Joe Rogan Shows First Picture of His ‘Joe Rogan Experience’ Podcast Studio in Texas

Podcaster and UFC color commentator Joe Rogan is seemingly making good on his claim of moving from Los Angeles to Texas as he shared a picture of his new podcast studio being built in the state. For months, Rogan has spoken about moving to The Lonestar Star. During episode No. 1514 of the UFC commentator’s Joe Rogan Experience podcast, Rogan told Spartan Race CEO Joe De Sena that he wanted to leave Los Angeles for more freedom.

Rogan said, “I’m going to go to Texas. I just want to go somewhere in the center of the country, somewhere where it’s easy to travel to both places and somewhere where you have a little bit more freedom.”

On Saturday, Rogan shared the first picture of his Texas studio, which is currently under construction. The podcaster has still not revealed where in Texas he is moving, but some have speculated somewhere in Austin as that is where the headquarters of Rogan’s Onnit company resides.

In the caption of the Instagram post, Rogan wrote: “Texas JRE studio set up has begun!” See below:

In the podcast with De Sena, Rogan confirmed that his longtime podcast producer, Jamie Vernon, was planning on moving to Texas with him. It’s unclear when Rogan will officially move to Texas, and if he will split his time between the two studios. Rogan’s work as a UFC color commentator should not be affected as he typically travels around the country to cover pay-per-view events anyway.

