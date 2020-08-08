Jordyn Woods’ Nude Massage Video on Instagram Goes Viral

Jordyn Woods became a top-trending topic on Twitter Saturday after she shared a NSFW video of her massage. Kylie Jenner’s former best friend went for a Lymphatic Drainage massage at Skinic in Beverly Hills. The center shared videos of Woods treatment, with the model and former Masked Singer contestant reposting the clips to her own page.

“This was everything. Thank you,” Woods wrote, covering up her behind with the caption. She tagged the center, which didn’t cover her derriere.

“It’s almost the weekend and to top off our Friday we had this sweet beauty today!” Skinic wrote on their official page Friday. “[Jordyn Woods] thank you for trusting us, we can’t wait to see you again!”

As noted by the facility, a Lymphatic Drainage massage is a type of gentle massage that helps move lymph fluids throughout the body. “The fluid in the lymphatic system helps remove waste and toxins from the bodily tissues,” they explained. “Weekend we are ready for you!”

The Reaction To The Video Were Largely Positive

People online weren’t exactly concerned about toxins being removed from Woods’ boy. They were more concerned with her lack of clothing, with some people saying naysayers owe Tristan Thompson an apology for cheating on Khloe Kardashian with her.

No need to wonder why Tristan Thompson was tryna get at Jordyn Woods pic.twitter.com/jkbNhJZh7J — BLACK LIVES MATTER (@babyitsmb) August 8, 2020

Jordyn Woods really a bad one 🔥

Megan and Cardi should have really put her in that video instead of Kylie Jenner. pic.twitter.com/TQqXCKqbSo — The one (@nbadraft20201) August 8, 2020

Others noted Woods could have replaced Jenner in Cardi B’s “WAP” video. The billionaire beauty mogul has received a swift backlash, with the “Money” rapper previously saying she wanted to include a variety of women in her video, meant to promote female empowerment in the entertainment industry.

“I wanted a lot of different females, not just female rappers. I wanted … a lot of different people,” the rapper said on New Music Daily on Apple Music via People.

“And I’m like, ‘These are the girls that I personally like. That I like they music. That I really feel they are going to go mainstream, to me.’ All the girls right here, there’s different things that I like about them,” Cardi added.

Woods’ Said She Was Working on Finding Her Self-Worth After Her ‘Split’ With Jenner

Woods and Jenner stopped being friends in February 2019 after the cheating scandal emerged. It was a split with the entire Kardashian-Jenner family, but Woods said the hardest “breakup” she ever went through was the death of her father.

“Everyone is trying to figure out what I’m doing but, to be honest, I don’t know what I’m doing. I’m finding my self-worth,” she told Teen Vogue in August 2019 via People. “At 21, this is the very beginning, even though I feel so old. This is the time you figure out who you are, and don’t let anyone define you.”

Woods confirmed that she and Thompson kissed while they were at a party, but she denied having sex with him.

On the most recent season of The Masked Singer, Woods competed as The Kangaroo, where she shocked judges and fans with her voice. “Even when I was younger I was always kind of the underdog,” Woods told People after her identity was revealed. “So I just kind of took that and turned it into my strength. The things that happened to you don’t define you, you define you. So just make the best of life.”

