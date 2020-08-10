Are Jason Mesnick & Molly Malaney Still Together?

Every person going on The Bachelor says they do so in order to find their future husband or wife, but it doesn’t always work out that way. Luckily for Jason Mesnick, whose season will be featured on the new episode of The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons — Ever!, he did find love on the show, albeit in a roundabout way.

Jason Mesnick became infamous after his breakup with winner Melissa Rycroft to get together with Molly Malaney after the show.

Jason and Melissa might not have worked out, but he and Molly are still together today. Read on to learn more about their relationship and what they have been up to in the years since The Bachelor.

Jason And Molly are Still Together & Celebrated a Decade of Marriage

Jason and Molly are one of the couples from reality TV to survive the test of time. The two are still together and recently celebrated 10 years together.

On February 27, Jason uploaded a variety of images from throughout the couple’s relationship to celebrate their 10-year anniversary.

“Where do I start Mrs. Mesnick,” he wrote. “Let me apologize publicly again for putting you through the Bachelor mess that I created. With that being said… it built an incredible, unique, foundation for both of us to build our family – showing that we can make it through anything.”

“You are, by far, the most generous person I have ever met,” he continued. “Molly would literally take the shirt off her back for anyone… Without a beat, she became a stepmom at age 25 and has been there, unconditionally, for Ty for 10 years.”

He said that Molly has created a beautiful and comfortable home for their family and that Riley, their child, looks up to Molly and is the “perfect Mini-Molly.”

Molly and Jason are Grateful For Their Time on ‘The Bachelor’

Both Molly and Jason say they are grateful for the time they spent on reality TV.

“For the past few weeks, I’ve been giving shoutouts to the incredible friends we have made during our time in #Bachelornation,” she wrote in a new upload to Instagram. “With our episode airing tonight, it would be easy for me to post about how grateful I am to this show, it lead me to Jason & Ty, brought Riley into our lives, allowed me to travel the world, blah, blah, blah… but you all already know that.”

She went on to add that it’s nearly impossible to find an article written about her that doesn’t talk about Melissa, but she said that they spent a lot of time on the show together and that Melissa’s “personality is infectious! She is funny, charismatic, drop dead gorgeous, and amongst all other things, she’s smart.”

Molly said that she felt lucky that her and Melissa were able to get to know one another and experience the show together.

The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons — Ever! airs on Monday nights at 8 p.m. on ABC.

