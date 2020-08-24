Justin Townes Earle Dead: Singer-Songwriter Dies at 38

Justin Townes Earle, a singer-songwriter and the son of musician Steve Earle, has died at the age of 38. His death was confirmed by a statement posted to his official Facebook page, although no cause of death was provided.

The message reads: “It is with tremendous sadness that we inform you of the passing of our son, husband, father and friend Justin. So many of you have relied on his music and lyrics over the years and we hope that his music will continue to guide you on your journeys. You will be missed dearly Justin.”

Earle was born on January 4, 1982, to acclaimed musician Steve Earle and his third wife, Carol-Ann Hunter. He was named after singer-songwriter Townes Van Zandt. He grew up in Nashville, Tennessee, but dropped out of high school and began touring with his father and working with him for a while before pursuing his own music career.

This story is still developing and will be updated.

Earle Released Several Albums During His Music Career & Struggled With Sobriety

Earle traveled all over the U.S., settling in different cities for a short time before moving on. Although his career was cut short, it was prolific; as his website bio describes, “Between releasing four full-length-critically-acclaimed albums, constant touring, multiple stints in rehab, a new found sobriety, being born Steve Earle’s son, amicable and not-so-amicable break-ups with record labels, and facing the trials and tribulations of everyday life, it’s safe to say JTE has quite the story to tell.”

Earle released nine albums in total, with his latest coming out in May 2019 titled The Saint of Lost Causes. He received the Americana Music Awards twice, once in 2009 winning the emerging artist of the year award and again in 2011 for song of the year for “Harlem River Blues.”

He married Jenn Marie Earle in 2013 and in July 2017, the couple welcomed their daughter Etta St. James. In October 2019, he told the San Francisco Examiner that the couple had moved from California to Portland before the birth of their daughter.

He previously opened up about his struggles with addiction and sobriety, with the Scotsman reporting that Earle had turned to drugs at the age of 12 and spent the next decade battling addiction. He said, “I was never one of those people that was confused, ‘oh I can quit in a day’ – I knew I couldn’t quit any day. I always knew there was something different about the way that I used drugs and drank to the way that my friends did, but it’s a wild thing to wake up when you’re 16 years old and realise you can’t stop shooting up.”

He eventually became sober, with the exception of a couple of relapses.

He Previously Spoke About Growing Up in Nashville as the Son of a Famous Singer-Songwriter

Earle previously opened up about his experience growing up in Nashville as the son of a famous singer-songwriter, Steve Earle. Although he lived with his mother for most of his childhood, he eventually quit high school and began working and touring with his father. In 2009, Earle told CMT what it was like growing up in Nashville with a famous father:

I spent many years, luckily, not in the public eye but trying to separate myself from my father. But, you know, I really realize that I sing different than my father. I write different than my father, I sound different than my father and any separation other than that is personal. And nobody else’s business.

He also spoke about being raised by his mother and the song “Mama’s Eyes,” which he wrote for his mother. He said the goal of the song was for people to know he was raised by Hunter, not by Steve Earle and he wanted her to get some of the credit. He said, “She’d work three jobs at a time and really worked her a** off to make sure that my head stayed above water. And I was not an easy kid to keep up with. I was a pain in the a**. And I wanted to make sure that mom got hers because people write and talk about dad all the time. He gets plenty of attention.”

