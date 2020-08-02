RHOP Relationship Update: Are Karen & Husband Ray Huger Still Together?

During the upcoming Season 5 of The Real Housewives of Potomac, it seems like the “Grand Dame” Karen Huger may be having some marriage troubles.

In a season 5 sneak preview posted by Bravo, there are multiple scenes where Huger talks about her rocky marriage. In one scene, Huger is seen talking to her husband, Ray Huger, asking him, “Are you in love with me?” In response, her husband said, “Over time, things change.” Huger then says, “I’m done. We’ve been together 25 years,” and leaves the room.

In another scene, Huger laments about her marriage to costars Monique Samuels and Candiace Dillard, appearing teary-eyed. She says, “I should have left…in a f***ing heartbeat.”

So, is this royal couple of Potomac still together?

Karen Huger Is Still Married To Ray Huger

As of now, it seems like the couple is still going strong. Huger often posts photos of her together with her husband on her social media pages. On March 27, Huger posted a cute video of the two playing tennis together, writing in the caption, “Game Time Lord knows I cannot play tennis 🎾 😩” Huger also posted another photo of her and her husband together on January 8, writing in the caption, “H I M ❤️”

In a recent July 2020 interview with E!, Huger also revealed that she will be sharing more about herself this upcoming season. “And as far as I’m concerned, I go deeper with you all,” Huger said to E! “Lemme tease you: I do a homecoming trip. I can say that. So you really get to know who Karen Huger is. I think you already do but I just wanted to lay the foundation to what I was bringing to you all over the last five years and I’ve done it this season.”

The Couple Has Faced Troubles Before

If the Huger’s marriage was in hot water at one point, it wouldn’t be the first time that they’ve faced some hard times together. According to a July 2017 report The Washington Post, Ray Huger, owed nearly $1.5 million in back-due federal taxes, and his company owed more than $3 million. Their struggles throughout this were seen on Season 3 of The Real Housewives of Potomac, when Huger was forced to move out of her home in Potomac and into a different home in Great Falls, VA. Much of the storyline during the season centered around whether the Hugers really lived there or not–which they did.

However, it seems as if they have recovered from their money troubles, as they have moved back to a home in Potomac. In April 2018, Huger told Bravo’s The Daily Dish, “He has settled, and they have a deal, and they’re good. So we’re in a great place, and I’m grateful. I’m grateful that Ray’s my hubby. I’m grateful that my kids are my kids. And I’m grateful that I still have great health to enjoy this life. I just rebirthed, so it’s just a great place to be in. Long time getting here, though. But it’s in the rearview mirror now!”

