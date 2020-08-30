Gareth Pursehouse Now: Where is Amie Harwick’s Alleged Killer in 2020?

On February 15, 2020, Hollywood sex and family therapist Amie Harwick was murdered in her home. Police arrested her ex-boyfriend, Gareth Pursehouse, later that day. Tonight’s episode of 48 Hours will investigate the murder.

The episode, “The Life and Death of Amie Harwick,” shines line on the crime and Harwick’s life, and the special promises new information about the case, which sparked conversations throughout Hollywood about domestic violence and stalking.

The synopsis for the episode, which was reported by correspondent Erin Moriarty, reads, “Amie was texting with her best friend Robert Coshland just before she died in the early hours of Feb. 15, 2020. He sent his last text around 11 p.m. — and she responded at 1:01 a.m. They had been discussing plans for an upcoming trip. Minutes later, at 1:16 a.m., police responded to a radio call of a ‘woman screaming.’ They found Amie near death.”

In the 48 Hours episode, Harwick’s close friend Robert Coshland said that Harwick had previously told him if she ever disappeared or if anything happened to her, police should look into Pursehouse.

Read on to learn more about the case and where Pursehouse is now.

Pursehouse Pleaded Not Guilty to Harwick’s Murder

TONIGHT AT 10 P.M. ET/PT: Did the system do enough to protect Hollywood therapist Amie Harwick? Hear from those closest to her on #48Hours. https://t.co/w15t1xNDTX pic.twitter.com/b7PEQWrEVc — 48 Hours (@48hours) August 29, 2020

Gareth Pursehouse was arrested by FBI-LAPD Fugitive Task Force members outside his residence and charged with Harwick’s murder.

Pursehouse was charged with one count each of murder and first-degree residential burglary, including a special circumstance allegation of lying in wait for Harwick. Prosecutors will decide later whether or not they will seek the death penalty in the case.

Pursehouse has pleaded not guilty to the murder. He was initially arrested on February 15 at his home and released on $2 million bail a few days later. On February 19, he was rearrested on a no-bail warrant and remains behind bars.

Pursehouse was accused of murdering Harwick shortly after 1 a.m. on February 15 in her home. It is believed that he threw her over a third-floor balcony. When discovered, she was unresponsive. First responders took her to a hospital where she later died.

Investigators and the Los Angeles County coroner’s office determined that Harwick died from blunt force injuries to her head and upper body. They also found evidence that she had been choked, according to Los Angeles CBS.

Harwick Had Expired Restraining Orders Against Pursehouse

TONIGHT AT 10 P.M. ET/PT: Could the system have done more to protect Hollywood therapist Amie Harwick? #48Hours investigates. https://t.co/kDsqYJZhzX pic.twitter.com/MHlx0L3YTY — 48 Hours (@48hours) August 29, 2020

In the 48 Hours episode, police said that Harwick had previously talked about her fear of Pursehouse, and she had filed for temporary restraining orders against him during the course of their relationship in 2011 and 2012. That last restraining order expired in 2015.

The restraining orders accused Pursehouse of abuse including slamming her head on the ground and kicking her. They said that he had previously broken into Harwick’s apartment building, smashed picture frames, and sent her threatening text messages.

Drew Carey, Price is Right host and Harwick’s ex-fiancee, said that he forgave Pursehouse as soon as he could.

“I talked to them about how I forgave the guy who murdered Amie,” he said in an interview on The Talk. “I did it as soon as I could, right away because he was mentally ill, the guy was abused when he was a kid and, you know, you have to be able to forgive people like that. You know, I wish he never did it, or I wish he never met her. When you forgive people, that doesn’t mean you have to hang out with them and be their friend.”

While awaiting trial, Pursehouse is behind bars. It’s likely the trial will take place much later, as the coronavirus pandemic has backed up court systems. He was originally ordered to return to court on June 24, but there have been no further updates in the case.

