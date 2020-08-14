‘World’s Toughest Race: Eco-Challenge Fiji’ Cast: Meet the 60 Teams Competing

It has been 18 years since the last Eco-Challenge race took place, but in 2020, producer Mark Burnett and Amazon Video brought it back with the help of host Bear Grylls and 60+ teams from around the world.

The event spanned 11 days and was filmed back in September 2019, with teams traveling over 400 miles of brutal Fijian terrain as they raced to win the title and $100,000 for World’s Toughest Race: Eco-Challenge Fiji.

The 10-episode season chronicling the race dropped on Friday, August 14 on Amazon Video. Here is a guide to all of the teams taking part in this grueling adventure race.

Team Outlab Argentina (Argentina)

Passionate about the health of the planet, Team Outlab Argentina loves the earth, water, sun and wind.

Competitors: Alejandro Eugenio Kuryluk (TC), Ignacio Raigoso, Silvina Bedecarras, Leonardo Yozzi, Fabian Cordiviola (TAC)

Team Hashtag: #TeamOutlabArgentina

Team Tierra Viva (Argentina)

Team Tierra Viva is an Argentine team formed by two friends marriages including couples. They all work in activities related to mountain, tourism, and the organization of sporting events.

Competitors: Guri Aznarez (TC), Veronica Astete, Juan Diego Lotz, Soledad Ermosilla, Dr. Marcelo Parada (TAC)

Team Hashtag: #TeamTierraViva

Team 2nd Chance (Australia)

With a strong adventure racing background, Team 2nd Chance consists of Australian expedition racers and a husband and wife duo.

Competitors: Deanna Blegg (TC), Maria Plyashechko, Sergey Kurvo, Darren Clarke, Gavin Allen (TAC)

Team Hashtag: #Team2ndChance

Team Aussie Rescue (Australia)

A team made up of paramedics, firefighters, special ops & social impact entrepreneurs, Team Aussie Rescue will maintain their fun Aussie banter and uncomfortable honesty which will get them through the dark to the Eco-Challenge finish line.

Competitors: Samantha Gash (TC), Morgan Coull, Mark Wales, Jarrod Mitchell, Joshua Lynott (TAC)

Team Hashtag: #TeamAussieRescue

Team Gippsland Adventure (Australia)

Team Gippsland Adventure is made up of experienced orienteers, runners and adventure racers. They have been friends for years, but this is the first time that they will all be racing together as one team.

Competitors: Rob Preston (TC), Kathryn Preston, Tim Boote, Aaron Prince, Patrick Howlett (TAC)

Team Hashtag: #TeamGippslandAdventure

Team Mad Mayrs (Australia)

This family team consists of two brothers, one cousin and an honorary family member who were born and bred in Australia and have shared a lifetime of adventures together from around the world.

Competitors: Tyson Mayr (TC), Elijah Mayr, Nick Mayr, Courtney Home, Chris Dixon (TAC)

Team Hashtag: #TeamMadMayrs

Team Thunderbolt AR (Australia)

Team Thunderbolt AR is a group of donut loving, joke telling, trash talking friends (and twin sisters) who have raced with or against each other for many years fighting for the top step of the podium in the Australian adventure racing scene.

Competitors: Dave Schloss (TC), Bernadette Dornom, Elizabeth Dornom, Leo Theoharis, Jan Leverton (TAC)

Team Hashtag: #TeamThunderboltAR

Team To-Get-Ther (Belgium)

Team To-Get-Ther hails from Belgium and like to push themselves to the limit, whilst enjoying nature and each other no matter what.

Competitors: Ludo Kaethoven (TC), Debby Urkens, Katrien Aerts, Jurgen Frtizz De Grauwe, Roger Urkens (TAC)

Team Hashtag: #TeamTogether

Team Atenah Brasil (Brazil)

With a friendship spanning over 21 years, Team Atenah Brasil has traveled, lived and raced together in two Eco-Challenges, but unfortunately, one member fell ill and they had to exit the race. They are back in hopes to redeem themselves in Fiji.

Competitors: Shubi-Silvia Guimares (TC), Karina Bacha Lefevre, Nora Audre, Jose Caputo, Jose Pupo (TAC)

Team Hashtag: #TeamAtenahBrasil

Team Vidaraid Adventure (Brazil)

Team Vidaraid Adventure is an international adventure racing team based in the USA, Spain and Brazil. Individually, they compete in mountain biking, ultra trail running, triathlons, kayaking and every type of orienteering race.

