecochallengefiji2019 #adventureracing #adventure #nature #racing #travelling #teamtogether #teambelgium #team #goals #lifetimeexperience #challenges #jungle #fiji #outdoorsports
Team To-Get-Ther hails from Belgium and like to push themselves to the limit, whilst enjoying nature and each other no matter what.
Competitors: Ludo Kaethoven (TC), Debby Urkens, Katrien Aerts, Jurgen Frtizz De Grauwe, Roger Urkens (TAC)
Team Hashtag: #TeamTogether
Team Atenah Brasil (Brazil)
With a friendship spanning over 21 years, Team Atenah Brasil has traveled, lived and raced together in two Eco-Challenges, but unfortunately, one member fell ill and they had to exit the race. They are back in hopes to redeem themselves in Fiji.
Competitors: Shubi-Silvia Guimares (TC), Karina Bacha Lefevre, Nora Audre, Jose Caputo, Jose Pupo (TAC)
Team Hashtag: #TeamAtenahBrasil
Team Vidaraid Adventure (Brazil)
View this post on Instagram
Nossos atletas @gui_pahl e @go_camilanicolau embarcam hoje para as ilhas Fiji viver o sonho de todo corredor de aventura: competir no Eco-Challenge. . Pra quem não conhece, vale a pena dar uma pesquisada no YouTube! Essa prova despertou, através de seus reality-shows, em muitos de nós o sonho de se tornarem corredores de aventura, mesmo que em horizontes mais modestos. . Gui e Cami chegaram lá e contarão com toda nossa torcida para que façam uma excelente prova, fazendo parte da equipe #teamvidaraidadventure. Deixem aqui sua mensagem de BOA sorte pra eles! . Nós, companheiros de equipe aqui no Brasil, desejamos BOA viagem e BOA prova!!
Team Vidaraid Adventure is an international adventure racing team based in the USA, Spain and Brazil. Individually, they compete in mountain biking, ultra trail running, triathlons, kayaking and every type of orienteering race.
Competitors: Marco Amselem Rossini (TC), Urtiz Iglesias, Guilherme Pahl, Camila Nicolau, Artiz Bilbao Guerrero (TAC)
Team Hashtag: #TeamVidaraidAdventure
Team Atlas (Canada)
Team Atlas hails from Canada and expedition racing is their way to discover the unique places they want to visit around the world.
Competitors: Alexandre Provost (TC), Karine Corbell, Lars Bukkehave, Mark Sky, Tessa Jennison (TAC)
Team Hashtag: #TeamAtlas
Team Canada Adventure (Canada)
View this post on Instagram
Here’s our team with the creator of the Eco-challenge @markburnett13, learning how to sail (on land) ⛵️ The race started on water, and the first leg was supposed to be sailing the Fijian canoe Camakau out to another island and back. A few days before the race we got some dry training on how to operate the sails, which I was slightly nervous about given my lack of sailing experience (but totally looked forward to sailing at high speeds to the tunes of Moana playing in my head). Turns out we didn’t have to worry about our team’s lack of sailing experience at all; 22 hours of paddling later we paddled across the seas and back with absolutely no wind in our sails (we tried, and there wasn’t even enough wind to keep the sail from hitting our heads). We never knew what the discipline of the next leg will be until we got to the check point. After 22 hours of paddling I was pretty sure it was time to hike or ride our bikes…. sure, but only after another 28km of SUPing. UP a river. Nine more hours of paddling, we weren’t even at the first camp yet and I’ve already paddled ten fold more hours than before in my whole life combined. And the watercraft journeys were still far from over. #ecochallengefiji #toughracetv #paddleforever #kamakau #adventureracing #expeditionadventurerace #beargrylls #fiji #teamcanadaadventure #spartanpro #ar #amazonprimevideo #toughracetv
A group of mostly Canadian world-class ultra-endurance athletes & adventurers, the team includes an obstacle course racing legend, 4x Adventure Racing World Series Event Winner, a Spartan Pro Team member, and a mountain biker & orienteerer.
Competitors: Bob Miller (TC), Ryan Atkins, Scott Ford, Rea Kolbl, Wayne Leek (TAC)
Team Hashtag: #TeamCanadaAdventure
Team Peak Pursuit (Canada)
View this post on Instagram
7 days to go before the release of "World's Toughest Race: Ecochallenge Fiji". The team's dynamic is vital for success or failure. I couldn't have asked for a more supportive group! 1-Team Peak Pursuit #15 2- Elora van Jarrett 3- Ben Kwiatkowski, Team Captain 4- Laure Lejeune, Team Assistant Crew (TAC) 5- Thomas Hardy 6- Jasper Edge 7- River crossings 8- Hallucinating but happy 9- Unending cheers & support from the locals 10- TAC welcoming us into each camp Thanks to the talented @finestonephoto for documenting these memories! Follow @ToughRaceTV & @beargrylls on Instagram or join the World’s Toughest Race: Basecamp group on Facebook for more amazing content. . . #EcoChallengeFiji @kev_hodder @AmazonPrimeVideo #edgeexperiences #TeamPeakPursuit #WorldsToughestRace #primevideo
Team Peak Pursuit is a group of wildland Firefighters from British Columbia, Canada. Having spent many seasons fighting wildfires together, they have formed an extremely tight group who have worked, lived, and played together.
