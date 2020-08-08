Hallmark’s Upcoming August Movie Will Include First Same-Sex Wedding

The Hallmark Channel is poised to feature its first gay or lesbian wedding in an original movie this August. According to a Facebook post and YouTube video shared by the channel, Wedding Every Weekend is going to include a same-sex wedding among the multiple weddings shown in the film. The movie stars Kimberley Sustad and Paul Campbell as a couple who visits four weddings four weekends in a row.

‘Wedding Every Weekend’ Airs on August 15

Hallmark shared a social media post on August 6 on Facebook that viewers were quick to realize featured a same-sex wedding. The lesbian wedding will be the first for the Hallmark channel. You can see the post below.

In the post, Hallmark wrote on Facebook: “Tune in to an all-new premiere! Amanda (Carmel Amit) and Vicky (Makayla Moore) celebrate their special day in one of the many weddings taking place in “Wedding Every Weekend,” Saturday August 15 at 9pm/8c, only on Hallmark Channel.”

The premise of the movie involves two friends, Nate and Brooke, who are invited to the same four weddings that are four weekends in a row. They decide to be each other’s plus one. The movie stars Kimberley Sustad and Paul Campbell. According to promo posts, the same-sex wedding appears to be one of the four weddings they attend.

Carmel Amit and Makayla Moore portray the same-sex couple, according to Hallmark’s post. Amit’s previous credits include Virgin River (Jamie), Snowpiercer (Mira), The Twilight Zone, Upload, You Me Her (Kylie), Somewhere Between (Jenny), Mistresses (Ariella), and more. Moore’s previous credits include Circa: 1981 (Desiree), Blood Runs Cold, and a series of shorts.

Moore said about the movie in a behind-the-scenes video: “It really reflects the world that we live in now. It’s exciting to celebrate love in all its forms. You can see her interview around 1:50 in the video below.

Campbell said: “What is important about what we’re doing in this movie is acknowledging the fact that love is love.”

Hallmark Pulled Ads Featuring a Same-Sex Couple Over Christmas & Then Put the Ads Back

This wouldn’t necessarily be the first Hallmark movie that’s had a same-sex couple. Fans have pointed out that a couple of previous movies had characters who were subtly in same-sex relationships. But this might be the first movie on the channel that has had a same-sex wedding.

This is a big switch from the holidays, when the Hallmark Channel had originally pulled an ad from the wedding site Zola that featured two brides kissing at their wedding, ABC News reported. Four out of six of Zola’s ads featured the couple, and Hallmark had pulled only those four. Crown Media later decided it was the wrong decision and reversed their stance. Hallmark Cards CEO Mike Perry said in a statement: “The Crown Media team has been agonizing over this decision as we’ve seen the hurt it has unintentionally caused. Said simply, they believe this was the wrong decision. … We are truly sorry for the hurt and disappointment this has caused.”

The movie premieres on The Hallmark Channel on Saturday, August 15 at 9 p.m. Eastern (8 p.m. Central.) It will re-air on August 16 at 7 p.m. Eastern, August 18 at 8 p.m., August 22 at 5 p.m., August 23 at 1 p.m., and September 12 at 7 p.m. Eastern.

