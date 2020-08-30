Are Kalani & Asuelu Still Together Today? 90 Day Fiancé Update

Kalani and Asuelu, stars of the hit reality series 90 Day Fiancé, have been facing some significant obstacles in their marriage over the last few episodes of Happily Ever After. During last week’s episode of the show, Asuelu’s sister Tammy tried to attack Kalani following a dispute over money, which left Kalani questioning her future with Asuelu.

With their marital problems highlighted so extensively on the show this season, fans might be wondering what’s going on with Kalani and Asuelu these days. Were the reality stars able to overcome their differences and repair their relationship, or did Kalani take the kids and leave Asuelu? Are they still together today? Here’s what we know:

Kalani Considered Leaving Asuelu After The Incident With His Sister

Kalani and Asuelu have been fighting over a plethora of problems on Happily Ever After, which has put a deep strain on their relationship this season. Their issues escalated after the reality stars took a trip to Washington to visit Asuelu’s family, who demanded $1,000 from the reality couple; when Kalani told them no, they refused to give up and insisted it was Asuelu’s responsibility to take care of them. In an attempt to explain why they couldn’t afford to spare $1,000, Kalani confronted her in-laws on her own, but things took a turn for the worse when she refused to give them money once again.

“I just don’t know why you feel entitled to me and my family’s money… At the end of the day, it is going to be what I say,” Kalani tells Lesina and Tammy in the clip above. After arguing back and forth, Lesina tells Kalani, “Just give me money. That’s all I want… I don’t care about the kids. I want to take back my son to Samoa to do his duty as before.”

When Tammy suggests that Kalani and Asuelu “get a divorce or separate,” Kalani asks, “You want him to not just leave me, you want him to abandon his kids because he won’t give you all the money?” Tammy then tells Kalani she “brainwashed Asuelu,” so Kalani tells her in-laws that she’s done talking and walks away. Tammy snaps that they are “not done,” and as Kalani starts to walk away, Tammy lunges at her sister-in-law. Lesina runs forward to restrain her daughter and Tammy screams “I’m gonna beat you up!” to Kalani, who keeps walking and doesn’t respond.

When Kalani confronted her husband about the incident with his family, Asuelu told her that his sister would have “knocked [Kalani] out,” which didn’t sit well with the reality star. The 90 Day couple got into an even bigger fight, and the episode ended with Kalani contemplating divorce after talking to her sister and realizing that she was no longer happy with Asuelu.

“I just feel like I’m done,” a tearful Kalani told her sister during last week’s episode. “I do feel like I love him still. I just feel like every day, it’s getting less and less, and I feel like if it keeps continuing on like this, I won’t want to be a part of this marriage anymore.”

Kalani & Asuelu Appear to Still Be Together Today & Raising Their Kids

Although their future is looking bleak on the show right now, the reality stars appear to still be together today, so Kalani and Asuelu must have found a way to work through some of their marital issues. According to Reality TV World, Asuelu called Kalani his “wife” when telling fans how to book a Cameo video in late August, and both stars frequently post about their family adventures on Instagram, so it looks like Kalani changed her mind about leaving Asuelu (for the time being).

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After airs Sunday nights at 8 p.m. ET on TLC. You can find updates on the Season 5 cast, weekly spoilers, and more 90 Day Fiancé coverage here.