Competitors: Benjamin Kwiatkowski (TC), Thomas Hardy, Elora Van Jarrett, Jasper Edge, Laura Lejune (TAC)
Team Hashtag: #TeamPeakPursuit
Team True North (Canada)
Team True North is a father-daughter, father-son team from central Canada. Both fathers were part of the original True North squad that was the only Canadian team to finish Eco-Challenge Argentina in 1999.
Competitors: Alex Man (TC), Rebecca Man, Philip Roadley, Logan Roadley, Jason Gillespie (TAC)
Team Hashtag: #TeamTrueNorth
Team Costa Rica (Costa Rica)
View this post on Instagram
Ahora si, completamente registrados, listos con las fotos. Solo queda relajarse, comer, dormir, comer y dormir. Toca terminar de preparar las comidas de carrera y listo. 2 días y empieza la fiesta. #TeamCostaRica #17 #EcoChallengeFiji #expeditionracing #adventureracing @toughracetv @amazonprimevideo #CostaRica #puravida
Team Costa Rica is made up of 5 friends who share a profound connection with nature and an innate desire for exploring. Racing Eco-Challenge has been a lifelong dream for all of them.
Competitors: Eduardo Baldioceda (TC), Sergio Sanchez, Gerhard Linner, Veronica Bravo, Eric Cano (TAC)
Team Hashtag: #TeamCostaRica
Team Czech (Czech Republic)
View this post on Instagram
Tohle je Team Czech, se kterým jsme bojovali na Fiji! Zbývá pár dní, než Amazon Prime Video vypustí zbrusu novou sérii ze závodu Eco Challenge Fiji. Postupně se mi velmi živě vrací vzpomínky na tuhle drsnou cestu přes tichomořský ostrov… 🔸671 kilometrů v neznámém prostředí 🔸Non-stop závodění 🔸66 týmů z celého světa 🔸4 výzvy: hory, řeky, oceán a džungle 🔸Souboj s přírodou, týmy i sám se sebou #worldstouhlestrace #ecochallengefiji #teamczech 🇬🇧 This is Team Czech! In few days Amazon Prime video release brand new show from world toughest race Eco Challenge Fiji. My memories from this journey are coming clearly back… 🔸671 km in unknown surrounding 🔸Non-stop racing 🔸66 teams from all over the world 🔸4 challenges: mountains, rivers, ocean and jungle
Team Czech is a team of adventure-addicted outdoor lovers who are happiest when they are racing through the unknown and undiscovered. They know their strong friendship will help them overcome any obstacles on the course and across the finish line.
Competitors: Jan Cisar (TC), Pavel Paloncy, Tereza Rudolfova, Jan Obuskevic, Libor Kriz (TAC)
TeamHashtag: #TeamCzech
Team Eco DXB (Dubai)
View this post on Instagram
Follow our Co-founder, coach and champion @ivko_fitness & her team @emmataylor161616 @body_conscious_tv @team_eco_dxb on their epic journey training for the Worlds Toughest Race @ecochallengemgm #StrongerTogether . . #ecochallenge2019 #fiji2019 #beargrylls #whitewater #rafting #racing #expedition #toughracetv #worldstoughestrace #adventureracing #teamecodxb #mydubai #unitedarabemirates
Team Eco DXB Competitors have a combined strong level of experience and skill set that is perfectly geared to compete on an extreme level.
Competitors: Emma Taylor (TC), Khalifa Algharfi, Ali Monguno, Ivana Kolaric, Peter Langley (TAC)
Team Hashtag: #TeamEcoDXB
Team Epic Ecuador (Ecuador)
View this post on Instagram
Team Epic Ecuador is getting ready for the adventure of a lifetime here in Fiji. The people's smiles are as warm as the weather, the food and scenery spectacular. The team captain (yours truly) is hard at work getting things organized while trembling a bit in my sneakers… OK, slightly more than a bit! #adventureofalifetime #WorldsToughestRace #EcoChallengeFiji #TeamEpicEcuador #southpacific #gonnawashthatmanrightouttamyhair
An unlikely mix of ages, backgrounds and experience make up this team: two professional mountaineers, one triathlete and one very determined housewife. Epic Ecuador teammates share the belief that teamwork, perseverance and a sense of humor will pull them through just about any obstacle.
Competitors: Amber Laree de Freire (TC), Oswaldo (Ossy) Freire, Diana Artete, Pablo Sandoval, Paul Guerra (TAC)
Team Hashtag: #TeamEpicEcuador
Team Estonian ACE (Estonia)
Team Estonian ACE is a team who all have strong navigation backgrounds. Trekking over pathless terrain is their preferred type of adventure racing.
Competitors: Silver Eensaar (TC), Timmo Tammemae, Reeda Tuula-Fjodorov, Rain Eensaar, Arthur Raichmann (TAC)
Team Hashtag: #TeamEstonianACE
Team Namako (Fiji)
View this post on Instagram
Ooooo iooo! Thats us! The other half of Team Fiji 🇫🇯 We rocked that Ocean Blue all the way up! 🌊💙 Vinaka vakalevu! @amazonprimevideo @toughracetv! We had an exhilarating time pushing our limits & exploring new possibilities in our backyard. The course was indeed brutal and sticking together as a team is a must! Go #TeamNamako! #WorldsToughestRace #ecochallenge #ecochallengefiji #TeamFiji #teamNamako #team #teamwork #team22 #expeditionrace #adventurerace #adventureracefiji #fiji #fijiislands #vitilevu #viti
Team Namako encompasses Fijian locals and one Australian who are all current/former athletes and have the hometown advantage by having this amazing adventure hosted in their backyard.
