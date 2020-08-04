VIDEO: FBG Duck Shot Along Gold Coast of Chicago, Reports Say

The rapper FBG Duck was shot in a triple shooting along Chicago’s famed Gold Coast, according to a former Chicago mayoral candidate, Ja’Mal Green, and video that emerged from the scene. Authorities have not yet confirmed the information. A local journalist reported that an up and coming rapper was “shot in the street.”

A graphic video emerged showing people lying on the ground. You can see it later in this article, but be aware that it’s graphic. Fox 32 journalist Tia Ewing wrote on Twitter, “3 people shot. One person is said to be dead according to sources. People here at the scene say an up and coming rapper was shot in the street.” She didn’t name the rapper, who was born December 6, 1993 in Illinois. Police declined to answer a reporter’s question about whether one of the victims shot was a “celebrity” or a rapper. They said they were aware there was a crowd forming as word spread.

Police did give some details in a news conference. They confirmed that a 26-year-old Black male was pronounced dead at the hospital. They didn’t name the victim. At 4:37 p.m., in the 100 block of East Oak Street, three people were shopping when two vehicles pulled up, Chicago police said. A police commander said in the news conference that four people exited the vehicles, two from each car, and “began firing at the individuals who were on the sidewalk outside one of the stores.” There were “multiple, multiple shots” and four shooters, according to police.

Police said the gunmen also shot a female in one of the vehicles parked outside one of the stores. The female is in serious condition. A 26 year old male is also in serious condition. “We have multiple active crime scenes behind me,” police said, adding that detectives were collecting video and are seeking witnesses. One was black Taurus and the other was a silver Chrysler. Both fled west bound on Oak Street from the scene. “This was something that was specifically targeted for these individuals,” said police, adding that the area is “well-policed.”

Ewing also reported that white men who were watching the press conference clapped and one man said he hoped the person who was shot was Black.

“This man repeatedly said he hope whoever was shot is Black. Do you know him?” she wrote.

This man repeatedly said he hope whoever was shot is Black. Do you know him? pic.twitter.com/ZhLDosk5st — Tia A. Ewing (@TIA_EWING) August 4, 2020

She added, “Another person claps as it’s stated that a 26yo man was killed.”

Another person claps as it’s stated that a 26yo man was killed. https://t.co/7WnogU5pxE pic.twitter.com/z0obARCmdT — Tia A. Ewing (@TIA_EWING) August 4, 2020

There are unconfirmed reports that the rapper may have died, but this is not certain. “Popular rapper FBG Duck has just been pronounced dead after being shot in the Gold Coast an hour ago. Prayers up for his family, bring justice to them after this senseless act. 🙏🏾” Green wrote on Twitter. He defines himself as, “Dad, entrepreneur, civil rights organizer. Fmr Chicago mayoral candidate. Shut down a Trump rally ✊🏽. Fmr surrogate @BernieSanders. ExecAssist@jaymalgreen.com.”

Popular rapper FBG Duck has just been pronounced dead after being shot in the Gold Coast an hour ago. Prayers up for his family, bring justice to them after this senseless act. 🙏🏾 — Ja'Mal Green (@JaymalGreen) August 4, 2020

He added, “Trust me, I wouldn’t report any information that isn’t accurate especially about someone’s death. I got the report directly from the source.” Green then tweeted, “It hurts to watch Chicago’s young people watch not only their friends but their favorite rappers die from senseless gun violence. We really have to get our city together if we want to have a better future. Rest In Peace FBG Duck. 🙏🏾”

The shooting along the Gold Coast erupted in the late afternoon of August 4, 2020. At first early reports just said that three people were wounded.

Other reports also say that FBG Duck was shot.

018: 3 shot, 68 E Oak FBG DUCK/27 – DOA F/?? – L wrist M/?? – unknown GSW#Chicago #ChicagoScanner https://t.co/zRrnTKWacN — Spot News (@SPOTNEWSonIG) August 4, 2020

A Graphic Video Emerged From a Citizen Bystander

The video shows people lying on the street. “I’m in the Gold Coast, I was just riding my bike. They shot FBG Duck. I don’t know who shot him,” says the man in the video.

Be aware that there are graphic scenes and language in the video.

People Expressed Concern & Grief on Twitter

3 people shot. One person is said to be dead according to sources. People here at the scene say an up and coming rapper was shot in the street. pic.twitter.com/k4RycVvlK8 — Tia A. Ewing (@TIA_EWING) August 4, 2020

News spread quickly on Twitter, and people expressed grief and concern. Here’s a sample of the reaction:

“Say it ain’t so.

“Damn they said fbg duck was pronounced dead.”