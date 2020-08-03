Kasey Kahl & His Voice Are Married to Wife Amanda Waters Today

Tonight on ABC’s The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons — Ever!, fans will get to relive everything about Ali Fedotowsky’s season, including that time contestant Kasey Kahl stunned everyone with his voice. Kahl didn’t win the season, but he has since found love and started a family.

Kahl posted on Instagram to celebrate the recap of the season airing. “I can’t believe it’s been 10 years since I went on national TV looking for love,” he wrote. “What a trip. Who knew getting stranded on an iceberg in Iceland, ‘the most dramatic break up in bachelor history’, would lead me to opening a successful Cryotherapy business?!?!”

He invited all his followers to reminisce on “some of the most embarrassing moments” of his life and watch the show. Those memories likely involve his singing to Fedotowsky during the season, which he has since defended though fans said he had an atrocious voice at the time.

“I’m not a singer, I’m not going to try out for American Idol, I promise,” he told Ryan Seacrest in 2011. “It was just a funny little moment where I was trying to make a funny little song. Because she kept begging me, you’ve got to sing me a Kasey song!”

Kahl is now married to Amanda Lee Kahl, and they recently welcomed their first child into the world.

Kasey Kahl Welcomed His First Child on March 6, 2020

According to an Instagram post, Kahl welcomed his first child on March 6, 2020. They named their son Kiptyn.

“And my son has entered this world!!! Happy healthy baby AND momma!!!! Thank you Lord Jesus… He’s Perfect,” he wrote.

He announced his engagement to Amanda Waters back in 2014 on Instagram.

“Took me 5 months to plan, coordinate, and hide this special moment for [Amanda Waters] and was worth every second I endured to experience what it felt like unfolding perfectly,” he wrote. “Thanks again to everyone who was a part of it.”

He’s also shared much of their relationship journey publicly on Instagram, writing a long post in January 2019 about how hard they worked to get to where they were. He said they went from doing cryo 15 hours straight by themselves 6 days a week and trying to pay bills and debts to owning a successful business employing dozens of people.

The couple has been together since 2012 and got married on September 12, 2015.

Kahl Still Has the Tattoo He Got on ‘The Bachelorette’

As part of a pledge to always “guard and protect” the bachelorette’s heart, Kahl got a tattoo for Fedotowsky during the 2010 season of the show. The tattoo was a shield protecting a heart and a rose on his wrist.

After the elimination, Kahl told Us Weekly that he didn’t regret the tattoo, even if he didn’t win the competition.

“The tattoo is awesome,” he said at the time. “It is definitely an amazing thing that I got for myself.”

After his wedding to Amanda, though, he updated the tattoo to reflect that union, adding their anniversary date above the tattoo.

The tattoo itself is visible in an Instagram photo of Kahl’s from 2016 to celebrate his anniversary.

“They say the first year in marriage is the hardest. In my opinion, NOTHING in life comes easy, if it does it’s not worth doing,” he wrote. “My wife is my ride or die through thick and thin. I’m very thankful and blessed to know I can overcome anything through the unconditional love we have.”

On tonight’s episode, host Chris Harrison asks Kahl about his tattoo, and it’s likely he’ll reiterate that he doesn’t regret the choice to get the ink.