Competitors: Alivate Logavatu (TC), Petero Manoa, Eroni Takape, Kim Beckinsale, Courtney Nicole Kruse (TAC)
Team Hashtag: #TeamNamako
Team Tabu Soro (Fiji)
View this post on Instagram
Such an inspirational effort by these legends. The eco challenge is considered the toughest endurance race in the world. This year it was held in fiji. Over 600km trekking up and down mountains, through mud and jungle, paddling rivers and navigating ocean. After 12 days of torture these guys made the finish line. A remarkable effort considering it was their first endurance race and a third of the teams that entered failed to finish. Bring on Patagonia next year! 😬 @wolfofwailoaloa @vuda_pirate #teamtabusoro #ecochallengefiji #bula #fiji
Team Tabu Soro loosely translates to “Never Give Up” and this is what they must find within each other and as a team in order to cross the finish line while pushing themselves to their physical and mental limits.
Competitors: Uri Kurop (TC), Adam Wade, William Simpson, Anna Cowley, Semiti Tuitoga (TAC)
Team Hashtag: #TeamTabuSoro
Team France Expenature (France)
View this post on Instagram
Et si on profitait de la chaleur et du soleil pour découvrir les calanques en kayak ?☀️ 🚣♀️ ExpéNATURE vous propose des sorties encadrées toute l'année à partir de 5 personnes 😍 Explorations, découverte, nature… sans oublier de se rafraîchir dans l'eau translucide de la méditerranée 🌊 👉🏻 Réservation sur expenature.fr #parcnationaldescalanques #parcnational #maregionsud #cotedazur #myprovenceofficiel #destinationlaciotat #cruise #kayak #seakayak #kayaking #marseille #otcassis #tourisme_marseille #saintcyrtourisme #destinationcalanques #pacatourisme #sejour #provencealpescotedazur #mediterranee #espritparcnational #nature #aventure #cassis #villedecassis #marseille_tourisme #choosemarseille #travelagency
Made up of four experienced adventure racers, Team France Expenature is made up of three experienced adventure guides including a trekking expert, a veteran of Eco-Challenge, and a member who has raced across the globe.
Competitors: Romy “Romulad” Viale (TC), Daphne Derouch, Calais Jean Baptiste, Benjamin Midena, Philippe Marchegay (TAC)
Team Hashtag: #TeamFranceExpenature
Team Hombres D’Maiz (Guatemala)
View this post on Instagram
Emociones encontradas, ver que estamos a punto de realizar un viejo sueño #priceless. Estamos a solo dos días de iniciar esta gran aventura, la carrera más dura del mundo, el Eco-Challenge Fiji y nosotros seguimos con nuestros entrenos, el dia de hoy conocimos el velero tradicional de Fiji, el Camakau……hacia donde nos llevara el viento esta ves? Estamos a pocas horas de averiguarlo. Gracias a todos por sus mensajes, a nuestras familias por el apoyo incondicional y por supuesto a las empresas que siempre han confiado en nosotros. #biomovement #bicimania #Boomgym #compressportgua #WorldsToughestRace #TeamHombresDMaiz @toughracetv
Team Hombres D’Maiz was formed in 1999 and has since competed all over the world in sprint, stage and expedition length adventure races after being inspired to start adventure racing from the first Eco-Challenge.
Competitors: Netzer Quan (TC), Andres Duante, Gabriela Molina, Sebastian Lancho, Leopoldo Bolanes (TAC)
Team Hashtag: #TeamHombresDMaiz
Team Khukuri Warriors (India)
Team Khukuri Warriors (India) Team Khukuri Warriors is the first team from India to join Eco-Challenge.Led by twin sisters from Dehradun (India), who by 23 years of age defied gender stereotypes to reach the world’s highest and farthest points – Mt Everest, the North Pole and the South Pole – and became the first twins to climb Everest, as well as the Seven Summits. They will be joined by a mountain climbing, skiing and rafting expert, doctor and their father, who was a former Colonel in the Indian Army.
Competitors: Tashi Malik (TC), Nungshi Malik, Brandon Fisher, Praveen Singh Rangar, Col VS Malik (TAC)
Team Hashtag: #TeamKhukuriWarriors
Team Ireland AR (Ireland)
A team of endurance athletes from Ireland and the United States who came together after they heard the legend of Eco-Challenge Fiji 2019 was back.
Competitors: Rob Heffernan (TC), Jason Black, Mark Lattanzi, Rachel Nolan, Ivan Park (TAC)
Team Hashtag: #TeamIrelandAR
Team Israel (Israel)
Team Israel is back 18 years after competing in Eco-Challenge New Zealand. The team consists of a world champion sailor and Olympic coach of the Israel sailing team, a long distance swimmer, runner and Ironman athlete, mountaineer, explorer, adventurer and Eco-Challenge veteran, and a long-time ultra-endurance athlete.
Competitors: Elad Benjamin (TC), Daniel Keren, Ben Enosh, Linur Krigel Tsarfati, Amit Weiner (TAC)
Team Hashtag: #TeamIsrael
Team Freemind Italia (Italy)
Team Freemind Italia is a mix of friends and family with an unbeatable combination of experience and enthusiasm whose goal is leaving Eco-Challenge full of new experiences, knowledge, and memories.
