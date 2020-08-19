Karen & Deon Derrico’s Kids: How Many Children Do They Have?

Tonight marks the premiere of TLC’s new reality TV series Doubling Down with the Derricos, and that means viewers are about to get to know parents Karen and Deon Derrico. The couple has 14 children.

In a sneak peek of the upcoming premiere obtained by People, the parents get their children ready to start the day, which is challenging just because of the sheer number of people they have to pay attention to.

“Mornings here at the Derricos house, it’s like a ballet,” Karen said in the episode. “It’s chaotic. We have to constantly be on them: ‘Have a seat, eat your breakfast, let’s get everything together.’ It’s definitely a job when they get down.”

She also said the family spends $2,500-$3,000 a month on groceries alone, and Deon added to that, saying “In a week we go through 15 boxes of waffles, 20 rolls of toilet paper.”

The Derricos Have 14 Children

Karen and Deon have 14 children together. Two were singletons, and they also have quintuplets, triplets, and two sets of twins. The children are all aged 2 to 14 years old and all have names starting with the letter “D.”

Here’s a breakdown of the children.

Darian Derrico, 14 years old

Derrick Derrico

Denver and Dallas Derrico

Deniko, Dariz, Deonee, Daician and Daiten Derrico

Diez and Dior Derrico

Dawsyn, De’Aren and Dyver Derrico

“This is us, this is our life,” Karen said in the sneak peek. “We chose to have a large family, we also chose to make sure that we can provide for our large family.”

Karen is a stay-at-home mother and Deon is a real estate investor. They said that all the births and conceptions were natural, and multiples run on both sides of their families.

“We are gonna share that we’re just like you, with just a larger family,” Karen told Live 5 News. “And we have obstacles, some just like you and our challenges and all we have just like you, just on a larger scale.”

The show is shot in their Las Vegas home.

The Derricos Had a Baby Named Carter Who Died Hours After Delivery

In the premiere, Karen Derrico is nervous because she’s pregnant with triplets and visits the doctor, who tells her that all pregnancies are different after Deon reveals that two years ago they lost a baby named Carter.

“The doctors asked us if we wanted to hold him because he wasn’t able to get the breathing tube down his throat,” Deon said in the premiere. “They knew he was going to perish.”

Screenrant also wrote that the Derricos may actually have 15 children, not 14, citing a lawsuit from 2013 that names Derron Derrico as Deon’s adopted son. The then 23-year-old Derron apparently spoke about being estranged from his father and talked about his father’s “financial schemes.”

The article, posted by Review Journal, quotes Derron about his father, saying he took out a “$21,000 student loan in his name in 2007, when Derron was just 15 and had no interest in college.”

At the time of the article, which was posted in 2014, Derron apparently had a debt of $84,000 after his father allegedly maxed out several credit cards using his name.

In the article, Deon refers to Derron as “the devil,” and says “everything I stand for, he’s the opposite of.”

Doubling Down With the Derricos airs Tuesdays at 10 pm EST on TLC.

