Bethenny Frankel Makes Decision About Returning To RHONY

In recent months, there have been rumors swirling that Bethenny Frankel may be making a return to The Real Housewives of New York. However, it looks like Frankel has finally made a decision on whether or not she will be appearing on Season 13.

In response to a fan that tweeted to Frankel begging her to return to the show on July 31, 2020, Frankel responded, “I AM NOT COMING BACK.” Well, looks like there’s our answer: Frankel will not be coming back to the series anytime soon.

After Bravo’s Andy Cohen posted a photo of him and Frankel hanging out together on Instagram on July 15, it sparked rumors that the two were potentially in talks of having her return to the series. In the caption, Cohen wrote, “This #RHONY Reunion was short on drama, but lots of laughs.” However, it looks like the two are just close friends, as Frankel confirmed she will not be making any appearances on The Real Housewives of New York.

Frankel’s Former Costar Luann de Lesseps Said She Was ‘Relieved’ That Frankel Didn’t Come Back to RHONY

Looks like there are some people who don’t want Frankel to come back to the show. During a July 28, 2020, appearance on comedian Heather McDonald’s Juicy Scoop podcast, Real Housewives of New York star Luann de Lesseps slammed Frankel, saying she was ‘relieved’ when she didn’t return for Season 12.

“I was relieved because she’s always after me,” Lesseps said, “You know, she gets up for me, you know certain people you get up for in the morning. I kind of take it as a compliment on one hand, and you know, who else can I spar with like that? God knows we’ve had our moments, and I look at her like really, girlfriend? You need to get laid. We’ve had some really strong interactions because I’m a strong woman, she’s a strong woman. That makes it much more interesting. It’s not easy because she’s very quick and sharp-tongued and she doesn’t play fair, so it’s not an easy game to play.”

On the current status of her friendship with Frankel, Lesseps also said, “I am not in touch with Bethenny. I wish her the best. We’ve been friends off and on for many years, so I don’t hold any grudges, I’m just not that person, but I feel like she’s been a good friend and she’s not been a good friend. With Bethenny it’s interesting, you know, when you’re down she loves to pick you up and when you’re up, she loves to rip you down.”

Frankel Was Shocked Fans Wanted Her Back On The Show

During a recent in a recent interview with Fortune, Frankel said she was shocked that fans even wanted her back on the show.“I honestly am stunned,” Frankel told Fortune. “I haven’t been watching. I saw the first episode and part of another one, so I don’t know what’s going on there. There’s a lot of talk about what’s going on there, and I read comments that people say to me, ‘Please come back,’ and ‘Please save the show.’ It’s all flattering, and I wish the girls well. I’m doing other things though, and I just don’t know how that really would fit into my life as is.”

It looks like Frankel is happy with her current life, sans Real Housewives of New York. Frankel just celebrated her boyfriend, Paul Bernon’s, birthday. In a July 29 Instagram post, Frankel paid tribute to her man, writing, “Happy Birthday Paul…have the most beautiful day ever. You are so loving and so loved…the rest of my sentiments, feelings, and wishes for you are deep & private, the way we like it…xoxo 😘 ❤️ 💋 🎁 🎂 🍰”