Competitors: Marco Ponteri (TC), Clelia Ponteri, Beppe Scotti, Telemaco Murgia, Tiziano Murgia (TAC)
Team Hashtag: #TeamFreemindItalia
Team East Wind (Japan)
View this post on Instagram
ラフティング,ハイドロスピード,キャニオニング,スノーシュー,バックカントリー,エアーボードなどを群馬県みなかみ町（旧水上町）で提供している カッパCLUB にて アドベンチャーレースチームの チームイーストウィンド @teameastwind さんへ、ニューハレ テーピング講習をしてきました！ 4月にレソトで開催のExpedition Africa Lesotho に出場するチームのメンバーです。 エマージェンシーテープを使った応急処置や、そもそもニューハレ を筋肉に沿わせて貼るとなぜ良いか？などもりだくさんでした。 みなさんも応援よろしくお願いします！！ #ニューハレ #newhale #イーストウィンド #teameastwind #adventurerace #テーピング講座 #新テーピングの基本
Team East Wind has been racing since 1996 and won the special spirit award at Eco-Challenge 1998.
Competitors: Masato Tanaka (TC), Machiko Nishii, Koki Yasuda, Akira Yonemoto, Masayuki Takahata (TAC)
Team Hashtag: #TeamEastWind
Team Teenek Mexico (Mexico)
View this post on Instagram
#Repost @teenekracing Equipazo representante de México! No olviden ver la serie por @amazonprimevideo #worldstoughestrace . No sabemos si el equipo tendrá algunos segundos de fama en la serie pero si te garantizamos que podrás revivir todo el recorrido que el equipo de Teenek Racing tuvo que superar. 670 kilometros en uno de los lugares mas extremos del planeta. . . . #amazonprime #primevideo #adventurerace #adventure #teamteenekmexico #racing #outdoors #ecochallengefiji #ecochallenge
Team Teenek Mexico is an adventure racing team founded 8 year ago in Hidalgo, Mexico to compete in the AR World Series.
Competitors: Jorge Mendiola (TC), Ulises Gonzalez, Tomas Perez, Kathryn Morland, Fransico Mendiola (TAC)
Team Hashtag: #TeamTeenekMexico
Team Tollocan Mexico (Mexico)
Team Tollocan Mexico is always hungry for a challenging adventure and are looking forward to experiencing Eco-Challenge first-hand.
Competitors: Alejandro Carretero (TC), Yara Borbon, Fernando Villicana, Jorge Pavon, Adolfo Vela (TAC)
Team Hashtag: #TeamTollocanMexico
Team Checkpoint Hunters (Netherlands)
View this post on Instagram
Team Checkpointhunters 💪🏼 . . . . . . Get ready to root for us and tune in to @PrimeVideo! Go #TeamCheckpointHunters!!! @ToughRaceTV #WorldsToughestRace #EcoChallengeFiji @beargrylls Mede dankzij: @klimwinkel @outdoorchallengepark , Vos Bikes & Sports Losser, @mudsweattrails @expeditionfoods @buitensportvoedingnl @ecochallengemgm @klimwinkel
Team Checkpoint Hunters are out to seek the ultimate adventure, get a bit crazy, and play outside.
Competitors: Tom Oude Nijhuis (TC), Nienke Veenman, Wouter Neven, Rene Wolkorte, Tim Teutelink (TAC)
Team Hashtag: #TeamCheckpointHunters
Team New Zealand (New Zealand)
Team New Zealand is a group of friends looking forward to adventuring through Fiji.
Competitors: Nathan Fa’avee (TC) , Sophie Hart, Stuart Lynch, Chris Forne, Mark Rayward (TAC)
Team Hashtag: #TeamNewZealand
Team Tiki Tour (New Zealand)
Team Tiki Tour is a group of Kiwi’s that take on ‘Tiki Tours’ in rugged alpine terrain and although the alps are vastly different to the terrain they will experience in the Fijian tropics, they are up for the challenge.
Competitors: Tom Lucas (TC), Micheal Kelly, Joanna Williams, George Lucas, Jeremy Warnock (TAC)
Team Hashtag: #TeamTikiTour
Team Science Winning (Russia)
View this post on Instagram
Древнегреческий философоф Эпикур говорил: Если судьба благосклонна к человеку, если она хочет одарить его величайшим счастьем на свете – она даст ему верных друзей. . Наша турбокоманда #TeamScienceWinning на кануне старта гонки #WorldsToughestRace. . @edhalilov @jene4ka_jenechka @cherkasov_va @obraztsov.v @viktor.photos . @World’sToughestRace . The ancient Greek philosopher Epicurus said: If fate is favorable to a person, if it wants to give him the greatest happiness in the world, it will give him true friends. … Our turbo team #TeamScienceWinning on the eve of the start of the #WorldsToughestRace race. . . #WorldsToughestRace #EcoChallengeFiji #наукапобеждать
Eco-Challenge’s first team from Russia is Team Science Winning. The team is a group of friends that consists of a husband and wife duo, a professional photographer, ultra-runner and world traveler.
