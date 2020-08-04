Is This RHONY Ex Husband Dating Tiger Woods’ Mistress?

Harry Dubin, who is the ex-husband of former Real Housewives of New York star Aviva Drescher, has some updates on his relationship with Tiger Woods’ mistress, Rachel Uchitel.

As reported by Page Six, the two have been seen together in Palm Beach, Florida, at the Breakers Hotel and an Italian restaurant, Cafe Via Flora. Dubin gave an update to their relationship on August 3, telling Page Six “I do like her very much,” Dubin said, “We are great friends. Who knows where the future is gonna go?”

Dubin continued, “Is it heading in that direction? I don’t know. Everything she said is correct. I’m not saying that there is anything happening.”

However, according to Page Six, two sources told them that he is “madly in love” with Uchitel.

Uchitel Maintains That They Are ‘Just Friends’

No matter what Dubin may think about their relationship, Uchitel maintains that they are “just friends.” On July 30, Uchitel told Page Six “Harry and I have been super close friends for years. He is like family to me.”

Uchitel became a popular name in 2009, after she was linked to Woods. According to People, his cheating scandal cost Woods endorsement deals, golf championships, and his marriage.

Dubin became quite the well-known character on The Real Housewives of New York after viewers found out that he had dated many of the show’s stars, like Sonja Morgan, Ramona Singer, and Luann de Lesseps. Drescher and Dubin divorced in 2015 and had one son together named Harrison, who is 19 years old. Dubin has made many appearances on various seasons of the show.

Dubin Has Opened Up About His Housewives Relationships Before

Dubin has spoken about his relationships with various members of The Real Housewives of New York before. During an episode of the podcast, Behind the Velvet Rope with David Yontef, Dubin said about Ramona Singer, “Ramona’s a great kisser. What do you want me to tell you?” In 2018, TMZ published a photo of Dubin and Singer making out. According to TMZ, the two were seen Pomona restaurant in Midtown Manhattan. According to witnesses, the two were “locking lips most of the night.”

During the podcast episode, Dubin also described how he met Sonja Morgan. He said that the two met in Washington, D.C. when they were in their twenties. “This was before the days of cell phones, so we’re talking a long time ago. I had a car phone,” Dubin said, “We had a great time. She said she was staying at the Park Hyatt hotel. There’s ten of them in Washington DC. She left, and I scoured the city looking for her hotel room. I only knew her name…Sonja.”

Dubin continued, “We’ve been very close since then, I have the utmost respect for her and I love her to death.” Dubin also spoke about his date with Luann de Lesseps. “That’s the way Luann is. She goes after what she wants and she gets it. You can’t really deny that.” Dubin said.

