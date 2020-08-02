WATCH: Jenelle Evans Accused of Saying N-Word in TikTok Video

Former Teen Mom 2 star Jenelle Evans denied saying the N-word in a new bikini-clad TikTok video that she posted to the platform on Saturday. The social media influencer posted a clip that showed her dancing to “Tap In” by Saweetie.

Evans, 28, captioned the video, “Mmmm… tap tap tap in.” The video, viewed more than 1.9 million times, garnered hundreds of comments.

The top response is from a fan that defended Evans. “I put it on slow mode. She definitely did NOT say it…” Netizen Julie Workman wrote. Evans also defended herself. “I wouldn’t have uploaded it if I did,” the former Teen Mom 2 star said.

When another person asked, “UMMMMMM did she really just mouth that?” Evans answered, “I didn’t .. I took a breath actually.”

Evans has become known for her TikTok videos, where she likes to dance in her backyard while often while wearing a bikini.

Evans and her husband are no stranger to controversy. David Eason has often been accused of racism and was fired by MTV after he made homophobic and transphobic comments on Twitter. The couple has a tumultuous on-again, off-again relationship, where they’ve broken up and reconnected various times since they were married in 2017.

Evans Says She’s a Victim of Online Bullying

As noted by Pop Culture, Evans shared various messages on Saturday, ranging from child trafficking, Jeffrey Epstein, and another that claimed the coronavirus pandemic was a hoax.

“I wish [Jack Dorsey] would see how bad the hate against me on [Twitter] and how horrible it’s getting. I want this to be a fun & safe place to talk but I’m not comfortable talking on this app,” Evans wrote.

She also denied allegations that her husband abused her children. “My husband HAS NEVER laid hands on any of my children, exactly why every FALSE case about me has been dismissed. YELL my allegations and WHISPER my success. My children are doing amazing and that’s FACTS for ya,” she wrote.

Evans was fired from Teen Mom 2 in April 2019 after Eason allegedly killed their dog, Nugget.