Competitors: Eduard Khalilov (TC), Evgeniya Khalilov, Viktor Sherstiuk, Valeriy Cherkasov, Vyacheslav Obrazstov (TAC)
Team Hashtag: #TeamScienceWinning
Team Meridianoraid Spain (Spain)
A group of friends that have been heavily involved in the world of adventure racing for decades by both competing and organizing races.
Competitors: Antonio de la Rosa Suarez (TC), Jesus Bermejo, Pablo Samper, Lucia Funes Mendez, Luis Cabrera (TAC)
Team Hashtag: #TeamMeridianoraidSpain
Team Summit (Spain)
Team Summit is made up of a group of people who have a broad experience in expedition races. This will be the first time Team Summit races together as a team in 10 years.
Competitors: Emma Roca (TC), Jukka Pinola, Fran Lopez Costoya, Albert Roca Velazquez, David Rovira Roqueta (TAC)
Team Hashtag: #TeamSummit
Team Cyanosis (South Africa)
View this post on Instagram
Notes from @vasbyter organizers: On Sat 05h45 @team_cyanosis crossed the bridge on a farm in Louterwater and finished the first @vasbyter 100 in first place 71hrs 25min after starting off in Natures Valley. "I loved that we were left to make our own choices. Not directed where to go and what to do. It was our choice to go up or around or through things. Clutching on to a rock on a cliff, I wondered if I was feeling scared and realised I felt alive." Said Clinton Mac @mac.clinton "Well I'm glad you didn't let on that you guys were also poeping yourselves!" Said Tracey Campbell @traceyannecampbell "That was epic. Tough." Darren Berry popped his own Red Bridge Brewing Co beers for everyone while they warmed with homemade soup and burgers, and then asked for a refill of his flask. Nicholas Mulder exhausted from his brilliant but taxing navigation throughout, nodded off at the head of the table. Incredible performance from a top team, proving what is possible. Massive congratulations from all of us. 🙌🏼 #adventurerace #ar #orienteering #vasbyt #team #mtb #trek #mountains #teamcyanosis #unstoppablespirit #aboveandbeyond #iamspecialized_mtb
Team Cyanosis is a team that has truly stood the test of time. Two of the members have been racing together for over 16 years and will be joined by two other very experienced and highly capable adventure racers.
Competitors: Clinton Mackintosh (TC), Nicholas Mulder, Sarah Fairmaid Clarke, Darren Barry, Steven Burnett (TAC)
Team Hashtag: #TeamCyanosis
Team Swedeforce (Sweden)
All connected by the Swedish Army, Team Swedeforce’s goal is to bring military tactics and strategies onto Eco-Challenge because they are racing for soldiers and officers that will be watching proudly as they compete under the Swedish flag.
Competitors: John Karlsson (TC) , Malin Hjalmarsson, Emil Dahlqvist, Oskar Svärd, Johan Lilja (TAC)
Team Hashtag: #TeamSwedeforce
Team Turk (Turkey)
View this post on Instagram
Our training video 1 last year for #WorldsToughestRace @toughracetv🚵🏽♀️🧗🏻♂️🛶🌄💪🏼👊🏼 Eco Challenge premiers soon on @amazonprimevideo. Stay tuned for an awesome new adventure with my good friend and teammate @serdarkilic_ 💪🏼👊🏼 #Sport2Life #BeActive #BeOutdoors #BeHappy Geçen sene dünyanın en zorlu yarışmasına hazırlanırken yaptığımız antrenmanın videosunun ilk bölümü. #EcoChallenge yakında Amazon da yayında. #TeamTurk takım arkadaşım ve yakın dostum Serdar Kılıç ile çok yakında yeni bir maceraya daha başlıyoruz!💪🏼👊🏼🤔
Team Turk includes a mix of past Eco-Challenge Competitors. The team includes brothers, a 3x Eco-Challenge veteran, a football player & national wrestling champion, and former fitness instructor who loves the mountains.
Runners: Serdar KIlic (TC), Kenan Saran, Mike Saran, Eliska Hudcova, Andac Guven (TAC)
Team Hashtag: #TeamTurk
Team UK Adventurers (United Kingdom)
Inspired by the first season of Eco-Challenge, Team UK Adventurers has lots of racing experience and wants to find out if Eco-Challenge is as tough as it gets and hopefully will inspire others to join the world of adventure racing.
Competitors: Kevin Stephens (TC), Joseph Selby, Nathalie Long, Tim Stephens, Gill Watson (TAC)
Team Hashtag: #TeamUKAdventurers
Team Chips Adventure (Uruguay)
Team Chips Adventure all met working in computer science. From the computer point of view, a chip is an integrated circuit, specially designed to fulfill a specific job. Like a chip, each member of the team “works” supports and helps others to achieve a common goal together.
Competitors: Nicolas Davyt (TC), Luis Enrique Gomez, David Vega, Alejandra Isabella, Ernesto Parra (TAC)
Team Hashtag: #TeamChipsAdventure
Team Uruguay Natural (Uruguay)
Uruguay Natural has been racing together for almost 21 years and has competed in 2 Eco-Challenges. The team is racing because in their opinion adventure racing is the best feeling a person can have, surrounded by wild nature and powerful rival teams.
