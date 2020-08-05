WATCH: TikTok Star Calls Out RHOBH Star As A ‘Nightmare’

In a July 2020 post, TikTok star and former publicist Amir Yassai claimed that working with Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Erika Jayne was a “nightmare.”

In the video, Yassai claimed that Jayne was a “motherf***ing nightmare, no surprise to anyone whose ever worked with her.” Yassai continued, “She would not go on live TV, I had to force her, she tried to get me fired from a private plane, apparently I was that important to her. I even went to her stupid office, and she tried to get me fired.”

In an exclusive interview with Heavy, Yassai explained that he had been working with host Diana Madison’s PR team when he met Jayne in KTLA’s green room. Madison was interviewing Erika Jayne but she couldn’t go to the live taping of the show, so Yassai was filling in as her PR rep for the day. “Basically, I got there and right off the bat, Erika was giving me dirty looks,” Yassai explained, “I went over to her, and I was like, ‘I’m filling in for Diana Madison, I just wanted to let you know you’re going to be on live TV and I’m just here to kind of facilitate and help you out with anything you need.’ And she was like ‘ok’, she was just so over me.”

When Yassai tried to let Jayne know that it was time for her to be on the segment and escort her to the area where she needed to be, things went south. “She told me, ‘Don’t tell me what to do.’ And just so you have background, the producers, assistants, they were all calling me. People were freaking out because it’s live TV, and if she doesn’t go, like, it’s going to look really bad. She finally agreed to go.” Yassai said.

Erika Jayne May Have Tried To Get Yassai Fired

Later, Yassai and his boss made their way over to Erika Jayne’s offices so that she could interview Jayne. “When I got there, Erika was kind of giving me daggers,” Yassai said, “My boss introduced me, and she was like, ‘I know who he is.'”

During the interview, Yassai explained that Jayne was really cold, and that interview with Diana Madison was like “pulling teeth.” When they left, Yassai said that his boss asked him if anything had happened, because Jayne was being so cold. Yassai told his boss the story.

But then, a few hours later, Yassai got a call from Madison. “She’s like, ‘you need to tell me exactly what happened because now I’m getting lots of different stories and I’m wondering what’s going on.’ Her official publicist, the one who hired me, is getting these long messages from Erika, calling him from a private plane, and tried to get me fired.” Yassai said that Jayne made it seem like he had yelled at her. According to Yassai, he was then fired a few weeks later.

During the interview, Yassai added, “I’m not here to discredit her or put her down or make fun of her, this was just my experience with her… I’m not here to be negative, it’s just my experience and that’s all I can really share.”

Other Housewives Are Scared of Erika Jayne

In a recent interview with Domenick Nati, Real Housewives of New Jersey star Jackie Goldschneider said that she was “scared” of fellow Housewife Erika Jayne. When asked which Housewife she would not want to deal with while on RHONJ, Goldschneider revealed, “I’m a little scared of Erika Jayne. I think that if she did something bad, I might be afraid to open my mouth to her because I think she chews people up and spits them out.”

Goldschneider continued, “I don’t know. I mean, I can handle anyone, but I don’t know if I want to get involved with that. She’s a strong female.”

And, while former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Camille Grammer isn’t exactly “scared” of Jayne, she did have a lot to say about her on Twitter. In a July 8, 2020, Tweet, Grammer wrote, “As I said before Denise is carrying this season. Even though I have no problem with EJ I would like to see Erika bring something more then self promotion. Just saying.”

When a fan replied to her that, “Erika’s team is probably huddling right now right Erika’s clapback to you,” Grammer simply replied, “I can handle it. I have survived cancer, an awful public divorce and my house burnt down.”

