‘Lovecraft Country’: Yes, Jurnee Smollett Is Related to Jussie Smollett

If you’re watching Lovecraft Country on HBO, you may notice Jurnee Smollett’s name in the credits. Is she related to Jussie Smollett? Yes, they are brother and sister.

Jurnee Smollett Said She Believes Her Brother

Jurnee Smollett plays a main character on Lovecraft Country, Letitia “Leti” Lewis. She’s an old friend of main character Atticus Freeman, who is searching for his father with the help of his uncle, George. He and Leti are friends dating back to their childhood and they have a lot of shared experiences. But when they first reconnect, they haven’t seen each other for a long time.

Jurnee Smollett is Jussie Smollett’s sister. Jurnee Smollett, 33, is his younger sister. Jussie Smollett is 38.

Jussie Smollett, who acted in Empire, was indicted in February on six counts of an alleged racist attack that he reported last January. Special prosecutor Dan Webb said Smollett was charged with “making four separate false reports to Chicago Police Department officers related to his false claims that he was the victim of a hate crime, knowing that he was not the victim of a crime,” WFLD reported. This was after his original February 2019 indictment and charges were dropped. In June, a judge struck down his claim that the February 2020 charges amounted to double jeopardy, Fox News reported.

In early August, Jurnee Smollett spoke out about her brother, saying publicly that she believes him, NBC News reported. She said that it’s all been very painful.

“One of the most painful things my family’s ever experienced — to love someone as much as we love my brother, and to watch someone who you love that much go through something like this, that is so public, has been devastating,” she said.

She said that everyone who knows her brother believes him.

In February 2019, she shared a quote attributed to Malcolm X about the media making the victim look like the criminal.

Jurnee Smollett Has 5 Siblings

Jurnee Smollett has five siblings: Jussie, Jojo, Jazz, Jake, and Jocqui.

Jurnee Smollett’s credits include Lovecraft Country, The Twilight Zone, Sofia the First (Chrysta), Underground (Rosalee), True Blood (Nicole Wright), Harley Quinn: Birds of Prey (Dinah/Black Canary), Hands of Stone, Parenthood (Heather), Do No Harm (Heather), The Defenders (Lisa Tyler), Friday Night Lights (Jess Merriweather), Cosby (Jurnee), On Our Own (Jordee), Full House (Denise Frazer), Hangin’ with Mr. Cooper (Denise Frazer), and more.

Her brother Jussie’s credits include Empire, Underground, Marshall, Star, On Our Own, Cro, Queen, and more.

All the Smollett siblings starred together in a TV series called On Our Own, which is about seven siblings left orphaned after a tragic accident, and how the oldest brother takes charge so the family isn’t split up. It ran one season from 1994-1995.

Jurnee Smollett recently signed with CAA, Hollywood Reporter shared. She was previously with ICM. According to Hollywood Reporter, she’s a founding board member of Time’s Up and participates in the Los Angeles Chapter of Black Lives Matter.