Competitors: Ruben Mandure (TC), Fredrica Frontini, Gonzalo Smaldone, Thiago Bonini, Laura Moratorio (TAC)
Team Hashtag: #TeamUruguayNatural
Team Able Abels (USA)
Team Able Abels consists of an Eco-Challenge Fiji 2002 veteran who is returning 17 years later, with his two daughters, an experienced navigator, and his wife as the Team Assistant Crew.
Competitors: Dan Abel (TC), Ashley Abel, Lauren Abel, Fletcher Hammel, Allison Abel (TAC)
Team Hashtag: #TeamAbleAbels
Team AR Georgia (USA)
View this post on Instagram
Holy crap it’s finally here … the time has come for @hunter_leininger and his dad to board a plane that will ultimately bring them to Fiji to meet the rest of their team (AR Georgia !!) for the start of one of the baddest, hardest, kick ass races of their life!!! 🌏 19 plus years ago watching this crazy tv show called @ecochallengemgm I would have never guessed I’d have a son that would be racing in a far way exotic location for the first year of the comeback of this amazing show !!! 💪 Words can’t express all the emotions I feel.. I’m so damn proud of all the hard work my son has put in to his racing to get to this point .. I’m so freaking excited to hear about all the craziness he will experience … I’m nervous as hell because this is the first time I can’t track him during his race and 10 days is a long time , and I can’t lie but I’m a little sad I won’t get to be there with him to experience this dream come true .. but knowing he is racing with his dad and an amazing team helps ease my mind and heart .. and I know even if I’m not physically there with him , he knows I’m there in his heart !! 💙 I love you so much Hunter Bunter and go show them how this Florida boy does things!!! 😍 #ecochallenge2019 #worldstoughestrace #fiji #beargrylls #markburnett #amazonprimevideo #teamargeorgia #adventurerace #adventureracing #youngestracer #hehasbeenwaitingforthisopportunitysincehewasborn #ecochallengefiji @toughracetv @beargrylls @amazonprimevideo
Team AR Georgia consists of a father & son duo, experienced adventure racers AND the world’s youngest expedition racer and three-time World Record holder.
Competitors: Thomas Ambrose (TC), Katie Ferrington, Jeff Leininger, Hunter Leininger, Jeni Mcneal (TAC)
Team Hashtag: #TeamARGeorgia
Team Bend Racing (USA)
Team Bend Racing is an eclectic mix of circus acrobats, yoga teachers, and helicopter pilots but all have recently embarked on the greatest “adventure” of them all – parenthood.
Competitors: Jason Magness (TC), Melissa Coombes, Stephen Thomas, Daniel Staudigel, Darren Steinbach (TAC)
Team Hashtag: #TeamBendRacing
Team Bones Adventure (USA)
View this post on Instagram
Lots of boys grow up thinking of their dad as “Superman.” I still do. My dad, Mace, is the toughest, nicest, hardest-working, most enthusiastic, and sincerest person I’ll ever know. Dad finished the Eco-Challenge adventure race eight times while working as a lawyer and setting an example of what it means to be a present and dedicated father and husband. He donated a kidney last year and hasn’t let Alzheimer’s slow him down. Dad and I are stoked to toe the line next month at #EcoChallengeFiji on #TeamEndure with our friends and teammates, Danelle Ballengee, Shane Sigle, and @speers29. We’re training hard here in #evergreencolorado to prepare for #WorldsToughestRace, which will show in a series on @amazonprimevideo in 2020. Stoked to see you there, @mikekloser @marshall.ulrich @josiahmiddaugh @emmaroca1 @rovirs @rob_preston @gabijimolina #TeamEastWind #TeamBonesAdventure #TeamOnyx #TeamUnbroken @toughracetv @beargrylls
Bones Adventure consists of two amazing female athletes, and two veteran male racers. All four placed 9th at Eco-Challenge Fiji 2002 and the team is looking to improve (and survive again) this year.
Competitors: Roy Malone (TC), Mari Chandlar, Charles Triponez, Jen Segger, David Egbert (TAC)
Team Hashtag: #TeamBonesAdventure
Team Canyoneros (USA)
Team Canyoneros is made up of 4 passionate video game makers and an animal lover who, after racing for the last seven years, are still looked at as the underdogs everyone loves to root for.
Competitors: HIen Nguyen (TC), Greg Watson, Nathan Whitaker, Lena Mcknight, Steven Geer (TAC)
Team Hashtag: #TeamCanyoneros
Team Checkpoint Zero (USA)
View this post on Instagram
The next person I’m introducing for Team Checkpoint Zero is the quiet/humble type with more stitches in her knees then a baseball. She has been known to swear occasionally like a Marine and truly lets her accomplishments speak for her. She started competitive sports at the ripe young age of 8 playing soccer/basketball then continuing through High School into a successful college career playing Division I basketball. After her basketball career was over, her competitive drive wasn’t!! Being bored she bought a road bike, a wetsuit almost as many running shoes as Shane Hageman and got into the Triathlon World for 6 years. But needing a bigger rush she hopped into the Mountain Biking Racing Circuit honing her skills on the epic trails in Asheville, NC earning a frequent podium visit’s. Still needing more, she found the wonderful sport of Adventure Racing in 1998 and has continued on this journey that has found her swatting the mosquitoes in Northern Maine, paddling with Alligators in Florida, mountain biking the rolling hills of Wyoming, trekking the rain forests of New Zealand and navigating the wilds of Africa. Her racing resume is way long to list but a few include. Beast of the East, Endorphin Fix(5x), Michigan Exp AR(2x), Untamed New England(3X), Florida Sea to Sea(5x), Raid the North, Godzone, Expedition Africa and many more! These years of racing has earned her a reputation of being one of the top Female Adventure Racers in the USA and with consistent podium finishes with teams she races with. Who is this person you ask or should I continue on? Say hello to Teammate Michele Hobson Adventure Racer, who on her down time still pounds the trails of Asheville with her friends and works as a Physical Therapist with patients with orthopedic injuries at Emerge Ortho. @amazonprimevideo @teamcheckpointzero #teamcheckpointzero @toughracetv #worldstoughestrace
Team Checkpoint Zero are close friends who have been racing together for over six years, love to push their physical limits, and hail from Georgia, North Carolina and Michigan.
