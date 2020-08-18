Eminem Death Hoax: Rapper Not Dead

A rumor that rapper Marshall Mathers, known professionally as Eminem, died started trending Tuesday on Twitter after some netizens created the hoax. The trend continued to grow, garnering more than 19,500 mentions.

Heavy reached out to Eminem’s rep to see if they had a comment on the hoax, but didn’t immediately hear back. At the time this story was published, Eminem hadn’t responded to the hoax on social media.

While the hoax was started as an apparent “joke,” it confused some Twitter users who were concerned if the rapper had passed. Others, however, took the opportunity to share memes of Eminem, where they used pictures of other notable figures like comedian Ellen DeGeneres, Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, rapper logic and many more.

Me checking twitter to make sure Eminem is okay #ripeminem pic.twitter.com/Mr9geL7TT1 — Seth (@SethShaffer) August 18, 2020

BRUH I THOUGHT EMINEM ACTUALLY DIED CAUSE IT’S 2020 AND ANYTHING CAN HAPPEN BUT IT’S JUST YALL PLAYING TOO MUCH AGAIN

#ripeminem pic.twitter.com/NzUrhGFA5c — JoJo⁷❂#BLM (@jojosuniverze) August 18, 2020

Who got #ripeminem trending? Y'all can go straight to hell!😂😂 pic.twitter.com/2Z7RhW6VfL — Andrew Stow (@andrew_stow) August 18, 2020

Snoop Dogg Said Eminem Wasn’t One of The Best Rappers

Last month, Snoop Dogg generated some buzz after he claimed on The Breakfast Club that he didn’t consider Eminem to be a top 10 rapper. While the rapper argued Eminem is in a position where he could be put on a Top 10 list for others, the “Kamikaze” didn’t name his personal list. He also said Eminem’s associations with Dr. Dre have helped his career.

“The game feels like he’s a top ten lyricist but that’s just because he’s with Dr. Dre and Dr. Dre helped him find the best Eminem that he could find,” Snoop argued, as noted by Hip Hop Wired.

“There’s just some n***as in the 80s that he can’t fuck with… Like Rakim, like Big Daddy Kane, like KRS-One, like LL Cool J… Shall I go on? Like Ice Cube. You understand me? I don’t got no time to play with it, it is what it is. Cuz did that. He did that to the fullest,” Snoop continued. “That’s one of my teammates, one of my brothers. He did that. But when you’re talking about this hip-hop that I can’t live without…”

Snoop did offer some praise for Eminem, saying no one took white rappers seriously until he came along. “Eminem, the great white hope. White rappers had zero respect in rap,” he said.

Eminem Recently Slammed Saints QB Drew Brees

In his new song with Kid Cudi, “The Adventures Of Moon Man & Slim Shady,” Eminem took aim at New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees. When the song was released on July 10, the NFL star said it was disrespectful for football players to protest police brutality by taking a knee.

“I had hoop dreams, now I shoot threes. Got a lil’ green, but I don’t do weed. Purp nor lean, that’s Tunechi. That’s New Orleans, F*** Drew Brees,” he raps at the 1:50-minute mark of the song.

After facing backlash, Brees later apologized for his comments about kneeling during the national anthem. “In speaking with some of you, it breaks my heart to know the pain I have caused,” he said. “Those words have become divisive and hurtful and have misled people into believing that somehow I am an enemy.”

