Garcelle Beauvais Puts Lisa Rinna & Her Daughter On Blast

During the most recent August 5 episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, new castmember Garcelle Beauvais shaded Lisa Rinna and her daughter, Amelia Gray Hamlin.

At a group dinner on their cast trip to Rome, Italy, Kyle Richards asked Rinna, “What does Lois think about the dancing on Instagram in your underwear?” Lois is Rinna’s mother.

In response, Rinna explained, “I do a lot of stuff on Instagram because Lois watches Instagram. So she sees everything, she has an iPad. Even though I know I’m being ridiculous, I always know that she gets to see everything and the girls. I think it really is great for her.”

In the following confessional, Beauvais had some thoughts on Rinna’s dancing. “I love that Lisa’s free enough to do the videos and be dancing, but the dancing nearly naked is not a choice for me if I had a daughter that had body issues,” Beauvais said. On the show, Rinna has been open about the fact that her daughter struggled with an eating disorder.

Rinna Has Responded To The Comments

According to Reality Blurb, Rinna fired back on her Instagram stories by re-posting Tweets fans had written about Beauvais’ shade. On August 6, Rinna shared a message that a fan wrote, which read “I love [Garcelle Beauvais] but her comment [about] [Lisa Rinna]’s IG [and] daughter’s eating disorder felt nasty. That’s mom shaming [at] its worst. We are already so hard on ourselves. I felt bad for any parent watching whose had to live [through] the hell of a child’s eating disorder.” Rinna wrote over top of the post, “Same Bob.”

Rinna shared another message from a Twitter user, which read “Exactly, the only person that comment hurt was Amelia,. If Garcelle wants to take a dig [at] Rinna it’s fair game. But using the eating disorder to make the dig was a low blow. [In my opinion] it’s so brave of Amelia to be public [about] her anxiety and other mental health struggles [at] that age.” In response, Rinna wrote “Yes Chrissy.”

Rinna’s Daughter Recently Claimed That She Was ‘Forced’ To Be On Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

In a now-deleted Instagram story from July 19, 2020, Rinna’s daughter, Amelia Gray Hamlin, said that she is “forced” to film The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, according to People. In the Instagram story she had posted on her page, Hamlin was responding to a comment that claimed she was lying about having anorexia on air. In response, Hamlin wrote, “I usually don’t post these. Lying about a mental illness is disgusting. Something I hope nobody would ever do. I seriously can’t believe I’m being accused of lying about my anorexia to get more ‘air time’ sorry but I’m forced to be on the housewives by my mom. Ask anyone it’s the last thing I want to do. I couldn’t care less about air time. So f*** you.”

Hamlin later clarified the comments and said that her mother “encouraged” her to be on the show, rather than “forced” her to be on the show. According to Us Weekly, Rinna also took to Instagram on July 20, 2020, to speak out about what her daughter had said. “I may do a lot of things, but I don’t force anyone to do anything,” Rinna wrote on Monday via Instagram, “So chill.”