Competitors: Shane Hagerman (TC), Christopher Von Ins, Peter Jolles, Michele Hobson, Micheal Seroczynski (TAC)
Team Hashtag: #TeamCheckpointZero
Team Curl (USA)
A beach volleyball player and a professional soccer player team up with a teacher, an ultra-runner, and a paramedic to inspire others, especially curly haired folks, to challenge themselves and explore the world.
Competitors: Jennifer Hemmen (TC), Justin Smith, Brett Gravlin, Steven Lenhart, Jeff Failers (TAC)
Team Hashtag: #TeamCurl
Team Eagle Scouts (USA)
View this post on Instagram
We’re excited to watch Eric, Corey, Katie, Matt and Charley – all scouts – as they compete in the latest Eco-Challenge in Fiji as #TeamEagleScouts. They are competing with teams from across the globe in the ‘toughest adventure race in human history!’ 671km across mountains, jungle, ocean, rivers, gorges, swamp! Look for the TV Show on @amazonprimevideo in 2020, hosted by Bear Grylls (who also serves as the Chief Ambassador for World Scouting) #ecochallenge
Boy Scouts of America’s Team Eagle Scouts is made up of 5 individuals, 5 different life stories, decades of leadership and outdoor experience with the same connection: a life in Scouting and all achieving the highest award in their respective Scouting program. The team includes a polar expedition guide, mountain climber, professional snowboarder, an ultramarathon runner and outdoor educator & conservationist.
Competitors: Eric Lillistorm (TC), Matthew Moniz, Katie Hancock, Corey Mullins, Charley Walton (TAC)
Team Hashtag: #TeamEagleScouts
Team Endure (USA)
Team Endure toes the line at Eco-Challenge Fiji 2002 to celebrate living fully, persevering in the face of adversity, and the foundational importance of friends and family. They are experienced adventure racers with past finishes at Eco-Challenge and similar events.
Competitors: Travis Macy (TC), Mark Macy, Danelle Ballengee, Shane Sigle, Andrew Speers (TAC)
Team Hashtag: #TeamEndure
Team Flying J (USA)
View this post on Instagram
This is kind of a big deal…the countdown is on for the release of the #worldstoughestrace in 2 weeks on @amazonprimevideo This is the ultimate adventure race as teams compete non-stop, 24 hours a day for 11 days, 671 km across #fiji. Physical and mental endurance will be tested. #worldstoughestrace #teamflyingj #23
Since participating in Eco-Challenge Fiji 2002 adventure has remained a huge part of this teams lives. The team is racing in memory of Dianette’s son: Johnny Strange.
Competitors: Dianette Wells , Guy LaRocque, Harald Zundel, Blain Reeves, Brian Johnson (TAC)
Team Hashtag: #TeamFlyingJ
Team Iron Cowboy (USA)
Team Iron Cowboy means sacrifice, persistence, and resilience — a team forged by friendship with a thirst for fun and adventure. This team is grateful to be competing against the best in the world and you won’t be able to wipe the smile off their faces.
Competitors: Sonja Wieck (TC), James Lawrence, Shaun Christian, Aaron Hopkinson, Joe Morton (TAC)
Team Hashtag: #TeamIronCowboy
Team Nika (USA)
Team Nika is made up of CrossFit and Jiu-Jitsu fanatics which includes: CrossFit and ultramarathon athletes, a gym owner, a firefighter, a spartan racer and football coach. They are racing in memory of their close friend Brad Strickland.
Competitors: Jeffery Bates (TC), Kara Haun, Ashley Andrews, John Bender, Keira Galan (TAC)
Team Hashtag: #TeamNika
Team Onyx (USA)
Team Onyx will be the first entirely African-American adventure racing team to compete on the global stage. The team features a mixture of gay and straight athletes made up of seasoned adventure racer and former Marine, former Navy SEAL and Crossfit gym owner, a record holding ultra-marathoner, skilled ultra endurance mountain biker and a filmmaker and former basketball player.
Competitors: Clifton Lyles (TC), Corree Aussem-Woltering, Samantha Scipio, Chirss Smith, Mikayla Lyless (TAC)
Team Hashtag: #TeamOnyx
Team Out There (USA)
Team Out There is a team of endurance sport junkies and experienced adventure racers, with a combined total of 5 Eco-Challenge wins.
