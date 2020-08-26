Jacob Elordi Kissing Tommy Dorfman Sparks Dating Rumors [PHOTOS]

13 Reasons Why star Tommy Dorfman, 28, caused a stir on social media after posting a trio of seemingly romantic photos with Euphoria actor Jacob Elordi, 23. In one of the Instagram pictures Dorfman posted on August 26, Elordi is seen kissing Dorfman while holding him in a tight embrace, which caused rumors to fly on Twitter that the two were dating.

Further sparking the rumor mill, Dorfman posted the photos with a very simple caption, a heart, and Elordi’s Instagram handle. The two actors have been friends for quite some time. In January 2005, they were photographed stepping out with mutual friend Kaia Gerber to attend the Saint Laurent Pre-Golden Globes Party.

However, also in attendance at the party, Dormfan’s husband, Peter Zurkuhlen, whom he married in 2016. There have been no reports that two have separated or divorced. As for Elordi, he is long rumored to be dating his Euphoria co-star Zendaya.

While numerous people on Twitter interpreted the photos of Dorfman announcing that he and Elordi were dating, which served as a shock to many since Elordi has never mentioned being bi-sexual, and the fact that Dorfman appears to still be happily married, others fans were more skeptical.

ik 2020 has been weird but jacob elordi maybe dating tommy is the biggest plot twist so far pic.twitter.com/aFg2fKjQvc — Danny~ (@thetimmyera) August 26, 2020

One person tweeted of Elori, “He’s bi? good for him. He’s pan? Good for him. He’s straight and comfortable with his sexuality and gay guys as friends? VERY good for him.”