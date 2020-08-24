‘Love Island’s’ James McCool: ‘I’m Going to Be Kissing You in 5 Minutes’

James McCool is looking for love on the new season of Love Island, premiering Monday, August 24 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on CBS with a special two-hour episode. Ahead of the premiere, here’s what you need to know about him.

James Served in the Military

According to his CBS profile, James served in the military before becoming a personal trainer. Now he spends his time going to the gym, playing basketball or playing the drums.

James says he’s looking for someone who is “funny, giggly, likes to laugh, and doesn’t take life too seriously.” And he really wants to find that “it” feeling, that feeling you have with someone that you can’t describe.

He also says his self-written dating profile would read, “I love to laugh, have fun, and enjoy the moment in life. Looking for someone who can do that with me! Food and shows are a must, trying new things and being open and nice. Let’s get to know each other!”

James Is Ready to Be In Your Face

In his video interview, James says, “My game is very flirty, in your face. I’m going to be kissing you in five minutes.”

He adds, “If I meet someone in the villa and we have a connection, she’s gonna know about it probably every hour. I will tell you how I’m feeling and I will show you how I’m feeling.”

James also says it’s “time to settle down with one person and not five.” He’s looking for someone who can hold him down a little. He also loves tattoos and curves.

“If I see curvy, my eyes are just gonna be curving back. That glow, soft skin, mouth-watering almost,” says James, adding that he thinks he is an 8 looks-wise and a 10 in personality. “I’ll make you laugh all night and massage your back.”

The Love Island Format & App

The romance begins when a group of single “Islanders” are thrown together in a villa on top of Caesars Entertainment’s boutique hotel, The Cromwell in Las Vegas. They will be embarking on a journey of dating, romance and ultimately relationships. Every few days the Islanders have to pair up, and those who are not coupled up are at risk of being “dumped” from the island. Challenges abound with intriguing new islanders arriving and dramatic twists at every turn.

In addition to choosing their partners wisely, Islanders must also win the hearts of viewers who have the opportunity to shape events on screen and ultimately crown one lucky couple the winner, who will then have the chance to walk away with both love and the cash prize.

Fans can truly immerse themselves in the experience by using the Love Island app for around-the-clock content, messages, and all the gossip from inside the villa. Users get a say in who is hot and who is not, can stir things up by deciding who stays and who goes packing, and will receive exclusive updates straight to the palm of their hand. The app is available on Android and iOS.

Love Island airs every night at 9 p.m. ET/PT on CBS, with a two-hour weekly recap show airing Saturdays from 8 p.m. to 10 pm. ET/PT.