Competitors: Mike Kloser (TC), Josiah Middaugh, Gretchen Reeves, Gordon Townsend, Neil Jones (TAC)
Team Hashtag: #TeamOutThere
Team Peak Traverse (USA)
View this post on Instagram
Board Member Repost @iluvmiki | All these rainy☔️ days in Florida have me counting down the days till our next team training in Cali ☀️☀️ . . . . #teampeaktraverse #sunshine #breaktime #hydrate #SUP #bikeflights #tahoe #train #athlete #motivation #california #workout #miles #teamwork #outdoors #mothernature #adventure #explore #instafit #instafitness #mikaylamarie #mikaylawingle #npc #survivor #DoEpicShit #Hardrock #eco #keepexploring #wheelsup #travel
Team Peak Traverse is a ragtag group of survivors, marathoners and trekkers whose combined experience will take them far in the race.
Competitors: Ryan Opray (TC), Tim Cannard, Mikayla Wingle, Daniel Bussius, Stephen Morrow (TAC)
Team Hashtag: #TeamPeakTraverse
Team Regulators (USA)
View this post on Instagram
In 24 hours we will be leaving all the creature comforts behind and heading out for the race. As a team we've trained, sacrificed, and ready or not, here we go! It's been an epic journey so far, and I'm excited to see where we go from here. I am grateful to have such amazing team members by my side. We started this journey as friends, but have now become family! ♥️ . #WorldsToughestRace #TeamRegulators #58 #ecochallengefiji #amazonprimevideo #beargrylls #letsdothis #welookgood #BDS #letthefunbegin #weareready #nevergiveup
Team Regulators, from Northern California, is comprised of members with diverse backgrounds and skill sets. Their respective communities have been through a lot in recent years including a fire that devastated their community. From fire to ice, they have endured it all, and will continue to do whatever is needed to rebuild and come back stronger than before.
Competitors: Steven Bell (TC), Joshua Watkins, Heather Gustafson, Crista Jorgensen, Jason Hull (TAC)
Team Hashtag: #TeamRegulators
Team Stray Dogs (USA)
With an average age of almost 66 years old, and a combined 26 Eco-Challenge races, the Stray Dogs are the oldest team, and one of the most experienced.
Competitors: Marshall Ulrich (TC), Adrian Crane, Bob Haugh, Nancy Bristow, Heather Ulrich (TAC)
Team Hashtag: #TeamStrayDogs
Team Strong Machine (USA)
With a goal to get to the finish line with closer family bonds than when they started, Team Strong Machine is composed of a father, son, wife and friends.
Competitors: Cliff White (TC), Kate White, Starker White, Micheal Garrison, John McInnes (TAC)
Team Hashtag: #TeamStrongMachine
Team Sundance Kids (USA)
View this post on Instagram
It’s been one month today since I came home from Fiji. This experience was everything I expected it to be, yet nothing I could have imagined. An imprint has been left in my heart for this magical country and all the new friends that crossed my path. Remembering the moments with a smile #Fiji#TeamSundanceKids#Eco-ChallengeFiji#WorldsToughestRace#PoweredByProgenex#takerisks @progenex
Team Sundance Kids are family-first people with the irrational expectation that their adventures in the mountains, snow and deserts of Utah have adequately prepared them for the humid jungles and salty oceans of Fiji.
Competitors: Chase McMillian (TC), Scott Ward, Sylvia Greer, Aaron Smith, Jason Serman (TAC)
Team Hashtag: #TeamSundanceKids
Team Super Fighters (USA)
View this post on Instagram
Go Team SuperFighters!! Our very own Heather Flebbe, owner of Kaia FIT Santa Clarita was a competitor in The World's Toughest Race that is set to air on Amazon Prime August 14th. Watch the trailer here: World’s Toughest Race: Eco-Challenge Fiji – Official Trailer https://ecs.page.link/HeZxr Team SuperFighters: "We raced to raise awareness that you can overcome cancer and its long-lasting effects. Cary Flebbe and Sean Martin both battled cancer. We also raced to show that women are capable of anything!" Being a SuperFighter means overcoming any obstacle in your way, fighting to be stronger than cancer or anything in your way. Being Super means being a hero who goes above and beyond the call of duty (We had 2 firefighters and a deputy sheriff on the team). #teamsuperfighters #worldstoughestrace @teamsuperfighters @ToughRaceTV @amazonprimevideo @kaiafitsantaclarita #kaiafit #kaiafitsantaclarita
Team Super Fighters are racing together as best friends but adventure racing unknowingly prepared them to face physical obstacles that could have claimed their lives but were no match for them.
Competitors: Heather Flebb (TC), Cary Flebbe, Sean Martin, Micheal Nicolaides, Danny Trudeau (TAC)
Team Hashtag: #TeamSuperFighters
Team Unbroken (USA)
Working their way through combat disabilities, wounds and internal struggles, Team Unbroken is a team of veterans and civilians who are racing to remind themselves, and others that you may be wounded, but you remain unbroken.
Competitors: Hal Riley (TC), Gretchen Evans, Dr. Anne Bailey, Keith Mitchell Knoop, Cale Yarborough (TAC)
Team Hashtag: #TeamUnbroken
Team US Military (USA)
With decades of combined military and adventure racing experience, Team US Military has been dreaming about the possibility of competing in Eco-Challenge since the first season.
Competitors: Joshua Forester (TC), Caitlin Thorn, Jesse Tubb, Jesse Sprangler, Kevin Howser (TAC)
Team Hashtag: #TeamUSMilitary
World’s Toughest Race: Eco-Challenge Fjii is out now on Amazon Video.