Hulu, September 2020: What Is New on Hulu? What’s Leaving?

A number of new TV shows and movies are joining the Hulu library in September 2020, and there are a large number of shows and movies leaving the streaming service by the end of the month.
Read on for the complete list of movies and shows you can watch on Hulu, beginning September 2020, and which shows and movies will be leaving the platform at the end of the month.
What Shows & Movies Are Coming to Hulu in September 2020?
Throughout the month of September, a number of popular movies and TV show seasons are joining Hulu for subscribers of the platform to enjoy, including some Hulu original content. Here’s Hulu’s release schedule for the month of September 2020:
September 1:
- Mike Tyson Mysteries: Complete Season 4
- Jeopardy!: Episode Refresh
- 50 First Dates
- Absolute Power
- Aeon Flux
- American Dragons
- An American Haunting
- Any Given Sunday
- Anywhere but Here
- Back to School
- Bad Girls from Mars
- The Bank Job
- Because I Said So
- The Birdcage
- Broken Lizard’s Club Dread
- Call Me
- Carrington
- The Cold Light Of Day
- Cool Blue
- Criminal Law
- The Day the Earth Stood Still
- De-Lovely
- Demolition Man
- Desperate Hours
- Deuces Wild
- Employee of the Month
- The End of Violence
- Evil Dead II
- Extreme Justice
- The Festival
- Hanoi Hilton
- Harold & Kumar Escape from Guantanamo Bay
- Harold & Kumar Go To White Castle
- Hoosiers
- The House on Carroll Street
- I Feel Pretty
- The Impossible
- Invasion U.S.A.
- Jessabelle
- Julia
- The Last Boy Scout
- The Last House on the Left
- The Little Girl Who Lives Down the Lane
- Love Is All There Is
- Mad Money
- Man of La Mancha
- The Mechanic
- Mississippi Burning
- Mr. North
- Music Within
- Not Another Teen Movie
- Notorious
- The Omen
- Outbreak
- Pee-wee’s Big Adventure
- Pieces of April
- Practical Magic
- Rambo
- Reasonable Doubt
- Religulous
- Slow Burn
- Some Kind of Wonderful
- Stargate
- The Terminator
- Things You Can Tell Just By Looking At Her
- This World, Then the Fireworks
- Top Gun
- Trolls World Tour
- Turkey Bowl
- Twilight
- The Twilight Saga: New Moon
- The Twilight Saga: Eclipse
- The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 1
- The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 2
- Tyler Perry’s Daddy’s Little Girls
- The Weight of Water
- Wanted
- The Woods
September 2
- Hell on the Border
September 3
- Middle School: The Worst Years of My Life
September 6
- Awoken
September 7
- Madagascar: A Little Wild: Complete Season 1A (Hulu Original)
September 8
- American Ninja Warrior: Season 12 Premiere
- Brother vs. Brother: Season 7 Premiere
- Woke: Complete Season 1 (Hulu Original)
September 10
- Prisoners
September 11
- My Hero Academia: Episodes 64 – 76 (DUBBED)
September 16
- Archer: Season 11 Premiere
September 17
- The Good Shepherd
September 18
- Pen15: Complete Season 2 (Hulu Original)
- Sherman’s Showcase: Black History Month Special
- Babyteeth
- The Fight
- Gemini Man
- StarDog and TurboCat
September 20
- The Haunted
September 21
- The 72nd Primetime Emmy Awards: Special
September 22
- Filthy Rich: Series Premiere
- The Addams Family
- Cosmos: Possible Worlds: Special
- If Loving You Is Wrong: Complete Season 5
September 24
- Teen Titans Go! Vs Teen Titans
September 25
- Judy
September 26
- The Wilderness of Error: Series Premiere
September 28
- Bless the Harts: Season 2 Premiere
- Bob’s Burgers: Season 11 Premiere
- Family Guy: Season 19 Premiere
- Fargo: Season 4 Premiere
- The Simpsons: Season 32 Premiere
September 29
- Inherit the Viper
- Trauma Center
September 30
- Southbound
What Shows & Movies Are Leaving Hulu in September 2020?
There are many movies leaving Hulu in September 2020, so be sure to watch your favorites before they leave the platform at the end of the month.
- 2001 Maniacs
- 50 First Dates
- A Bridge Too Far
- A Mighty Wind
- A Perfect Murder
- Best In Show
- Beyond the Valley of the Dolls
- Brick Mansions
- Brokedown Palace
- Buffy, the Vampire Slayer
- Buried
- Cats & Dogs
- City Slickers
- City Slickers 2: The Legend of Curly’s Gold
- Cold War
- Die Hard 4: Live Free or Die Hard
- Employee of the Month
- Escape from Alcatraz
- For Your Consideration
- Friday the 13th – Part III
- Friday the 13th Part IV: The Final Chapter
- From Paris with Love
- Futureworld
- Hoosiers
- House of 1000 Corpses
- Iron Eagle IV: On the Attack
- Kung Pow: Enter the Fist
- Larry Crowne
- Mississippi Burning
- My Cousin Vinny
- Nate and Hayes
- Norma Rae
- Pathology
- Poseidon
- Post Grad
- Practical Magic
- Rabbit Hole
- Rambo
- Right at Your Door
- Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves
- Sands of Iwo Jima
- Some Kind of Hero
- Speed 2: Cruise Control
- Spider-Man 3
- Stargate
- Strategic Air Command
- Sugar Hill
- Sunset Strip
- The Birdcage
- The Client
- The Color Purple
- The Devil’s Rejects
- The Eye
- The Eye 2
- The Inevitable Defeat of Mister & Pete
- The Mask
- The Ninth Gate
- The Sender
- The Shawshank Redemption
- The Truth About Cats & Dogs
- The U.S. vs. John Lennon
- Three Musketeers
- Top Gun
- Undertow
- Unlocked
- Waiting for Guffman
- Wanted
- West Side Story
