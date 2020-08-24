A ‘Love Island’ Contestant Survived the Rwandan Genocide

Justine Ndiba is a 27-year-old Jersey girl who is one of the 11 singles ready to mingle on the new season of Love Island. Ahead of the two-hour premiere on Monday, August 24 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on CBS, here’s what you need to know about her.

She Survived the Rwandan Genocide

According to her CBS profile, Justine was born in the Democratic Republic of the Congo and survived the Rwandan Genocide there that killed an estimated half a million to a million people from April to July 1994. After her family survived that horrific ordeal when Justine was just a baby, they later were able to immigrate to the United States in 2001.

Justine also says she’s “looking for a guy who is kind, humble, respectful, and ideally Christian so he shares her same religious beliefs. And, she’s a sucker for a good smile!” She just got out of a six-year relationship and is a Love Island super fan.

Justine is looking for a tall drink of water because she spends so much time wearing heels, and her self-written dating profile would read, “I’m a hot 27-year-old who’s also got the brains. I take pride in my appearance, so working out is important to me, and would love someone I can work out with. My ideal date would be staying in, wearing pajamas while eating takeout and watching a movie in bed. I’m a very outgoing people-person, so I’d love a guy who is the same and can get along with all my friends and family because they are

my ride or dies. If you’re disrespectful and not humble, keep it pushin’!”

Justine Wants to Be a ‘Lady in the Streets, Freak in the Sheets’

In her intro video, Justine says her parents don’t know about her side hustle of being a go-go dancer on the weekends.

“There are two sides to me. My old-school, respectful African side and then I’m also like, I really am a sexual person. Lady in the streets, freak in the sheets. That’s me. I like to be sexy, I like to look good,” says Justine.

But she says the most important thing for a man who wants to win her over is that he is “respectful” when he meets her family.

“Be respectful when you’re meeting my family, that’s really all it comes down to. Come correct or don’t come at all because they’re gonna kick you right out the door,” says Justine. “We’re a religious African family, so we’re loud as hell. They’re my whole life, so respect and love that about me and I think we’ll be good.”

The Love Island Format & App

The romance begins when a group of single “Islanders” are thrown together in a villa on top of Caesars Entertainment’s boutique hotel, The Cromwell in Las Vegas. They will be embarking on a journey of dating, romance and ultimately relationships. Every few days the Islanders have to pair up, and those who are not coupled up are at risk of being “dumped” from the island. Challenges abound with intriguing new islanders arriving and dramatic twists at every turn.

In addition to choosing their partners wisely, Islanders must also win the hearts of viewers who have the opportunity to shape events on screen and ultimately crown one lucky couple the winner, who will then have the chance to walk away with both love and the cash prize.

Fans can truly immerse themselves in the experience by using the Love Island app for around-the-clock content, messages, and all the gossip from inside the villa. Users get a say in who is hot and who is not, can stir things up by deciding who stays and who goes packing, and will receive exclusive updates straight to the palm of their hand. The app is available on Android and iOS.

Love Island airs every night at 9 p.m. ET/PT on CBS, with a two-hour weekly recap show airing Saturdays from 8 p.m. to 10 pm. ET/PT.