Competitors: Marco Amselem Rossini (TC), Urtiz Iglesias, Guilherme Pahl, Camila Nicolau, Artiz Bilbao Guerrero (TAC)

Team Hashtag: #TeamVidaraidAdventure

Team Atlas (Canada)

Team Atlas hails from Canada and expedition racing is their way to discover the unique places they want to visit around the world.

Competitors: Alexandre Provost (TC), Karine Corbell, Lars Bukkehave, Mark Sky, Tessa Jennison (TAC)

Team Hashtag: #TeamAtlas

Team Canada Adventure (Canada)

A group of mostly Canadian world-class ultra-endurance athletes & adventurers, the team includes an obstacle course racing legend, 4x Adventure Racing World Series Event Winner, a Spartan Pro Team member, and a mountain biker & orienteerer.

Competitors: Bob Miller (TC), Ryan Atkins, Scott Ford, Rea Kolbl, Wayne Leek (TAC)

Team Hashtag: #TeamCanadaAdventure

Team Peak Pursuit (Canada)

Team Peak Pursuit is a group of wildland Firefighters from British Columbia, Canada. Having spent many seasons fighting wildfires together, they have formed an extremely tight group who have worked, lived, and played together.

Competitors: Benjamin Kwiatkowski (TC), Thomas Hardy, Elora Van Jarrett, Jasper Edge, Laura Lejune (TAC)

Team Hashtag: #TeamPeakPursuit

Team True North (Canada)

Team True North is a father-daughter, father-son team from central Canada. Both fathers were part of the original True North squad that was the only Canadian team to finish Eco-Challenge Argentina in 1999.

Competitors: Alex Man (TC), Rebecca Man, Philip Roadley, Logan Roadley, Jason Gillespie (TAC)

Team Hashtag: #TeamTrueNorth

Team Costa Rica (Costa Rica)

Team Costa Rica is made up of 5 friends who share a profound connection with nature and an innate desire for exploring. Racing Eco-Challenge has been a lifelong dream for all of them.

Competitors: Eduardo Baldioceda (TC), Sergio Sanchez, Gerhard Linner, Veronica Bravo, Eric Cano (TAC)

Team Hashtag: #TeamCostaRica

Team Czech (Czech Republic)

Team Czech is a team of adventure-addicted outdoor lovers who are happiest when they are racing through the unknown and undiscovered. They know their strong friendship will help them overcome any obstacles on the course and across the finish line.

Competitors: Jan Cisar (TC), Pavel Paloncy, Tereza Rudolfova, Jan Obuskevic, Libor Kriz (TAC)

TeamHashtag: #TeamCzech

Team Eco DXB (Dubai)

Team Eco DXB Competitors have a combined strong level of experience and skill set that is perfectly geared to compete on an extreme level.

Competitors: Emma Taylor (TC), Khalifa Algharfi, Ali Monguno, Ivana Kolaric, Peter Langley (TAC)

Team Hashtag: #TeamEcoDXB

Team Epic Ecuador (Ecuador)

An unlikely mix of ages, backgrounds and experience make up this team: two professional mountaineers, one triathlete and one very determined housewife. Epic Ecuador teammates share the belief that teamwork, perseverance and a sense of humor will pull them through just about any obstacle.

Competitors: Amber Laree de Freire (TC), Oswaldo (Ossy) Freire, Diana Artete, Pablo Sandoval, Paul Guerra (TAC)

Team Hashtag: #TeamEpicEcuador

Team Estonian ACE (Estonia)

Team Estonian ACE is a team who all have strong navigation backgrounds. Trekking over pathless terrain is their preferred type of adventure racing.

Competitors: Silver Eensaar (TC), Timmo Tammemae, Reeda Tuula-Fjodorov, Rain Eensaar, Arthur Raichmann (TAC)

Team Hashtag: #TeamEstonianACE

Team Namako (Fiji)

Team Namako encompasses Fijian locals and one Australian who are all current/former athletes and have the hometown advantage by having this amazing adventure hosted in their backyard.

Competitors: Alivate Logavatu (TC), Petero Manoa, Eroni Takape, Kim Beckinsale, Courtney Nicole Kruse (TAC)

Team Hashtag: #TeamNamako

Team Tabu Soro (Fiji)

Team Tabu Soro loosely translates to “Never Give Up” and this is what they must find within each other and as a team in order to cross the finish line while pushing themselves to their physical and mental limits.

