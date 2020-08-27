Married at First Sight Star Miles Defends Karen After Depression Talk

Married at First Sight star Miles opened up to his new wife, Karen, about his battle with depression on their honeymoon. While Karen has been criticized by some fans for her aloof demeanor toward her new husband, accusing him of being less masculine for dealing with depression, Miles told Heavy she made him feel “heard and understood” when he told her about his struggle with mental health.

In the first episode of Season 11 of MAFS, Karen wasn’t sure if she wanted to go through with the nuptials after she discovered Miles’ Instagram page before they met, but she ultimately decided to go through with the experiment. Karen has since been hesitant to open up to Miles, afraid that she could get her heart broke. But Miles has been emotionally available to Karen, telling her about his mental health struggles and promising to communicate his needs to his new wife.

Here’s what Miles told Heavy about depression and how it has affected his relationships:

How did you feel after telling Karen you battle depression?

I felt seen and heard after telling Karen about my journey with depression. She was very understanding. She asked great questions about how she can support me, what tough days might look like and made me feel like we are in this together. I don’t think the conversation could have been any better than how we experienced it.

Did you think Karen had a cold response to you disclosing your struggle with depression?

Not at all. She was warm and understanding when I shared with her. It’s disrespectful to my journey and Karen’s character that a vulnerable moment be depicted in another way.

How has your mental health affected your previous relationships, if at all?

I don’t believe my mental health has been a hindrance in my relationships in the past. There have certainly been moments that were tough and I had to learn what I needed, how to advocate for my needs, and how to express that to other people. Most of my friends, family, and people that I have dated have been understanding and kind throughout my journey.

Did you tell other girlfriends about having depression before? Was it earlier or later in the relationship?

Yes, I have. Since I’ve only experienced depression for the last five years or so, I have only had two serious relationships that I felt were necessary to be vulnerable about my battle.

When I was first experiencing the symptoms of depression as I was graduating college, the person I was dating at the time was very supportive of me as I was discovering what was going on. I was very unclear what was going on with me but something was clearly off. The place that I was in was really tough and it felt good to have someone see and hear me fully. Though we did not work out, I am forever grateful for her compassion and empathy.

Now, most people that meet me know that I am open about mental health and wellness so it isn’t something I am ashamed of or feel like I need to hide. However, I wanted to share with Karen because it is something that can be tough for people to empathize with and adjust to if they have not been connected with someone who is experiencing mental illness.

What are some tips or tools you have for other people who might be struggling with mental health?

I feel like I have so many and share them on my Instagram story every Monday as they come to me. I call it #MentalHealthMonday.

A couple of things I’ll share:

1) How you are feeling is valid and real. And it is your responsibility to take care of yourself, whatever that looks like for you.

2) Therapy works. It can be scary and uncomfortable. If the therapist you try doesn’t feel like the right fit, that’s ok! It’s not a reflection of you. It may take some time to find the right person, don’t be discouraged. When you find the right person, it is life-changing.

3) Our emotions tell us important information if we listen to them. Listen to yourself. Nobody knows you better than you.

4) Mental health and wellness is holistic. It’s important to feed your mind, body, and soul. If you focus on those three things, the battle gets much easier.

Oh, and a bonus…be gentle with yourself. You deserve all of the love, kindness, and joy that everyone else does. Extend it to yourself first.

