Josh Flagg Sells Thrush Way House in the Bird Streets on MDLLA

Real estate agent Josh Flagg represents a seller with whom he shares an unexpected connection on this week’s episode of Million Dollar Listing. Flagg’s new client had met his beloved grandmother, Edith Flagg, several years earlier. Flagg and the client, Lana, bonded over the memory of Mrs. Flagg in a preview clip ahead of the August 11 episode premiere.

In tonight’s episode, Flagg is tasked with drumming up interest in a 1990s property that is in need of cosmetic upgrades. The property, located on Thrush Way in the Bird Streets, struggled to sell for more than two years before Flagg took over the listing.

The Property Was Marketed as a ‘Stunning Contemporary Estate’ But Still Included 1990s Finishes

The house on Thrush Way, being a Bird Streets address, boasts spectacular views. The property overlooks the city of Los Angeles and also includes views of the nearby canyon.

The three-story house, which was built in 1990, has more than 4,500 square feet of living space. There are four bedrooms and six bathrooms. The master suite even has a separate staircase leading down to the backyard. As explained on the listing, the main living area is outfitted with high ceilings and large rooms that are ideal for entertaining. The house is equipped with a projection theater room, a Balthaup gourmet kitchen, an office with a private entrance and a wine cellar.

The backyard was described as a “zen oasis” that Flagg commented was “pretty 90s” in a preview of the episode. The yard is decked out with a pool, spa, lounging beds and a water wall.

In the clip, Flagg delicately touched on the fact that the house was a bit outdated and that potential buyers would likely want to renovate. He explained, “With contemporary architecture, it’s really difficult to keep it from dating. This is a classic example.”

Flagg’s Grandmother Complimented the Thrush Way Homeowner Years Earlier

Longtime MDLLA fans will fondly remember the great Edith Flagg. She was frequently featured on the reality series and entertained viewers with her quick wit. She also didn’t hold back when it came to offering constructive criticism, and that included real estate advice for her grandson. But if Mrs. Flagg offered a compliment, she truly meant it.

In the preview clip ahead of the August 11 episode, Flag told the seller, Lana, “This is a very chic house, kind of like you.” That triggered a memory for Lana. She explained that she met Flagg’s grandmother while she was having dinner at the Hillcrest in Los Angeles.

She said Mrs. Flagg introduced herself and told Lana that she was beautiful. The moment left an enduring impression on Lana. As Flagg explained to the Bravo camera crew, his grandmother “never gave compliments that were not warranted. So if she gave a compliment to Lana, that means Lana was dressed very well.”

Realtors Struggled to Attract Buyers to the Thrush Way House as Total Sales in the Bird Streets Dropped

The Thrush Way property is located in the famous Bird Streets neighborhood of the Hollywood Hills. The area is situated minutes away from Beverly Hills and Sunset Plaza. The homes stretch high atop the hills, giving homeowners the gorgeous panoramic views that typically drive prices higher. The Bird Streets have long been popular with celebrities and in 2016, the neighborhood was labeled as the most expensive zip code in Los Angeles.

But homeowners looking to sell have faced major hurdles in recent years. As the MDLLA agents have touched upon in prior episodes, the Bird Streets are chaotic with new construction. Josh Altman talked about how all of the construction could deter buyers as he worked to get an offer on an Oriole Way mansion (he ultimately sold it for a steep discount).

The market is also overloaded with inventory and the most expensive homes have tended to sit for several months without offers.

The Thrush Way house went on the market amid this downturn. Property records on Redfin show Flagg’s seller, Lana, purchased the house in 2006 for $5.75 million. She tried to sell it in April 2017 but the listing was withdrawn two months later. She tried again in May 2018 and ended up delisting it several more times over the following year before Flagg took over the listing in mid-2019.

Flagg initially listed the house for $4.495 million, according to a post on Facebook. He later persuaded the seller to drop the asking price to $3.995 million. Property records show Flagg was ultimately successful in finding a buyer and the sale was completed in March 2020 for $3.2 million. Watch next week’s episode of MDLLA to see how Flagg managed to rejuvenate the stale listing and secure an offer.

