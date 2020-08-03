‘The Bachelorette’ Star Justin Rego Was Reportedly Dating Ex-Girlfriend Jessica Spillas While on the Show

Tonight on The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons – Ever! is a throwback to season six and Ali Fedotowsky’s search for love on The Bachelorette. In a twist no one saw coming during the season, contestant Justin Rego was exposed for having a girlfriend back home during filming.

Despite leaving the show, Rego denied that he had a girlfriend and said he had not been two-timing Fedotowsky, according to The Star. Rego made it pretty far in the competition, leaving after the top seven.

Fedotowsky kept Rego around that long despite the other contestants telling her that they believed he had been in it for the wrong reasons.

On an episode of the season, Fedotowsky got a call from Jessie Sulidis, a former Bachelor contestant, claiming that Rego had a girlfriend. Rego denied that on Twitter.

“I did not have a GF going on the show,” he wrote. “Even tho Jessica [Spillas] is someone from my past, I do not have nor want any contact with her.”

Rego Was Spotted Kissing Sillas Just Days After the Episode Aired

Ali Confronts Justin! – The BacheloretteWatch what happens when Ali confronts Justin! Watch full episodes of The Bachelorette at http://abc.go.com/shows/the-bachelorette/?cid=YTV_BCT 2015-11-10T23:44:05Z

On June 22, 2010, The Hollywood Gossip reported that Rego was spotted kissing Jessica Sillas in Canada, just one week before the episode exposing his girlfriend aired.

According to the site, the couple was shopping in Toronto’s Queen Street West neighborhood embracing and sharing coffee.

On the show after being confronted, Rego got up and walked out rather than trying to explain himself to the Bachelorette herself, later telling her he was leaving the show.

“I know you probably wanna rip my head off right now,” he said. “But basically, with me and Jessica, I never… I have strong feelings for her, and she’s someone who I would say is my best friend, and I truly thought I was going into this with 100 percent of my heart.”

He added that his heart just wasn’t in it anymore and that he’d considered giving her the final rose that he’d received back.

Fedotowsky then told him that Jessica told her he’d only been on the show to become famous and they’d been planning it since day one of him going on the show. He denied it, but he ended up walking away anyway, and the show edited in voicemails that he’d apparently left for Sillas during filming of the show.

“Jessica, I just wanna read you something that I wrote while I was here,” the first voicemail said. “You know, during this process I keep on thinking of you and how much you mean to me. You are my everything, my best friend, you are my world, and I want you to be my wife.”

Rego Said That He Felt Betrayed By the Show & Sillas

In a statement on his Facebook page after his exit from the show, Rego came forward to talk about editing on the show and said his time actually on the show was “a living hell.”

“The producers of The Bachelorette took this experience that was supposed to be an amazing moment that I will never forget, and made it into a living hell for me,” he said. “I feel betrayed, manipulated and unfairly lied to by both the producers of ABC’s The Bachelorette and Jessica.”

He aid that he was single going into the show and was still single when leaving it. He also claimed that the producers got him to trust them and later “provoke and encourage this scandal to be something it wasn’t.”

He told ET in 2016 that he knew Ali wasn’t for him on the third day of filming and he wanted to go home, but the producers wouldn’t let him. He said that the producers fed lines to the bachelorette through an earpiece during filming and worked to get everyone to do exactly what they wanted them to do.

