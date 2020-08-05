Jake Paul’s Los Angeles Home Raided by FBI: Report

YouTube mega-star Jake Paul has been the subject of plenty of drama throughout the years, but this may be the biggest yet. Today, TMZ reported that the star’s Los Angeles-area home was the scene of an early morning FBI raid.

Law enforcement reportedly told TMZ that the Calabasas home was being searched by the FBI and that they had a search warrant issued in the early morning hours.

There has been no news about what the authorities were looking for or why the warrant was issued. Also according to TMZ, though sometimes the star has pranks that go wrong on his YouTube channel, this isn’t one of those times and is a real raid.

An FBI spokesperson told Fox 11 in Los Angeles that the search is connected with an ongoing investigation.

“The affidavit in support of the search warrant has been sealed by a judge and I am, therefore, prohibited from commenting as to the nature of the investigation,” said FBI Media Relations spokeswoman Laura Eimiller. She said no arrests are planned.

Why Is the FBI At Jake Paul’s House?

BREAKING: Jake Paul's Home Being Searched by FBI, Warrant Issuedhttps://t.co/O374YESUYg — TMZ (@TMZ) August 5, 2020

While there has been no reason given for the current raid of the Paul brother’s home, the 23-year-old was previously arrested in Scottsdale, Arizona in June after being videotaped looting at a mall amid Black Lives Matter protests.

Paul was charged with criminal trespassing and unlawful assembly at the time. He had been seen walking through the Scottsdale Fashion Square smashing glass windows and passing around a bottle of vodka.

There has been no indication of what the FBI is currently looking for at Paul’s home, however.

According to New York Daily News, the warrant is part of an ongoing investigation.

Jake Paul Recently Said He Will Not Stop Partying Amid the Coronavirus Pandemic

Despite many YouTubers and Internet personalities saying that they will no longer throw parties amid the coronavirus pandemic, Jake Paul said recently in an interview with Insider that he doesn’t regret throwing many parties at his Calabasas home over the past few weeks.

“I don’t know what to think of it, to be honest,” he said. “I don’t think anyone really does. No one has answers, our leadership is failing us, and everyone kind of just doesn’t know what to do. But I personally am not the type of person who’s gonna sit around and not live my life.”

Paul hosted a party on July 14 that was later condemned by Mayor Alicia Weintraub.

He’s currently preparing for a September 12 boxing match with former NBA guard Nate Robinson. The boxing match will be virtually broadcast on Triller for $50, and it’s an undercard match for the main event, which is the match featuring boxing legend Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr.

In a tweet, Paul said he will “become one of the biggest prize fighters in the world” and show the people the “real ‘Jake Paul,'” not the one people are used to seeing in the media.

“I’m a human being. I put my pants on the same way, I cry the same way, I have anxiety the same way, I fail the same way, I win the same way,” he said during the Insider interview. “People don’t like that, they scream out my failures and whisper my accomplishments.”

