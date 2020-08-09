Fivio Foreign Is ‘Ok’ After Shooting Rumors, Says Producer & Friend Murda Beatz

Fivio Foreign aka Maxie Lee Ryles III is “ok,” following rumors that the rapper was shot outside of an Atlanta nightclub, according to producer Murda Beatz. After incorrectly stating that Foreign, 30, had been shot, Murda Beatz tweeted, “My deepest apologies. I got a call from a friend in Atlanta who gave me false information. Thank god he’s ok and sorry for posting without confirmation anyone I upset by my mistake. 🙏🏻.” Producer Kenny Beats also tweeted, “I just got word that Fivio is OK.”

Drake – Demons (Audio) ft. Fivio Foreign, Sosa GeekDark Lane Demo Tapes – available everywhere now: https://Drake.lnk.to/DLDTVD Connect with Drake: https://www.instagram.com/champagnepapi https://www.facebook.com/Drake https://twitter.com/drake https://www.drakeofficial.com #Drake #DarkLaneDemo #Demons Music video by Drake performing Demons (Audio). © 2020 OVO, under exclusive license to Republic Records, a division of UMG Recordings, Inc. http://vevo.ly/hPC5CH 2020-05-01T04:15:39Z

Most recently, Foreign was known for his work with Drake on the song, “Demons,” which was released in May 2020. The same month, the rapper was featured on the song “Zoo York” alongside Lil Tjay and Pop Smoke. Foreign was close friends with Pop Smoke. Both are natives of Brooklyn, New York. In February 2020, Pop Smoke was shot dead in a shooting in the Hollywood Hills, he was 20 years old.

In April 2020, Fivio told the New Music Express that he “learned everything” from Pop Smoke. He added, “I learnt how to deal with this shit and not to get hyped over the now. Once you find yourself hyped or comfortable with the shit that is happening, you won’t really go further. It’s the bigger things you got to work on.”

READ NEXT: Teenage Porn Star Controversy Rocks California High School