Hulu, September 2020: What Is New on Hulu? What’s Leaving?

A number of new TV shows and movies are joining the Hulu library in September 2020, and there are a large number of shows and movies leaving the streaming service by the end of the month.

Read on for the complete list of movies and shows you can watch on Hulu, beginning September 2020, and which shows and movies will be leaving the platform at the end of the month.

What Shows & Movies Are Coming to Hulu in September 2020?

Throughout the month of September, a number of popular movies and TV show seasons are joining Hulu for subscribers of the platform to enjoy, including some Hulu original content. Here’s Hulu’s release schedule for the month of September 2020:

September 1:

Mike Tyson Mysteries: Complete Season 4

Jeopardy!: Episode Refresh

50 First Dates

Absolute Power

Aeon Flux

American Dragons

An American Haunting

Any Given Sunday

Anywhere but Here

Back to School

Bad Girls from Mars

The Bank Job

Because I Said So

The Birdcage

Broken Lizard’s Club Dread

Call Me

Carrington

The Cold Light Of Day

Cool Blue

Criminal Law

The Day the Earth Stood Still

De-Lovely

Demolition Man

Desperate Hours

Deuces Wild

Employee of the Month

The End of Violence

Evil Dead II

Extreme Justice

The Festival

Hanoi Hilton

Harold & Kumar Escape from Guantanamo Bay

Harold & Kumar Go To White Castle

Hoosiers

The House on Carroll Street

I Feel Pretty

The Impossible

Invasion U.S.A.

Jessabelle

Julia

The Last Boy Scout

The Last House on the Left

The Little Girl Who Lives Down the Lane

Love Is All There Is

Mad Money

Man of La Mancha

The Mechanic

Mississippi Burning

Mr. North

Music Within

Not Another Teen Movie

Notorious

The Omen

Outbreak

Pee-wee’s Big Adventure

Pieces of April

Practical Magic

Rambo

Reasonable Doubt

Religulous

Slow Burn

Some Kind of Wonderful

Stargate

The Terminator

Things You Can Tell Just By Looking At Her

This World, Then the Fireworks

Top Gun

Trolls World Tour

Turkey Bowl

Twilight

The Twilight Saga: New Moon

The Twilight Saga: Eclipse

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 1

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 2

Tyler Perry’s Daddy’s Little Girls

The Weight of Water

Wanted

The Woods

September 2

Hell on the Border

September 3

Middle School: The Worst Years of My Life

September 6

Awoken

September 7

Madagascar: A Little Wild: Complete Season 1A (Hulu Original)

September 8

American Ninja Warrior: Season 12 Premiere

Brother vs. Brother: Season 7 Premiere

Woke: Complete Season 1 (Hulu Original)

September 10

Prisoners

September 11

My Hero Academia: Episodes 64 – 76 (DUBBED)

September 16

Archer: Season 11 Premiere

September 17

The Good Shepherd

September 18

Pen15: Complete Season 2 (Hulu Original)

Sherman’s Showcase: Black History Month Special

Babyteeth

The Fight

Gemini Man

StarDog and TurboCat

September 20

The Haunted

September 21

The 72nd Primetime Emmy Awards: Special

September 22

Filthy Rich: Series Premiere

The Addams Family

Cosmos: Possible Worlds: Special

If Loving You Is Wrong: Complete Season 5

September 24

Teen Titans Go! Vs Teen Titans

September 25

Judy

September 26

The Wilderness of Error: Series Premiere

September 28

Bless the Harts: Season 2 Premiere

Bob’s Burgers: Season 11 Premiere

Family Guy: Season 19 Premiere

Fargo: Season 4 Premiere

The Simpsons: Season 32 Premiere

September 29

Inherit the Viper

Trauma Center

September 30

Southbound

What Shows & Movies Are Leaving Hulu in September 2020?

There are many movies leaving Hulu in September 2020, so be sure to watch your favorites before they leave the platform at the end of the month.

2001 Maniacs

50 First Dates

A Bridge Too Far

A Mighty Wind

A Perfect Murder

Best In Show

Beyond the Valley of the Dolls

Brick Mansions

Brokedown Palace

Buffy, the Vampire Slayer

Buried

Cats & Dogs

City Slickers

City Slickers 2: The Legend of Curly’s Gold

Cold War

Die Hard 4: Live Free or Die Hard

Employee of the Month

Escape from Alcatraz

For Your Consideration

Friday the 13th – Part III

Friday the 13th Part IV: The Final Chapter

From Paris with Love

Futureworld

Hoosiers

House of 1000 Corpses

Iron Eagle IV: On the Attack

Kung Pow: Enter the Fist

Larry Crowne

Mississippi Burning

My Cousin Vinny

Nate and Hayes

Norma Rae

Pathology

Poseidon

Post Grad

Practical Magic

Rabbit Hole

Rambo

Right at Your Door

Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves

Sands of Iwo Jima

Some Kind of Hero

Speed 2: Cruise Control

Spider-Man 3

Stargate

Strategic Air Command

Sugar Hill

Sunset Strip

The Birdcage

The Client

The Color Purple

The Devil’s Rejects

The Eye

The Eye 2

The Inevitable Defeat of Mister & Pete

The Mask

The Ninth Gate

The Sender

The Shawshank Redemption

The Truth About Cats & Dogs

The U.S. vs. John Lennon

Three Musketeers

Top Gun

Undertow

Unlocked

Waiting for Guffman

Wanted

West Side Story

