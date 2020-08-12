A Real Housewives Star Said She Won’t Come Back Without Denise Richards

In a recent August 2020 interview on SiriusXM’s EW Live, Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Garcelle Beauvais revealed that she won’t come back to the show without fellow friend Denise Richards.

According to People, Beauvais said that she hopes that Richards will come back to the show. “She’s like, ‘If you don’t come back, I’m not coming back,’ and I’m like, ‘and if you don’t come back, I’m not coming back,'” Beauvais said on the radio show, according to People.

Beauvais has been firmly on Richards’ side during the affair scandal that has rocked this season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. Former star Brandi Glanville alleged that she and Richards had an affair. Beauvais has stuck by Richards’ side during the drama, and according to TooFab, Beauvais unfollowed Lisa Rinna after the reunion, who has been outspoken about her feelings towards Richards.

Beauvais Feels Nervous About Her Future On The Show

During the interview, Beauvais also revealed that she felt a little bit scared about her future on the show. According to Beauvais, during the reunion, Rinna told her that her second season on the show won’t be as “pleasant as the first.” According to People, Beauvais told SiriusXM, “Rinna said, ‘Your first season is always nice and pleasant and the second one they come for you. And I said ‘Is that a warning?’ and she said ‘Yes!’ So I’m a little scared.”

Beauvais also shared what went down during the recently filmed Season 10 reunion, saying that she felt left out by the other ladies. “No one talked,” Garcelle told SiriusXM, “Apparently some of them got together afterwards but me and Sutton weren’t invited.”

Beauvais Has Been Beefing With Rinna Lately

Beauvais has had some beef with fellow castmate Rinna lately, especially as she has tried to stick up for Richards during the affair scandal. In a July 2020 interview with Access Hollywood, Beauvais said about Richards, “I mean, she’s been my friend for a long time. So how do you not stay loyal to a friend of yours? I don’t really know Brandi that well. So if I’m going to stand with someone, I’m going to stand with someone who is a friend of mine.”

Beauvais also slammed Rinna during the August 5 episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, after the ladies were discussing Rinnna’s dance videos that she frequently posts on Instagram. In the following confessional, Beauvais said of Rinna’s dancing. “I love that Lisa’s free enough to do the videos and be dancing, but the dancing nearly naked is not a choice for me if I had a daughter that had body issues,” Beauvais said.

Rinna clapped back at Beauvais with a now-deleted August 11 Instagram video. In the video, Rinna danced along to Kanye West’s song “Gold Digger” in a Skims shapewear bodysuit, which is Kim Kardashian’s shapewear brand. Rinna smacked her butt in the video, and in the caption, she wrote, “Trigger warning!!! Dancing in my underwear may cause an eating disorder! Proceed with CAUTION HENNY. I do love my @skims.”

READ NEXT: Why This Former Real Housewives Daughter Is Heading Across The Country