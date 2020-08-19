Jesse Goins Dead: ‘Gold Rush’ Star Died While Filming

Jesse Goins, best known for his appearance on Gold Rush: Dave Turin’s Lost Mine, died on Tuesday night while he was on set filming the Discovery Channel show. Goins was 60 years old.

TMZ was first to break the news, reporting that Goins suffered a possible heart attack in the gold room where he works while filming. He was reportedly found unconscious in the room, and on-set medics and EMTs attempted to revive him but were unsuccessful. His cause of death was not confirmed at the time of publication.

Goins’ brother Larry confirmed the sad news, writing on Facebook, “Heaven will never be the same!! My brother Jesse went home to be with his Father, Lord and Savior. ￼He will be missed dearly. Love you brother.” Larry’s Facebook post was quickly filled with comments from friends and fans offering their sympathies and sharing fond memories of Goins. One user wrote, “It is sad day indeed when I think of Jess the boy with a joke and smile alway[s] excited you couldn’t help liking him and to know him was to love him so sorry he left us to soon love and hugs to all of you.”

Heavy reached out to Larry to offer their condolences and request further comment in tribute to Goins. Goins is survived by his wife.

Gold Rush Filming Was Delayed This Year Due to COVID-19

Goins joined the cast of Gold Rush: Dave Turin’s Lost City last year, appearing in 15 episodes. Per Variety, the show was in the process of filming its eleventh season earlier this year, but production was halted due to the coronavirus pandemic.

