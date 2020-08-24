Is Keith Raniere Married? Does He Have a Wife?

HBO’s docuseries The Vow premieres tonight, August 23, 2020, and takes a deep look into the secret sector of NXIVM called DOS, which was run by Keith Raniere and Smallville star Allison Mack. Raniere is not currently married.

When The New York Times first broke the story of an alleged Hollywood sex cult that included branding with a cauterizing device that showed the initials of Raniere and Mack, there was intense speculation and conversation about their relationship.

Mack, however, was later married to another member of the organization, Battlestar Gallactica’s Nicki Clyne. The marriage was allegedly set up by Raniere, according to Fox News.

Mack is facing up to 40 years in prison, according to CNN. Raniere was found guilty of racketeering and sex trafficking. He faces life in prison with a mandatory minimum prison term of 15 years.

Raniere has been married three times with his most recent marriage ending in 2014. Read on to learn more about his past marriages and relationships.

Raniere Has Been Married But Is Not Currently Married

How far would you go to unlock your true potential? pic.twitter.com/IgCMmmEcJF — TheVowHBO (@TheVowHBO) August 22, 2020

Raniere was first linked to Toni Natalie in 1992, but their relationship ended in 1999. Natalie has since claimed she was the victim of harassment; federal judge Robert Littlefield later implied Raniere was using a legal suit to harass her.

Raniere has also been reported to be in relationships with Barbara Bouchey from 2000 to 2009.

Bouchey was a high-ranking member of the group and is now an ex-girlfriend of Raniere. She speaks about her experiences with the leader and the group regularly, having appeared at CrimeCon in 2019.

She explained that she got involved with the group in the early 2000s, and she liked Raniere at the beginning because he was quiet and unassuming.

“You have to understand, I fell in love with the guy,” Bouchey said to the CrimeCon audience, according to Oxygen. “I didn’t know he was the devil.”

Keeffe Had a Child With Raniere

Be careful what you commit to.

#TheVowHBO, a documentary series that provides an unprecedented look into the self-help group NXIVM, premieres Sunday at 10 pm on @HBO. pic.twitter.com/HYox9ojar9 — TheVowHBO (@TheVowHBO) August 22, 2020

From 2007 to 2014, Raniere was reportedly in a relationship with Kristin Keeffe. Keeffe was reportedly a longtime roommate and a former loyal member of NXIVM. Raniere was known to have sexual relations with people in his inner circle. Keeffe and Raniere had a child together.

She reportedly had to keep her child and pregnancy a secret because Raniere prohibited women from getting pregnant.

Keeffe spent 16 years with NXIVM and was one of the primary whistleblowers, allegedly having access to documents showing illegal activities including unpaid taxes.

“I left my house with nothing but my pocketbook, and I took a taxi to the police station, and while I was at the police station, the NXIVM attorneys found out…” she said in a documentary about the cult. “And I said: ‘That’s it. I can never go back.’ I knew they would put millions of dollars into finding me, grabbing me, doing whatever they could to take my son.”

Keeffe said she got pregnant with Raniere and did not know it until she was 8 months along. That’s one of the reasons she believes her son was able to survive.

The Vow HBO docuseries begins tonight, August 23, 2020 at 10 p.m. ET.

READ NEXT: Mark Sievers Now: He Was Sentenced to Death in His Wife’s Murder