Competitors: Uri Kurop (TC), Adam Wade, William Simpson, Anna Cowley, Semiti Tuitoga (TAC)

Team Hashtag: #TeamTabuSoro

Team France Expenature (France)

Made up of four experienced adventure racers, Team France Expenature is made up of three experienced adventure guides including a trekking expert, a veteran of Eco-Challenge, and a member who has raced across the globe.

Competitors: Romy “Romulad” Viale (TC), Daphne Derouch, Calais Jean Baptiste, Benjamin Midena, Philippe Marchegay (TAC)

Team Hashtag: #TeamFranceExpenature

Team Hombres D’Maiz (Guatemala)

Team Hombres D’Maiz was formed in 1999 and has since competed all over the world in sprint, stage and expedition length adventure races after being inspired to start adventure racing from the first Eco-Challenge.

Competitors: Netzer Quan (TC), Andres Duante, Gabriela Molina, Sebastian Lancho, Leopoldo Bolanes (TAC)

Team Hashtag: #TeamHombresDMaiz

Team Khukuri Warriors (India)

Team Khukuri Warriors (India) Team Khukuri Warriors is the first team from India to join Eco-Challenge.Led by twin sisters from Dehradun (India), who by 23 years of age defied gender stereotypes to reach the world’s highest and farthest points – Mt Everest, the North Pole and the South Pole – and became the first twins to climb Everest, as well as the Seven Summits. They will be joined by a mountain climbing, skiing and rafting expert, doctor and their father, who was a former Colonel in the Indian Army.

Competitors: Tashi Malik (TC), Nungshi Malik, Brandon Fisher, Praveen Singh Rangar, Col VS Malik (TAC)

Team Hashtag: #TeamKhukuriWarriors

Team Ireland AR (Ireland)

A team of endurance athletes from Ireland and the United States who came together after they heard the legend of Eco-Challenge Fiji 2019 was back.

Competitors: Rob Heffernan (TC), Jason Black, Mark Lattanzi, Rachel Nolan, Ivan Park (TAC)

Team Hashtag: #TeamIrelandAR

Team Israel (Israel)

Team Israel is back 18 years after competing in Eco-Challenge New Zealand. The team consists of a world champion sailor and Olympic coach of the Israel sailing team, a long distance swimmer, runner and Ironman athlete, mountaineer, explorer, adventurer and Eco-Challenge veteran, and a long-time ultra-endurance athlete.

Competitors: Elad Benjamin (TC), Daniel Keren, Ben Enosh, Linur Krigel Tsarfati, Amit Weiner (TAC)

Team Hashtag: #TeamIsrael

Team Freemind Italia (Italy)

Team Freemind Italia is a mix of friends and family with an unbeatable combination of experience and enthusiasm whose goal is leaving Eco-Challenge full of new experiences, knowledge, and memories.

Competitors: Marco Ponteri (TC), Clelia Ponteri, Beppe Scotti, Telemaco Murgia, Tiziano Murgia (TAC)

Team Hashtag: #TeamFreemindItalia

Team East Wind (Japan)

Team East Wind has been racing since 1996 and won the special spirit award at Eco-Challenge 1998.

Competitors: Masato Tanaka (TC), Machiko Nishii, Koki Yasuda, Akira Yonemoto, Masayuki Takahata (TAC)

Team Hashtag: #TeamEastWind

Team Teenek Mexico (Mexico)

Team Teenek Mexico is an adventure racing team founded 8 year ago in Hidalgo, Mexico to compete in the AR World Series.

Competitors: Jorge Mendiola (TC), Ulises Gonzalez, Tomas Perez, Kathryn Morland, Fransico Mendiola (TAC)

Team Hashtag: #TeamTeenekMexico

Team Tollocan Mexico (Mexico)

Team Tollocan Mexico is always hungry for a challenging adventure and are looking forward to experiencing Eco-Challenge first-hand.

Competitors: Alejandro Carretero (TC), Yara Borbon, Fernando Villicana, Jorge Pavon, Adolfo Vela (TAC)

Team Hashtag: #TeamTollocanMexico

Team Checkpoint Hunters (Netherlands)

Team Checkpoint Hunters are out to seek the ultimate adventure, get a bit crazy, and play outside.

Competitors: Tom Oude Nijhuis (TC), Nienke Veenman, Wouter Neven, Rene Wolkorte, Tim Teutelink (TAC)

Team Hashtag: #TeamCheckpointHunters

Team New Zealand (New Zealand)

Team New Zealand is a group of friends looking forward to adventuring through Fiji.

