This Major Celebrity Is A Huge Fan Of Karen Huger

It looks like the “Grande Dame” Karen Huger of the Real Housewives of Potomac has a new fan…and it’s Rihanna!

According to Page Six, Rihanna popped into Huger’s Instagram live on August 5 to show her support. Rihanna, who commented as her Instagram handle, @badgalriri, wrote, “Proud of you Karen,” during the live session. Huger took notice to Rihanna’s attention, reposting a screenshot of the Page Six story on her Instagram page with the caption, “So fun.”

On Twitter, Huger also Tweeted about Rihanna’s support, writing, “The power of sisterhood truly lifting and building one another is truly UNSTOPPABLE thank you @rihanna #rhop @BravoTV“

Rihanna Is A Big Real Housewives Fan

Given her comments on Huger’s Instagram live, it looks like Rihanna is a big fan of Bravo and The Real Housewives franchises. In a May 2018 interview with The Los Angeles Times, Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards revealed that Rihanna was a big fan of her franchise.

“One of my favorite stories is my daughter was at a karaoke place and someone came in and there’s like a commotion, like a big entourage,” Richards told The Los Angeles Times, “She turned around and was talking to her friends and then she felt a tap on her shoulder and she turned around and it was Rihanna. And Rihanna goes, ‘Oh my God, I’m obsessed with you.’ And my daughter started to cry and she goes, ‘I’m so confused, what’s happening?'”

Real Housewives of New York member Leah McSweeney also has a connection to Rihanna, according to Bravo. “One of my most memorable New York City nights had to have been when I went to a Met Gala after party,” McSweeney told Bravo in February, “I got introduced to Rihanna and she thought she knew me already — and she gave me a huge hug and was like, ‘I know you!’ and I was like, ‘Actually, you don’t know me. But, you wear my clothing line. You wear my brand, and thank you for that.'”

McSweeney continued, “She was like, ‘You’re the girl that does that brand?’ and I was like, ‘Yeah!’ She was like, ‘Oh my god, come here!’ [She] gave me a huge hug again and she was just so cool. That’s definitely one of my best New York nights.”

Rihanna Also Loves Other Shows On The Bravo Network

In 2015, Rihanna also revealed that she was a huge fan of Bravo’s Shahs of Sunset. One of the show’s stars, Reza Farahan, ran into Rihanna at the gym, and told Bravo all about the encounter. “She said, ‘I don’t want to be ‘that’ person at the gym, but you’re crazy…love your show,” Farahan told Bravo in 2015, “Her trainer then sat her down on the rowing machine next to me and apparently she was trying to keep up with me.”

Farahan continued, “She couldn’t have been any nicer! She’s very respectful, polite and just as beautiful at the gym working out, as she is one her magazine spreads. Although I just thanked her very politely, as my fat ass was totally out of breath…I was rowing like my life depended on it, but I was doing cartwheels on the inside!”

Farahan also Tweeted about his experience with the star, writing, “This going 2 sound unbelievable, but was just working out w/my trainer & @rihanna interrupted me to give me & #Shahs a compliment @Bravotv“

