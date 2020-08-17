Is ‘The Bachelor Greatest Seasons Ever’ on Tonight? When Is the Next New Episode?

When COVID-19 delayed production of The Bachelorette, the reality television franchise launched a new spinoff called The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons – Ever! to fill the Monday night timeslot on ABC. Week after week, fans have been watching 3-hour special episodes highlighting some of the biggest seasons in Bachelor history. But tonight, August 17, viewers may be surprised to find that The Bachelor will not be broadcast at 8/7c.

The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons – Ever! is on a two-week hiatus; the next new episode airs on Monday, August 31.

Read on for more about The Bachelor‘s brief break, and what to expect when The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons – Ever! returns.

The Next Episode of ‘The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons – Ever!’ Features Nick Viall’s Season

When The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons – Ever! returns on August 31, the 3-hour episode will feature the highs and lows of Bachelor Nation fan-favorite Nick Viall, who was The Bachelor season 21’s leading man.

Viewers have already seen Viall in an earlier Bachelor Greatest Seasons Ever episode since he was a contestant on Kaitlyn Bristowe’s season of The Bachelorette. Before Bristowe’s season re-aired, Viall reflected on that experience on Instagram. In a post, he wrote, “It was like waving at someone who’s waving at the person behind … but million times worse. TBH I look back on this time of my life and have nothing but positive memories. I just didn’t think ABC would make us relive the entire failed proposal tomorrow night..It really was a season for the ages. You never know how you view things as time passes. Glad to be able to call KB a good friend!”

Viall first joined Bachelor Nation as a contestant on Andi Dorfman’s season as The Bachelorette. After he was rejected by Bristowe, he was invited to become The Bachelor. Viall chose to be with contestant Vanessa Grimaldi, but the two ultimately broke up.

‘Holey Moley,’ ‘To Tell the Truth,’ & the Democratic National Convention Are Airing in the Show’s Usual 3-Hour Timeslot

Until The Bachelor special returns on August 31, ABC has two 3-hour Monday night slots to fill with programming. According to ABC’s primetime schedule, they are airing two original game shows for the first two hours, followed by the 2020 Democratic National Convention at 10/9c.

For August 17, ABC’s Monday night schedule is:

8/7c – Holey Moley; “A bartender and government official face-off.”

9/8c – To Tell the Truth; “Celebrity panelists Deion Sanders, Shannon Sharpe, Joel McHale, and Gillian Jacobs.”

10/9c – The Democratic National Convention – Your Voice/Your Vote 2020

In light of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, this year’s Democratic National Convention will be broadcast as a virtual event. Notable political appearances at the Democratic National Convention include Bernie Sanders, Andrew Cuomo, Gretchen Whitmer, John Kasich, Amy Klobuchar, and Michelle Obama. The Democratic National Convention comes days after Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden announced Kamala Harris as his running mate.

The following week, on August 24, Holey Moley and To Tell the Truth will air again in the 8/7c and 9/8c timeslots, respectively. They will be followed by the 2020 Republican National Convention at 10/9c.

The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons – Ever! airs on Monday nights at 8/7c on ABC.