Competitors: Nathan Fa’avee (TC) , Sophie Hart, Stuart Lynch, Chris Forne, Mark Rayward (TAC)

Team Hashtag: #TeamNewZealand

Team Tiki Tour (New Zealand)

Team Tiki Tour is a group of Kiwi’s that take on ‘Tiki Tours’ in rugged alpine terrain and although the alps are vastly different to the terrain they will experience in the Fijian tropics, they are up for the challenge.

Competitors: Tom Lucas (TC), Micheal Kelly, Joanna Williams, George Lucas, Jeremy Warnock (TAC)

Team Hashtag: #TeamTikiTour

Team Science Winning (Russia)

Eco-Challenge’s first team from Russia is Team Science Winning. The team is a group of friends that consists of a husband and wife duo, a professional photographer, ultra-runner and world traveler.

Competitors: Eduard Khalilov (TC), Evgeniya Khalilov, Viktor Sherstiuk, Valeriy Cherkasov, Vyacheslav Obrazstov (TAC)

Team Hashtag: #TeamScienceWinning

Team Meridianoraid Spain (Spain)

A group of friends that have been heavily involved in the world of adventure racing for decades by both competing and organizing races.

Competitors: Antonio de la Rosa Suarez (TC), Jesus Bermejo, Pablo Samper, Lucia Funes Mendez, Luis Cabrera (TAC)

Team Hashtag: #TeamMeridianoraidSpain

Team Summit (Spain)

Team Summit is made up of a group of people who have a broad experience in expedition races. This will be the first time Team Summit races together as a team in 10 years.

Competitors: Emma Roca (TC), Jukka Pinola, Fran Lopez Costoya, Albert Roca Velazquez, David Rovira Roqueta (TAC)

Team Hashtag: #TeamSummit

Team Cyanosis (South Africa)

Team Cyanosis is a team that has truly stood the test of time. Two of the members have been racing together for over 16 years and will be joined by two other very experienced and highly capable adventure racers.

Competitors: Clinton Mackintosh (TC), Nicholas Mulder, Sarah Fairmaid Clarke, Darren Barry, Steven Burnett (TAC)

Team Hashtag: #TeamCyanosis

Team Swedeforce (Sweden)

All connected by the Swedish Army, Team Swedeforce’s goal is to bring military tactics and strategies onto Eco-Challenge because they are racing for soldiers and officers that will be watching proudly as they compete under the Swedish flag.

Competitors: John Karlsson (TC) , Malin Hjalmarsson, Emil Dahlqvist, Oskar Svärd, Johan Lilja (TAC)

Team Hashtag: #TeamSwedeforce

Team Turk (Turkey)

Team Turk includes a mix of past Eco-Challenge Competitors. The team includes brothers, a 3x Eco-Challenge veteran, a football player & national wrestling champion, and former fitness instructor who loves the mountains.

Runners: Serdar KIlic (TC), Kenan Saran, Mike Saran, Eliska Hudcova, Andac Guven (TAC)

Team Hashtag: #TeamTurk

Team UK Adventurers (United Kingdom)

Inspired by the first season of Eco-Challenge, Team UK Adventurers has lots of racing experience and wants to find out if Eco-Challenge is as tough as it gets and hopefully will inspire others to join the world of adventure racing.

Competitors: Kevin Stephens (TC), Joseph Selby, Nathalie Long, Tim Stephens, Gill Watson (TAC)

Team Hashtag: #TeamUKAdventurers

Team Chips Adventure (Uruguay)

Team Chips Adventure all met working in computer science. From the computer point of view, a chip is an integrated circuit, specially designed to fulfill a specific job. Like a chip, each member of the team “works” supports and helps others to achieve a common goal together.

Competitors: Nicolas Davyt (TC), Luis Enrique Gomez, David Vega, Alejandra Isabella, Ernesto Parra (TAC)

Team Hashtag: #TeamChipsAdventure

Team Uruguay Natural (Uruguay)

Uruguay Natural has been racing together for almost 21 years and has competed in 2 Eco-Challenges. The team is racing because in their opinion adventure racing is the best feeling a person can have, surrounded by wild nature and powerful rival teams.

