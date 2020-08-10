Are Jason Mesnick and Melissa Rycroft Still Friends? What Happened to Them? 

Tonight on The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons — Ever!, Bachelor Nation gets to relive Jason Mesnick’s season of the show. Jason Mesnick became infamous after his breakup with winner Melissa Rycroft to get together with Molly Malaney after the show.

Melissa said in a sneak peek obtained by People that she never watched the season of The Bachelor, but she’ll be there to talk through some of the most intense moments. When asked what her first reaction was when she heard they were going to be airing some parts of her season of The Bachelor, Rycroft groaned.

“Gosh,” she said. “Well, first, I’ve still never seen my season of The Bachelor. I’ve never seen that infamous After the Final Rose. I’ve seen some clips and stuff.”

She added that it’s weird to go back and watch any of it because it was a “lifetime ago” and she feels like a different person now.

“I think when Jason proposed to me, he genuinely thought it was me and being honest about his feelings,” she said. “He realized the relationship didn’t work, and that’s how it ended.”

Jason and Melissa Are Not Close Friends Now

Jason and Melissa aren’t close friends now, but she told Life and Style that there aren’t any hard feelings left over a decade later.

“You know, it is what it is,” she said. “I was a little bit angry at him. I just felt like he could’ve given me just a little bit of a heads up. But, the more I’m in the industry, the more time that goes on and the less and less I truly care about it all. It’s not his fault.”

She went on to say that she believed he got “played by production in the show just like everybody else did.” She added that he and Molly should have probably been together from the start and there are “no hard feelings whatsoever.”

“Now, I don’t think we all need to go out for a glass of wine after dinner but I think we’re good,” she said.

Jason and Melissa’s Emails Were Released After the Season Aired

As the fallout from the season continued, Access Hollywood posted emails between Jason and Melissa in which Melissa expressed her frustration about the “After the Final Rose” episode.

“Last night didn’t go NEAR how I thought….” she wrote. “I still can’t believe how you can’t give reasons other than ‘It changed.’ … You know as well as I do that you didn’t give 100 percent to me or the relationship. And I don’t understand how you can walk away from something without giving it your all, but I am walking away knowing I did.”

She said that she’d known about his feelings for Molly, but he’d lied to her about it.

“I can’t even tell you how much respect I lost for you… but it makes this whole process from here on out much easier for me.”

In an interview after the episode, Jason said he did not have a say in what happened and said it was “part of the deal” in his contract.

“The producers had a lot to do with it,” he wrote in an email to Melissa. “I am so sorry. This is horrible.”

Melissa is now married to Tye Strickland, and they have three children. Jason is married to Molly. Both parties seem very happy with the way their lives turned out after the show.

The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons — Ever! airs on Monday nights at 8 p.m. on ABC.

