Joe Rogan’s New Texas Home Is on Lake Austin, Reports Say

Austin, Texas real estate sources confirmed with CultureMap that Joe Rogan purchased a home along Lake Austin. Rogan himself has not confirmed this, but he did recently post a photo of his new podcast studio in Texas, which Heavy reported on shortly after he shared the Instagram photo.

Two Sources Say Rogan Purchased a Home in Lake Austin Near Sandra Bullock & John Paul DeJoria

Two real estate sources have confirmed that Rogan purchased a home along Lake Austin in Austin, Texas, CultureMap reported. His home is reportedly near homes owned by Sandra Bullock and Austin billionaire John Paul DeJoria, according to sources who spoke with CultureMap.

Sandra Bullock purchased a home in Austin after filming a 1998 movie there, Realtor.com reported. But in 2004, she won a lawsuit against a contractor, saying that they built an “unlivable” home on Lake Austin. She said that she never moved into the home and that the construction was a nightmare. In 2012, she listed a different home in Austin for $2.5 million, Realtor.com noted. That home had downtown views. Virtual Globe Trotting lists a photo of a home that reportedly belongs to Bullock. It’s not clear if this is the one near where Rogan is moving or not.

Variety reported in 2012 that the $2.5 million home Bullock was selling was not the 5.81-acre home she has on Lake Austin. The Lake Austin home was the subject of her lawsuit, where she said she had to raze a mold-filled mansion. She also owns a number of other homes in the country.

As for DeJoria, Virtual Globe Trotting has a photo listed of his Lake Austin home here. In 2016, CultureMap reported that DeJoria also had a Dripping Springs ranch that he sold with 120 exotic animals on it. Statesman reported at the time that he still owned his home in Lake Austin, which is his primary residence.

Rogan Hasn’t Shared Where His Home Is, But He Posted a Photo of His New Studio

Rogan himself hasn’t shared many hints about his new home in Texas, except that he’s moving to the state. He posted a photo on Instagram of construction done on his podcasting studio.

He announced that he was leaving California for Texas on his podcast.

Joe Rogan Talks Spotify, Possible Move to Austin…Sort OfTaken from JRE #1486 w/Honey Honey: https://youtu.be/KqXYKjkVf9Q 2020-06-05T19:00:09Z

In June, rumors were already circulating that he was moving to Austin.

Just got a tip that @joerogan is moving to Austin. He was spotted around town last week. Turns out he was house hunting. — Shannon Sweeney (@ShannonBSweeney) June 21, 2020

Rogan owns a stake in Onnit Labs in Austin, which sells nutritional supplements, CultureMap reported. On Reddit, there was speculation that Rogan’s studio was at the Onnit Headquarters itself. A former Onnit employee said that they recognized the studio as being a room inside the headquarters.

One question circulating about Rogan’s move is how he is going to handle the status of marijuana in Texas. Rogan is openly pro-marijuana and his guests sometimes smoke weed during his podcasts.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk Smokes Weed During Joe Rogan Podcast Interview | Velshi & Ruhle | MSNBCTesla stock plunged 9 percent on Friday after a bizarre podcast in which CEO Elon Musk smoked weed and sipped whiskey, and two high-profile executives abruptly announced they were leaving the company. » Subscribe to MSNBC: http://on.msnbc.com/SubscribeTomsnbc About: MSNBC is the premier destination for in-depth analysis of daily headlines, insightful political commentary and informed perspectives. Reaching more than 95 million households worldwide, MSNBC offers a full schedule of live news coverage, political opinions and award-winning documentary programming — 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Connect with MSNBC Online Visit msnbc.com: http://on.msnbc.com/Readmsnbc Subscribe to MSNBC Newsletter: MSNBC.com/NewslettersYouTube Find MSNBC on Facebook: http://on.msnbc.com/Likemsnbc Follow MSNBC on Twitter: http://on.msnbc.com/Followmsnbc Follow MSNBC on Instagram: http://on.msnbc.com/Instamsnbc Tesla CEO Elon Musk Smokes Weed During Joe Rogan Podcast Interview | Velshi & Ruhle | MSNBC 2018-09-07T19:57:48Z

In Texas, marijuana is illegal. In Austin, Texas, where Rogan is moving, police have said they won’t cite or arrest people for small amounts of marijuana possession anymore, The Texas Tribune reported. Police Chief Brian Manley said in a memo: “APD will no longer cite or arrest individuals with sufficient identification for Class A or Class B misdemeanor ‘possession of marijuana’ offenses, unless there is an immediate threat to a person’s safety or doing so as part of the investigation of a high priority, felony-level narcotics case or the investigation of a violent felony.”

In January, Austin City Council approved a resolution to stop ticketing or arresting most low-level marijuana possession cases.

In neighboring Williamson County, Attorney Dee Hobbs said in July 2019 that he couldn’t prosecute 50 marijuana possession cases because Texas had legalized hemp, Statesman reported. Misdemeanor cases in the county filed after June 10, 2019 wouldn’t go forward because of how difficult it was to test the difference between marijuana and hemp. But that doesn’t mean marijuana is legal in Williamson County. In October 2019, Williamson County Sheriff Robert Chody said two of his deputies seized more than 200 pounds of marijuana at a traffic stop. And KVUE Defenders reported that some people might still face penalties for small amounts of marijuana possession depending on where they were caught.

READ NEXT: The latest COVID-19 deaths, cases, and updates