Competitors: Ruben Mandure (TC), Fredrica Frontini, Gonzalo Smaldone, Thiago Bonini, Laura Moratorio (TAC)

Team Hashtag: #TeamUruguayNatural

Team Able Abels (USA)

Team Able Abels consists of an Eco-Challenge Fiji 2002 veteran who is returning 17 years later, with his two daughters, an experienced navigator, and his wife as the Team Assistant Crew.

Competitors: Dan Abel (TC), Ashley Abel, Lauren Abel, Fletcher Hammel, Allison Abel (TAC)

Team Hashtag: #TeamAbleAbels

Team AR Georgia (USA)

Team AR Georgia consists of a father & son duo, experienced adventure racers AND the world’s youngest expedition racer and three-time World Record holder.

Competitors: Thomas Ambrose (TC), Katie Ferrington, Jeff Leininger, Hunter Leininger, Jeni Mcneal (TAC)

Team Hashtag: #TeamARGeorgia

Team Bend Racing (USA)

Team Bend Racing is an eclectic mix of circus acrobats, yoga teachers, and helicopter pilots but all have recently embarked on the greatest “adventure” of them all – parenthood.

Competitors: Jason Magness (TC), Melissa Coombes, Stephen Thomas, Daniel Staudigel, Darren Steinbach (TAC)

Team Hashtag: #TeamBendRacing

Team Bones Adventure (USA)

Bones Adventure consists of two amazing female athletes, and two veteran male racers. All four placed 9th at Eco-Challenge Fiji 2002 and the team is looking to improve (and survive again) this year.

Competitors: Roy Malone (TC), Mari Chandlar, Charles Triponez, Jen Segger, David Egbert (TAC)

Team Hashtag: #TeamBonesAdventure

Team Canyoneros (USA)

Team Canyoneros is made up of 4 passionate video game makers and an animal lover who, after racing for the last seven years, are still looked at as the underdogs everyone loves to root for.

Competitors: HIen Nguyen (TC), Greg Watson, Nathan Whitaker, Lena Mcknight, Steven Geer (TAC)

Team Hashtag: #TeamCanyoneros

Team Checkpoint Zero (USA)

Team Checkpoint Zero are close friends who have been racing together for over six years, love to push their physical limits, and hail from Georgia, North Carolina and Michigan.

Competitors: Shane Hagerman (TC), Christopher Von Ins, Peter Jolles, Michele Hobson, Micheal Seroczynski (TAC)

Team Hashtag: #TeamCheckpointZero

Team Curl (USA)

A beach volleyball player and a professional soccer player team up with a teacher, an ultra-runner, and a paramedic to inspire others, especially curly haired folks, to challenge themselves and explore the world.

Competitors: Jennifer Hemmen (TC), Justin Smith, Brett Gravlin, Steven Lenhart, Jeff Failers (TAC)

Team Hashtag: #TeamCurl

Team Eagle Scouts (USA)

Boy Scouts of America’s Team Eagle Scouts is made up of 5 individuals, 5 different life stories, decades of leadership and outdoor experience with the same connection: a life in Scouting and all achieving the highest award in their respective Scouting program. The team includes a polar expedition guide, mountain climber, professional snowboarder, an ultramarathon runner and outdoor educator & conservationist.

Competitors: Eric Lillistorm (TC), Matthew Moniz, Katie Hancock, Corey Mullins, Charley Walton (TAC)

Team Hashtag: #TeamEagleScouts

Team Endure (USA)

Team Endure toes the line at Eco-Challenge Fiji 2002 to celebrate living fully, persevering in the face of adversity, and the foundational importance of friends and family. They are experienced adventure racers with past finishes at Eco-Challenge and similar events.

Competitors: Travis Macy (TC), Mark Macy, Danelle Ballengee, Shane Sigle, Andrew Speers (TAC)

Team Hashtag: #TeamEndure

Team Flying J (USA)

Since participating in Eco-Challenge Fiji 2002 adventure has remained a huge part of this teams lives. The team is racing in memory of Dianette’s son: Johnny Strange.

Competitors: Dianette Wells , Guy LaRocque, Harald Zundel, Blain Reeves, Brian Johnson (TAC)

Team Hashtag: #TeamFlyingJ

Team Iron Cowboy (USA)

Team Iron Cowboy means sacrifice, persistence, and resilience — a team forged by friendship with a thirst for fun and adventure. This team is grateful to be competing against the best in the world and you won’t be able to wipe the smile off their faces.

