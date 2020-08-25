Real Housewives Star Is Joining ‘The Real’ Talk Show

In an August 24 Instagram post, Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Garcelle Beauvais announced that she will be joining the talk show The Real as a host.

In a statement on The Real’s official Instagram page, Beauvais said, “I am thrilled to be joining the dynamic, bold and diverse women on the award-winning talk show The Real, My love for pop culture and news blended with my natural gift of gab, has always made me gravitate towards a talk show environment. It’s also exciting that it’s happening right after my amazing time joining The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.” ⁣

Beauvais’ debut on the show comes after both Tamera Mowry and Amanda Seales recently announced that they would be exiting the show. Beauvais will be joining current hosts Loni Love, Jeannie Mai, and Adrienne Houghton. According to Variety, the talk show launched in 2013, and has since won two NAACP Image Awards and a 2018 Daytime Emmy.

The Other Hosts Are Excited That Beauvais Is Joining The Show

I am so excited to be joining you ladies!! https://t.co/CC6PoMbIab — Garcelle Beauvais (@GarcelleB) August 24, 2020

Even though Beauvais has not appeared on-air yet, it seems like her co-hosts are excited for her to join the show. Host Loni Love tweeted out a Variety article that announced that Beauvais will be joining the show. Love also posted the article on her Instagram page, writing in the caption, “Welcome to the family @garcelle !!!!”

Other Bravo stars also extended their congratulations to Beauvais. On Beauvais’ Instagram post, her Real Housewives of Beverly Hills costar Dorit Kemsley commented, “Congrats, so exciting- you’ll be amazing!!” Erika Girardi also commented, writing, “Congratulations!” Real Housewives of Atlanta star Cynthia Bailey also left a sweet message, writing, “Congrats Garcelle” with a clapping hands emoji.

Many of Beauvais’ fans also seemed pleased with the network’s decision to add her as a host on The Real. One fan wrote on Twitter to Beauvais, “Bravo! (no pun intended).” Another fan wrote, “Now I have to watch!”

‘The Real’ Will Be Filming Virtually

According to Variety, during the coronavirus pandemic, The Real had to begin filming virtually, and it doesn’t look like that format will be stopping anytime soon. The upcoming season will continue filming virtually, according to Variety, and the talk show has been renewed through Season 8. The show’s seventh season will begin on September 21.

“We are so thrilled to have Garcelle joining our ‘virtual’ Girl Chat Table,” Executive producer Rachel Miskowiec told Variety. “Her extensive career in front of and behind the camera, and her willingness to share her life and her points of view on important topics with us make her the perfect addition. We can’t wait for Season 7 to begin.”

According to E!, Yvette Nicole Brown, Keke Palmer, and Tisha Campbell were also being considered to join The Real. “Show runners are actively engaged in conversations with all three women to gauge the possibility of bringing one of them on to the show in a full-time capacity.” a source revealed to E! prior to Beauvais’ announcement.

READ NEXT: Former Real Housewives Star Says Housewives ‘All Stars’ Show In the Works