Competitors: Sonja Wieck (TC), James Lawrence, Shaun Christian, Aaron Hopkinson, Joe Morton (TAC)

Team Hashtag: #TeamIronCowboy

Team Nika (USA)

Team Nika is made up of CrossFit and Jiu-Jitsu fanatics which includes: CrossFit and ultramarathon athletes, a gym owner, a firefighter, a spartan racer and football coach. They are racing in memory of their close friend Brad Strickland.

Competitors: Jeffery Bates (TC), Kara Haun, Ashley Andrews, John Bender, Keira Galan (TAC)

Team Hashtag: #TeamNika

Team Onyx (USA)

Team Onyx will be the first entirely African-American adventure racing team to compete on the global stage. The team features a mixture of gay and straight athletes made up of seasoned adventure racer and former Marine, former Navy SEAL and Crossfit gym owner, a record holding ultra-marathoner, skilled ultra endurance mountain biker and a filmmaker and former basketball player.

Competitors: Clifton Lyles (TC), Corree Aussem-Woltering, Samantha Scipio, Chirss Smith, Mikayla Lyless (TAC)

Team Hashtag: #TeamOnyx

Team Out There (USA)

Team Out There is a team of endurance sport junkies and experienced adventure racers, with a combined total of 5 Eco-Challenge wins.

Competitors: Mike Kloser (TC), Josiah Middaugh, Gretchen Reeves, Gordon Townsend, Neil Jones (TAC)

Team Hashtag: #TeamOutThere

Team Peak Traverse (USA)

Team Peak Traverse is a ragtag group of survivors, marathoners and trekkers whose combined experience will take them far in the race.

Competitors: Ryan Opray (TC), Tim Cannard, Mikayla Wingle, Daniel Bussius, Stephen Morrow (TAC)

Team Hashtag: #TeamPeakTraverse

Team Regulators (USA)

Team Regulators, from Northern California, is comprised of members with diverse backgrounds and skill sets. Their respective communities have been through a lot in recent years including a fire that devastated their community. From fire to ice, they have endured it all, and will continue to do whatever is needed to rebuild and come back stronger than before.

Competitors: Steven Bell (TC), Joshua Watkins, Heather Gustafson, Crista Jorgensen, Jason Hull (TAC)

Team Hashtag: #TeamRegulators

Team Stray Dogs (USA)

With an average age of almost 66 years old, and a combined 26 Eco-Challenge races, the Stray Dogs are the oldest team, and one of the most experienced.

Competitors: Marshall Ulrich (TC), Adrian Crane, Bob Haugh, Nancy Bristow, Heather Ulrich (TAC)

Team Hashtag: #TeamStrayDogs

Team Strong Machine (USA)

With a goal to get to the finish line with closer family bonds than when they started, Team Strong Machine is composed of a father, son, wife and friends.

Competitors: Cliff White (TC), Kate White, Starker White, Micheal Garrison, John McInnes (TAC)

Team Hashtag: #TeamStrongMachine

Team Sundance Kids (USA)

Team Sundance Kids are family-first people with the irrational expectation that their adventures in the mountains, snow and deserts of Utah have adequately prepared them for the humid jungles and salty oceans of Fiji.

Competitors: Chase McMillian (TC), Scott Ward, Sylvia Greer, Aaron Smith, Jason Serman (TAC)

Team Hashtag: #TeamSundanceKids

Team Super Fighters (USA)

Team Super Fighters are racing together as best friends but adventure racing unknowingly prepared them to face physical obstacles that could have claimed their lives but were no match for them.

Competitors: Heather Flebb (TC), Cary Flebbe, Sean Martin, Micheal Nicolaides, Danny Trudeau (TAC)

Team Hashtag: #TeamSuperFighters

Team Unbroken (USA)

Working their way through combat disabilities, wounds and internal struggles, Team Unbroken is a team of veterans and civilians who are racing to remind themselves, and others that you may be wounded, but you remain unbroken.

Competitors: Hal Riley (TC), Gretchen Evans, Dr. Anne Bailey, Keith Mitchell Knoop, Cale Yarborough (TAC)

Team Hashtag: #TeamUnbroken

Team US Military (USA)

With decades of combined military and adventure racing experience, Team US Military has been dreaming about the possibility of competing in Eco-Challenge since the first season.

Competitors: Joshua Forester (TC), Caitlin Thorn, Jesse Tubb, Jesse Sprangler, Kevin Howser (TAC)

Team Hashtag: #TeamUSMilitary

World’s Toughest Race: Eco-Challenge Fjii is out now on Amazon Video.